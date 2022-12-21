Aurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Annual Report 2021/22

Aurubis closed fiscal year 2021/22 with the best result in company history, as such, the highest dividend will be proposed.

Generally, very positive development of sulfuric acid market and good operating performance, counteracted by higher energy prices.

Net Cash Flow influenced by inventory build-up of input materials for maintenance shutdown.

Forecast range FY 2022/23: op. EBT between € 400 and € 500 million. Aurubis demonstrates resilience and good management in various crises.

Supervisory Board approved € 530 million for key growth projects in December 2022, such as Aurubis Richmond, US (2nd module) and Complex Recycling Hamburg (CRH) with expected EBITDA effects of around € 130 million.