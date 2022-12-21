Advanced search
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-12-20 am EST
79.24 EUR   +0.10%
01:07aAurubis : Financial Statements of Aurubis AG 2020/21
PU
01:07aAurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Annual Report 2021/22
PU
01:07aAurubis : Non-Financial Report 2021/22
PU
Aurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Annual Report 2021/22

12/21/2022 | 01:07am EST
Annual Report Fiscal Year 2021/22

Conference Call

on December 21st, 2022

Executive summary of fiscal year 2021/22

Operating EBT of

€ 532 million

(PY: € 381 million)1

Q4 2021/22

€ 106 million

(PY: € 64 million)1

Net cash flow

€ 288 million

(PY: € 812 million)

1 Prior-year figures adjusted

ROCE

19.0 %

(PY: 16.6 %) 1

Recommended

dividend

€ 1.80

(PY € 1.60)

Aurubis closed fiscal year 2021/22 with the best result in company history, as such, the highest dividend will be proposed.

Generally, very positive development of sulfuric acid market and good operating performance, counteracted by higher energy prices.

Net Cash Flow influenced by inventory build-up of input materials for maintenance shutdown.

Forecast range FY 2022/23: op. EBT between € 400 and € 500 million. Aurubis demonstrates resilience and good management in various crises.

Supervisory Board approved € 530 million for key growth projects in December 2022, such as Aurubis Richmond, US (2nd module) and Complex Recycling Hamburg (CRH) with expected EBITDA effects of around € 130 million.

Best result in the company's history provides further tailwind for growth strategy

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on December 21, 2022

2

Increased concentrate throughput and strong product demand

FY 2021/22

Change vs.

prior year

Concentrate processing1

2,429,000 t

+8 %

Copper scrap/

540,000 t

-1 %

blister copper input2

Other recycling materials2

524,000 t

-3 %

Cathode output

1,111,000 t

+-0 %

Continuous cast wire rod

880,000 t

+1 %

output

Copper shapes output

218,000 t

+17 %

Flat rolled products +

176,000 t

-8 %

specialty wire output

Sulfuric acid output

2,296,000 t

+9 %

1 Custom smelter production 2 Prior-year figures adjusted Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on December 21, 2022

FY 2021/22

Change vs.

prior year

Gold

47 t

-8 %

Silver

911 t

-4 %

Lead

44,016 t

+8 %

Nickel

3,863 t

-1 %

Tin

9,340 t

-7 %

Zinc

13,917 t

-24 %

Minor metals

867 t

-11 %

Platinum group

9,514 kg

+9 %

metals (PGMs)

3

Market conditions 2021/22: Strong sulfuric acid and metals markets

Trend in significant market prices and refining charges

100 % = Sept. 2018

300%

Sulfuric acid price

250%

(spot CFR Brazil)

Copper price (settlement)

200%

Exchange rate (US$/€)

150%

European refining charges

100%

for copper scrap no. 2

Copper premium

50%

TC/RCs for copper

concentrates (contract)

0%

Sep 18

Dez 18 Mrz 19

Jun 19 Sep 19 Dez 19 Mrz 20 Jun 20 Sep 20 Dez 20 Mrz 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dez 21

Mrz 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dez 22

Mrz 23

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on December 21, 2022

4

Aurubis achieved best annual result in company history in challenging environment

12M

12M

Change vs.

(operating IFRS)

2021/22

2020/211

prior year

Revenues

€m

18,521

16,300

14 %

Gross profit

€m

1,647

1,458

13 %

EBITDA

€m

753

593

27 %

EBIT

€m

533

394

35 %

EBT

€m

532

381

40 %

Consolidated net income

€m

433

284

52 %

Operating ROCE

(%)

19.0

16.6

-

(operating EBIT last 4 quarters)

1 Prior-year figures adjusted

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on December 21, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
