Aurubis' positive development continued in the second quarter 2023/24

Operating EBT positively influenced by increased TC/RCs for concentrates, a higher metal result, a significant rise in the Aurubis copper premium coupled with ongoing high demand for wire rod and lower energy costs, counteracted by decreased sulfuric acid revenues, lower income from refining charges, and higher costs.

Prior-yearfigures restated due to the financial impact of the criminal activities

Strong operating performance at our smelter in Hamburg

ROCE (rolling EBIT last four quarters) reduced because of the negative closing quarter of the previous year and ongoing investment activity

Net cash flow low due to high payments for the build-up of inventories in preparation for the shutdown in Hamburg