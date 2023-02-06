Aurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Quarterly Report First 3 Months

Stable market conditions and solid operative performance led to good three- month figures for FY 2022/23, despite higher energy prices and general cost inflation

Input-material-related decreased metal result. Metal result remains a significant earnings contribution for Group's earnings

Lower sulfuric acid revenues - with ongoing strong pricing for sulfuric acid products

Very good operating performance at our primary smelter in Pirdop Net cash flow low due to temporarily high working capital

Op. EBT for FY 2022/23 expected at the upper end of the € 400-500 million forecast corridor