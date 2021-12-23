Log in
Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12/23/2021 | 08:07am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.12.2021 / 14:05
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 07, 2022
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 07, 2022
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications

23.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1261852  23.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261852&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
