  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aurubis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45 2022-10-28 am EDT
63.77 EUR   -2.88%
04:26aAurubis says was target of cyberattack
RE
04:06aAurubis Ag : Cyber attack on Aurubis
EQ
10/26AURUBIS AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
Aurubis AG: Cyber attack on Aurubis

10/28/2022 | 04:06am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aurubis AG: Cyber attack on Aurubis

28-Oct-2022 / 10:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cyber attack on Aurubis

 

Hamburg, October 28, 2022 - In the night of Oct. 28, 2022, there was a cyber attack on Aurubis' IT systems. As a result, they were shut down preventively and disconnected from the Internet. The IT systems are currently being examined. The scope of the impact is being reviewed.



Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leader Legal Affairs
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44
​Mobil: + 49 172 4200 531

28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1474157

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1474157  28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
