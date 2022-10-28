|
Aurubis AG: Cyber attack on Aurubis
28-Oct-2022 / 10:04 CET/CEST
Cyber attack on Aurubis
Hamburg, October 28, 2022 - In the night of Oct. 28, 2022, there was a cyber attack on Aurubis' IT systems. As a result, they were shut down preventively and disconnected from the Internet. The IT systems are currently being examined. The scope of the impact is being reviewed.
Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leader Legal Affairs
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44
Mobil: + 49 172 4200 531
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|
|Hovestrasse 50
|
|20539 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
