Aurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Annual Report 2021/22

Aurubis closed fiscal year 2021/22 with the best result in company history, as such, the highest dividend will be proposed.
Generally, very positive development of sulfuric acid market and good operating performance, counteracted by higher energy prices.
Net Cash Flow influenced by inventory build-up of input materials for maintenance shutdown.
Forecast range FY 2022/23: op. EBT between € 400 and € 500 million. Aurubis demonstrates resilience and good management in various crises.
Supervisory Board approved € 530 million for key growth projects in December 2022, such as Aurubis Richmond, US (2nd module) and Complex Recycling Hamburg (CRH) with expected EBITDA effects of around € 130 million.
Best result in the company's history provides further tailwind for growth strategy
Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on December 21, 2022
2
Increased concentrate throughput and strong product demand
FY 2021/22
Change vs.
prior year
Concentrate processing1
2,429,000 t
+8 %
Copper scrap/
540,000 t
-1 %
blister copper input2
Other recycling materials2
524,000 t
-3 %
Cathode output
1,111,000 t
+-0 %
Continuous cast wire rod
880,000 t
+1 %
output
Copper shapes output
218,000 t
+17 %
Flat rolled products +
176,000 t
-8 %
specialty wire output
Sulfuric acid output
2,296,000 t
+9 %
1 Custom smelter production 2 Prior-year figures adjusted Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on December 21, 2022
FY 2021/22
Change vs.
prior year
Gold
47 t
-8 %
Silver
911 t
-4 %
Lead
44,016 t
+8 %
Nickel
3,863 t
-1 %
Tin
9,340 t
-7 %
Zinc
13,917 t
-24 %
Minor metals
867 t
-11 %
Platinum group
9,514 kg
+9 %
metals (PGMs)
3
Market conditions 2021/22: Strong sulfuric acid and metals markets
Trend in significant market prices and refining charges
100 % = Sept. 2018
300%
Sulfuric acid price
250%
(spot CFR Brazil)
Copper price (settlement)
200%
Exchange rate (US$/€)
150%
European refining charges
100%
for copper scrap no. 2
Copper premium
50%
TC/RCs for copper
concentrates (contract)
0%
Sep 18
Dez 18 Mrz 19
Jun 19 Sep 19 Dez 19 Mrz 20 Jun 20 Sep 20 Dez 20 Mrz 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dez 21
Mrz 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dez 22
Mrz 23
Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on December 21, 2022
4
Aurubis achieved best annual result in company history in challenging environment
12M
12M
Change vs.
(operating IFRS)
2021/22
2020/211
prior year
Revenues
€m
18,521
16,300
14 %
Gross profit
€m
1,647
1,458
13 %
EBITDA
€m
753
593
27 %
EBIT
€m
533
394
35 %
EBT
€m
532
381
40 %
Consolidated net income
€m
433
284
52 %
Operating ROCE
(%)
19.0
16.6
-
(operating EBIT last 4 quarters)
1 Prior-year figures adjusted
Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on December 21, 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.