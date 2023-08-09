Aurubis AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of primary copper and precious metals, the recycling of secondary raw materials and the processing of copper into final products. Its product portfolio comprises rod and specialty wire, such as cast rod, directly cast, oxygen-free copper rod and a variety of drawn products; shapes; industrial rolled products; architectural solutions for surfaces and facades; bars and profiles for the electro-technical industry; cathodes; precious metals, such as gold and silver, which are extracted from copper concentrates and secondary raw materials; sulfuric acid, iron silicate, selenium, and recycled copper, precious metal and other non-ferrous metal products. The Company also operates copper slitting service centers.