Aurubis AG: Following flood damage in the summer: Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. KG to gradually resume production



20.09.2021 / 15:02

Stolberg/Hamburg, September 20, 2021 - Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. KG will gradually resume production starting November 1. Manufacturing at the Aurubis AG subsidiary's plant was so strongly impacted by damage caused by the flooding in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia that force majeure was declared on July 16. This means that delivery to customers and acceptance of incoming deliveries were impossible at first. The plant was evacuated in time. No employees were injured.

Following extensive cleaning and repair work, the company can now provide a schedule for the restart of the production facilities in Stolberg: according to current information, it will be possible to start manufacturing certain strip products in a limited production capacity starting in early November. The manufacturing start for additional product groups can't be predicted at the moment because the repairs won't be completed until a later date. Parts of wire manufacturing should also resume production starting in mid-November. For the production areas that are starting up again, orders will be handled according to the existing order confirmations. All of the property damage and damage due to operational failure caused by the flooding are fully covered by insurance.

"We are glad and relieved that - due to the strong personal and hands-on efforts of all of our colleagues and external service providers on site, but also thanks to the solidarity and assistance of the entire Aurubis Group - we can resume production so quickly and deliver to our customers again step by step," explains Udo Nöbel, Head of Segment FRP (Flat Rolled Products). He emphasizes, "We would like to express our sincerest thanks again to our customers in all segments for their patience."

Aurubis Stolberg is one of the leading European manufacturers of semi-finished products made of copper and copper alloys. About 400 employees produce high-precision strip and wire for industrial applications (electrical, electronics, automotive, engineering) from copper products on the global market. In the plant's own foundry, brass alloys are produced for wire manufacturing, as well as bronze and specialty alloys for pre-rolled strip.

Schwermetall Halbzeugwerk GmbH & Co. KG (50 % Aurubis AG) in Stolberg is not affected by the flooding because the site is located at a higher altitude.

