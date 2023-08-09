AURUBIS AG : UBS raises to Buy from Sell
Today at 02:01 am
Share
UBS's analyst Daniel Major increases his rating from Sell to Buy. The target price is still set at EUR 100.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:05:48 2023-08-09 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|77.00 EUR
|+2.28%
|-10.06%
|-1.41%
|08:01am
|AURUBIS AG : UBS raises to Buy from Sell
|MD
|Aug. 08
|DZ Bank lowers fair value for Aurubis to 95 euros - 'Buy'.
|DP
|AURUBIS AG : UBS raises to Buy from Sell
|MD
|DZ Bank lowers fair value for Aurubis to 95 euros - 'Buy'.
|DP
|AURUBIS AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, IAG, Icahn Enterprise, Rio Tinto, Warner Bros...
|Copper group Aurubis confirms annual targets - but shares fall
|DP
|Aurubis CEO expects firm copper premiums to continue in 2024
|RE
|Transcript : Aurubis AG, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 07, 2023
|CI
|European stocks slip as investors await inflation data; miners drag
|RE
|AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
|MD
|Aurubis upbeat for full-year profit as quarterly earnings surge 20%
|RE
|Copper group Aurubis confirms annual targets
|DP
|Aurubis AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Aurubis to Invest EUR40 Million to Upgrade German Plant
|MT
|AURUBIS AG : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|Aurubis' Bulgarian Plant Resumes Operations After Maintenance
|MT
|AURUBIS AG : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
|MD
|AURUBIS AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
|MD
|Aurubis continues recovery - on track with growth plan
|DP
|Aurubis on track with growth plans - Criticizes German energy policy
|DP
|Transcript : Aurubis AG - Analyst/Investor Day
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.41%
|3 590 M $
|+8.14%
|3 364 M $
|+2.04%
|3 329 M $
|-1.49%
|4 402 M $
|-25.84%
|4 515 M $
|-14.80%
|4 804 M $
|-18.80%
|2 197 M $
|+20.69%
|2 180 M $
|+5.99%
|2 058 M $
|+0.09%
|1 855 M $