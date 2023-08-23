EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aurubis AG
Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.08.2023 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:Aurubis AG
Street:Hovestrasse 50
Postal code:20539
City:Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242

2. Reason for notification
XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
 Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Silchester International Investors LLP
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Aug 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New5.04 %0.00 %5.04 %44956723
Previous notification3.00 %0 %3.00 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006766504022658150.00 %5.04 %
Total22658155.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00.00 %
  Total00.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00.00 %
   Total00.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
XPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
 Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Silchester International Investors LLP (“Silchester”) acts as investment manager for certain commingled funds (our “Clients”). No Client holds more than 5% of voting rights. In acting for our Clients, Silchester is given full discretion over their investments and is empowered to vote on their behalf. Shares are held in the name of each Client’s custodian bank, not Silchester's name. 

Date
22 Aug 2023


Language:English
Company:Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:www.aurubis.com

 
