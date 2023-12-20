The financial impact of the criminal acts directed against Aurubis had a significant

negative effect on fiscal year 2022/23

Operating EBT at the upper end of the forecast corridor: positively influenced by significantly higher treatment and refining charges for concentrates, a significant increase in the Aurubis copper premium, high demand for continuous cast wire

rod, and higher income from refining charges for recycling materials

Net cash flow doubled despite lower results of operations

Additional strategic projects, such as the new precious metals processing plant, slag processing and 4th stage of the PV plant in Pirdop, have been approved

Sustainability activities further expanded: completion of the test series with ammonia instead of natural gas, investments in hydrogen-capable("H2-ready") anode furnaces, successful Copper Mark certification of the plant in Olen

Forecast for FY 2023/24 follows on from the high average earnings level of the

last three years: operating result (EBT) between € 380 and 480 million