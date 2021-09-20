Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aurubis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aurubis AG: Following flood damage in the summer: Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. KG to gradually resume production

09/20/2021 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aurubis AG: Following flood damage in the summer: Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. KG to gradually resume production

20.09.2021 / 15:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following flood damage in the summer: Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. KG to gradually resume production

Stolberg/Hamburg, September 20, 2021 - Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. KG will gradually resume production starting November 1. Manufacturing at the Aurubis AG subsidiary's plant was so strongly impacted by damage caused by the flooding in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia that force majeure was declared on July 16. This means that delivery to customers and acceptance of incoming deliveries were impossible at first. The plant was evacuated in time. No employees were injured.

Following extensive cleaning and repair work, the company can now provide a schedule for the restart of the production facilities in Stolberg: according to current information, it will be possible to start manufacturing certain strip products in a limited production capacity starting in early November. The manufacturing start for additional product groups can't be predicted at the moment because the repairs won't be completed until a later date. Parts of wire manufacturing should also resume production starting in mid-November. For the production areas that are starting up again, orders will be handled according to the existing order confirmations. All of the property damage and damage due to operational failure caused by the flooding are fully covered by insurance.

"We are glad and relieved that - due to the strong personal and hands-on efforts of all of our colleagues and external service providers on site, but also thanks to the solidarity and assistance of the entire Aurubis Group - we can resume production so quickly and deliver to our customers again step by step," explains Udo Nöbel, Head of Segment FRP (Flat Rolled Products). He emphasizes, "We would like to express our sincerest thanks again to our customers in all segments for their patience."

Aurubis Stolberg is one of the leading European manufacturers of semi-finished products made of copper and copper alloys. About 400 employees produce high-precision strip and wire for industrial applications (electrical, electronics, automotive, engineering) from copper products on the global market. In the plant's own foundry, brass alloys are produced for wire manufacturing, as well as bronze and specialty alloys for pre-rolled strip.

Schwermetall Halbzeugwerk GmbH & Co. KG (50 % Aurubis AG) in Stolberg is not affected by the flooding because the site is located at a higher altitude.

 

Aurubis - Metals for Progress

Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate.

Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy. "Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value" - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth.

Aurubis has about 7,200 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive service and distribution system in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX and the Global Challenges Index (GCX).

Further information at www.aurubis.com


20.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1234624

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1234624  20.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234624&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about AURUBIS AG
09:04aAURUBIS AG : Following flood damage in the summer: Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. K..
EQ
09:03aPRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Following flood damage in the summer: Aurubis Stolbe..
DJ
09/16AURUBIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/03OUTSTANDING CLIMATE PROTECTION : Aurubis wins the Responsible Care Competition o..
PU
09/03AURUBIS AG : Outstanding climate protection: Aurubis wins the Responsible Care C..
EQ
09/03PRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Outstanding climate protection: Aurubis wins the Res..
DJ
09/01DGAP-DD : Aurubis AG english
DJ
08/31DGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
08/31DGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
08/31DGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURUBIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 676 M 18 351 M 18 351 M
Net income 2021 321 M 376 M 376 M
Net Debt 2021 21,4 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,33x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 2 841 M 3 335 M 3 325 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 172
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AURUBIS AG
Duration : Period :
Aurubis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 65,10 €
Average target price 75,83 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bünger Chief Technology Officer
Heiko Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUBIS AG2.26%3 335
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD38.98%20 790
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA14.20%16 790
GEM CO., LTD.75.11%9 055
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-6.39%5 080
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.50.08%4 651