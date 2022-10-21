Advanced search
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:47 2022-10-21 pm EDT
61.17 EUR   +0.54%
01:20pAurubis Ag : Decarbonizing production - Aurubis begins test series for the use of blue ammonia in copper rod production
EQ
12:34pAurubis tests ammonia for low-carbon copper product output
RE
10/14Record European copper premiums as buyers shut out Russia: Andy Home
RE
Aurubis AG: Decarbonizing production - Aurubis begins test series for the use of blue ammonia in copper rod production

10/21/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Aurubis AG: Decarbonizing production - Aurubis begins test series for the use of blue ammonia in copper rod production

21.10.2022 / 19:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Decarbonizing production: Aurubis begins test series for the use of blue ammonia in copper rod production

  • First delivery of blue, low-carbon ammonia has arrived at Aurubis from the United Arab Emirates
  • Use of ammonia reduces amount of natural gas required for the production of copper wire rod by up to 20 %
  • CEO Roland Harings: “An additional important step towards the decarbonization of our industrial processes by means of hydrogen derivatives.”

Hamburg, October 21, 2022. Aurubis is taking an additional step toward climate neutrality by testing the industrial use of blue ammonia as a fuel. Dr. Robert Habeck, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Climate Envoy and Minister for Industry and Advanced Technology, together with Hamburg’s First Mayor Dr. Peter Tschentscher, HHLA Executive Board Member Torben Seebold and Aurubis CEO Roland Harings put the pilot project into operation at the Hamburg site.

“We want our production to be climate-neutral well before 2050. Ammonia can be an important component of the hydrogen supply chain to achieve this goal,” declared Aurubis CEO Roland Harings. The multimetal company already operates the most efficient and sustainable smelter network in the world. “This pilot project highlights the pioneering role we play in the decarbonization of our industry. It demonstrates that the creation of a blue – and in the future, green – ammonia value chain between Germany and the United Arab Emirates is not just theoretically possible, but practically feasible.” 

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) shipped the 13 tons of ammonia required for the test series from the United Arab Emirates, which were transshipped at Terminal Altenwerder by Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA). The delivery was a result of the hydrogen collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Germany, which was intensified at the beginning of the year. Aurubis and ADNOC concluded the supply contract during the trip that Dr. Habeck took to Abu Dhabi.

Important Signal for Germany as an Industrial Location

During the eight-week test series, low-emission ammonia will partially replace fossil natural gas in the rod plant. If the pilot project is successful, up to 4,000 tons of CO2 per year could be saved in the Aurubis plant in Hamburg alone.

 

Please note:In addition to the press release, you can download in-depth information in a fact sheet, images and videos at the following link. Immediately after the event, you will also find the official press photos of the ceremony there:

 

Aurubis – Metals for Progress

Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate.

Sustainability is a fundamental component of the Aurubis strategy. “Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” – following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth.

Aurubis has about 6,900 employees, production sites in Europe and the USA, and an extensive distribution network around the world.

Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600.

Further information at www.aurubis.com

 


21.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1469741

 
End of News EQS News Service

1469741  21.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
