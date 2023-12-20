Annual Report
Fiscal Year 2022/23
Analyst Conference Call
on December 20, 2023
Aurubis closes fiscal year with respectable results at the upper end of the last forecast - despite criminal activities
Operating EBT of
€ 349 million
(PY: € 532 million)
Net cash flow
€ 573 million
(PY: € 295 million)1
1 Prior-year figures adjusted.
ROCE
11.3 %
(PY: 19.0 %)
Recommended
dividend
€ 1.40
(PY € 1.80)
The financial impact of the criminal acts directed against Aurubis had a significant
negative effect on fiscal year 2022/23
Operating EBT at the upper end of the forecast corridor: positively influenced by significantly higher treatment and refining charges for concentrates, a significant increase in the Aurubis copper premium, high demand for continuous cast wire
rod, and higher income from refining charges for recycling materials
Net cash flow doubled despite lower results of operations
Additional strategic projects, such as the new precious metals processing plant, slag processing and 4th stage of the PV plant in Pirdop, have been approved
Sustainability activities further expanded: completion of the test series with ammonia instead of natural gas, investments in hydrogen-capable("H2-ready") anode furnaces, successful Copper Mark certification of the plant in Olen
Forecast for FY 2023/24 follows on from the high average earnings level of the
last three years: operating result (EBT) between € 380 and 480 million
The financial impact of the criminal activities had a negative effect on the result;
key measures for increasing security have been identified and process adjustments made
Criminal activities: Investigation moving forward at full speed
Initial situation
- Indications of significant deviations from the estimated metal inventories and in individual samples of specific shipments of input materials for the recycling area detected on August 31, 2023
- Highly professional criminal fraud activities identified as cause
- Extraordinary inventory launched immediately on August 31, 2023 values metals shortfall at € 185 million
Actionability established
LKA investigating: ongoing and close
cooperation with the authorities
SAFE Task Force established
Supervisory Board Security and Safety Committee convened
Internal investigation carried out by
external and internal experts
Transparent information disclosed to the
capital market and the general public
Criminal activities: Expanded level of knowledge
Current status of investigation into criminal activities
Theft that came to light
in June
Manipulation of internal
samples of specific input
materials in the recycling
area
Additional precious metals
shortfall (intermediates)
- Trial started on December 12, 2023. We anticipate a guilty verdict.
- No significant impact on FY 2022/23.
- It has been narrowed down to one material group - the focus is on catalyzers containing high levels of precious metals.
- Shortfall in the high double-digit-million-euro range identified and booked against the € 30 million receivables paid from insurance.
- Forensic findings and comprehensive internal analyses reveal possible scenarios, but: The investigation is still ongoing.
- Low triple-digit-million-euro shortfall identified - countered by positive effects in the mid-double-digit-million-euro range.
Criminal activities:
Security level increased
Financial impacts
- Balancing inventories using a variety of reliable, industry-standardestimation procedures
- These apply to stocktaking during inventory and to determining extractable metal content
- Marginal fluctuations in metal content are part of the business model. Metal price fluctuations also impact inventory measurement.
- These are the reasons the effects on balance sheet date September 30, 2023 cannot be fully reconciled with the € 185 million inventory difference identified on August 31, 2023.
- This results in a total difference valued at € 169 million on September 30, 2023.
Security measures enacted
Risk-basedweak-point analysis:
✓ Independent analysis of key critical areas
✓ The over 150 measures realized have effectively mitigated risk
Immediate measures include:
✓ Tightening access authorization for sensitive areas
✓ Staff increases for control and security services ✓ Extensive video surveillance
✓ Intensified screening of suppliers ✓ Additional security for transports
✓ Optimizations in the inventory area: detect differences earlier in the future
✓ Targeted investments in security - such as new precious metals processing facility
Security level significantly increased: similar incidents of this scope can be ruled out for the future
Lower concentrate throughput due to shutdown with strong demand for wire rod
Change vs.
FY 2022/23
prior year
Concentrate processing1
2,319,000 t
-5 %
Copper scrap/
515,000 t
-5 %
blister copper input2
Other recycling materials2
565,000 t
+8 %
Cathode output
1,109,000 t
0 %
Continuous cast wire rod
876,000 t
-1 %
output
Copper shapes output
178,000 t
-18 %
Flat rolled products +
133,000 t
-24 %
specialty wire output3
Sulfuric acid output
2,158,000 t
-6 %
Change vs.
FY 2022/23
prior year
Gold
49 t
+4 %
Silver
921 t
+1 %
Lead
38,088 t
-13 %
Nickel
3,488 t
-10 %
Tin
7,858 t
-16 %
Zinc
13,791 t
-1 %
Minor metals
875 t
+1 %
Platinum group
9,858 kg
+4 %
metals (PGMs)
1 Custom smelter production 2 Prior-year figures adjusted 3 Prior-year figures include FRP sites that have been sold
Higher treatment and refining charges for concentrates, significant increase in copper premium, reduced demand for sulfuric acid
Trend in significant market prices and refining charges
450%
400%
350%
300%
250%
200%
150%
100%
50%
0%
Sep 19
Dez 19
Mrz 20
Jun 20
Sep 20
Dez 20
Mrz 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dez 21
Mrz 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dez 22
Mrz 23
Jun 23
Sep 23
100 % = Sept. 2019
Sulfuric acid price (spot CFR Brazil) Copper price (settlement)
Exchange rate (US$/€)
European refining charges
for copper scrap no. 2
Copper premium
TC/RCs for copper concentrates (contract)
Financial impact of the criminal acts burden fiscal year 2022/23
12M
12M
(operating IFRS)
2022/23
2021/22
Revenues
€m
17,064
18,521
Gross profit
€m
1,470
1,647
EBITDA
€m
557
753
EBIT
€m
342
533
EBT
€m
349
532
Consolidated net income
€m
268
433
Operating ROCE
(%)
11.3
19.0
(operating EBIT last 4 quarters)
Gross margin for the Group in FY
Breakdown of income components in the Aurubis
Group FY 2022/23 (prior-year figures in parentheses)
34 % (28 %)
Treatment charges
27 % (38 %)
for concentrates +
recycling input
Metal result
- € 1,986 million*
(~ € 2,240 million*)
39 % (34 %)
Premiums +
products
- Gross margin = Total of earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges for concentrates + recycling input, and premiums + products
Lower energy costs were a significant decrease in Group costs
Overview of cost/expense positions FY 2022/23
(prior-year figures in parentheses)
11 % (11 %) Depreciation
and amortization
30 % (30 %) Personnel costs
13 % (12 %) Consumables
~ € 1,888 million*
14 % (12 %)
(~ € 1,915 million*)
External
services
19 % (17 %)
13 % (18 %)
Other operating
Energy costs
expenses
* Figures adjusted by energy compensations
