  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aurubis AG
  News
  Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:48:39 2023-02-06 am EST
95.29 EUR   -5.98%
03:37aCopper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist
RE
03:20aAurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Quarterly Report First 3 Months
PU
03:09aAURUBIS AG : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

Aurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Quarterly Report First 3 Months

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
Interim Report

First 3 Months 2022/23

Conference Call

on February 6, 2023

Executive summary of first 3 months 2022/23

Operating EBT 3M 2022/23 of

€ 125 million

(PY: € 164 million)1

Net cash flow

€ -64 million

(PY: € -85 million)

1 Prior-year figures adjusted

ROCE

16.3 %

(PY: 17.9 %) 1

Confirmed forecast

range for FY 2022/23

€ 400-500 million

op. EBT

Stable market conditions and solid operative performance led to good three- month figures for FY 2022/23, despite higher energy prices and general cost inflation

Input-material-related decreased metal result. Metal result remains a significant earnings contribution for Group's earnings

Lower sulfuric acid revenues - with ongoing strong pricing for sulfuric acid products

Very good operating performance at our primary smelter in Pirdop Net cash flow low due to temporarily high working capital

Op. EBT for FY 2022/23 expected at the upper end of the € 400-500 million forecast corridor

Stable operating performance and stabilizing markets lead to a guidance at the upper end of the corridor

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on February 6, 2023

2

Aurubis achieved strong 3-month results

3M

3M

Change vs.

(operating IFRS)

2022/23

2021/221

prior year

Revenues

€m

4,096

4,406

-7 %

Gross profit

€m

393

419

-6 %

EBITDA

€m

172

210

-18 %

EBIT

€m

124

163

-24 %

EBT

€m

125

164

-24 %

Consolidated net income

€m

99

127

-22 %

Operating ROCE

(%)

16.3

17.9

-

(operating EBIT last 4 quarters)

1 Prior-year figures adjusted

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on February 6, 2023

Market conditions stable during Q1 2022/23

Trend in significant market prices and refining charges

100 % = Sept. 2018

450%

400%

350%

300%

250%

200%

150%

100%

50%

0%

09.2019

12.2019

03.2020

06.2020

09.2020

12.2020

03.2021

06.2021

09.2021

12.2021

03.2022

06.2022

09.2022

12.2022

03.2023

Sulfuric acid price

(spot CFR Brazil)

Copper price (settlement)

Exchange rate (US$/€)

European refining charges

for copper scrap no. 2 Copper premium

TC/RCs for copper concentrates (contract)

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on February 6, 2023

4

Gross margin for the Group in 2021/22

Breakdown of income components in the Aurubis Group 3M 2021/22 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)

30 % (29 %)

Treatment charges

39 % (42 %)

for concentrate +

recycling input

Metal result

~ € 540 million* (~ € 545 million*)

31 % (29 %)

Premiums + products

  • Gross margin = Total of earnings components metal result, treatment charges for concentrate + recycling input and premiums + products

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on February 6, 2023

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
