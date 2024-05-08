Interim Report
First 6 Months 2023/24
Conference Call on May 8, 2024
Executive summary of first 6 months 2023/24
Operating EBT 6M 2023/24 of
€ 243 million
(PY: € 239 million 1)
Net cash flow
€ 5 million
(PY: € 19 million)
Operating ROCE
10.0 %
(PY: 14.1 %)
Confirmed forecast
range for FY 2023/24
€ 380-480 million
op. EBT
Aurubis' positive development continued in the second quarter 2023/24
Operating EBT positively influenced by increased TC/RCs for concentrates, a higher metal result, a significant rise in the Aurubis copper premium coupled with ongoing high demand for wire rod and lower energy costs, counteracted by decreased sulfuric acid revenues, lower income from refining charges, and higher costs.
Prior-yearfigures restated due to the financial impact of the criminal activities
Strong operating performance at our smelter in Hamburg
ROCE (rolling EBIT last four quarters) reduced because of the negative closing quarter of the previous year and ongoing investment activity
Net cash flow low due to high payments for the build-up of inventories in preparation for the shutdown in Hamburg
We are confirming our forecast of € 380-480 million operating EBT for 2023/24
Aurubis with positive results development after 6 months of FY 2023/24
6M
6M
Change vs.
(operating)
2023/24
2022/23
prior year
Revenues
€m
8,249
8,784
-6 %
Gross profit
€m
876
787
11 %
EBITDA
€m
338
331
2 %
EBIT
€m
240
234
3 %
EBT
€m
243
239
2 %
Consolidated net income
€m
195
189
3 %
Operating ROCE
(%)
10.0
14.1
-
(operating EBIT last 4 quarters)
Prior-year figures restated.
Market conditions in first HY 2023/24
Trend in significant market prices and refining charges
100 % = Sept. 2020
600%
Sulfuric acid price
500%
(spot CFR Brazil)
Copper price (settlement)
400%
Exchange rate (US$/€)
300%
European refining charges
200%
for copper scrap no. 2
Copper premium
100%
TC/RCs for copper
concentrates (contract)
0%
Sep 20
Dez 20
Mrz 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dez 21
Mrz 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dez 22
Mrz 23
Jun 23
Sep 23
Dez 23
Mrz 24
Gross margin for the Group in 2023/24
Breakdown of income components in the Aurubis Group 6M 2023/24 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)
32 % (32 %)
Treatment charges
32 % (31 %)
for concentrate +
recycling input
Metal result
- € 1,105 million* (~ € 1,069 million*)
36 % (37 %) Premiums + products
Prior-yearfigures restated.
* Gross margin = Total of earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges for concentrate + recycling input, and premiums + products
Overview of Group costs - further decrease in energy costs
Overview of cost/expense positions
6M 2023/24 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)
10 % (10 %) Depreciation and amortization
11 % (13 %) Consumables
12 % (13 %) External services
11 % (15 %) Energy costs
33 % (31 %) Personnel costs
- € 971 million* (~ € 928 million*)
22 % (18 %) Other operating expenses
Prior-year figures restated.
* Figures adjusted by energy compensations and hedging transactions
Significantly lower energy costs in the first HY
Breakdown of energy costs 6M 2023/24 (YTD prior-year figures)
66 % (59 %) Electricity
incl. oxygen27 % (36 %) Natural gas
~€ 109 million*
(~€ 135 million*)
5 % (4 %)
Liquid fuels
2 % (1 %)
Other energy
Key influencing factors for reduction of energy costs in 6M 2023/24:
- Active energy management/hedging transactions
- Indirect CO2 compensation (annual payment)
- Lower commodity prices for electricity and natural gas
Aurubis' financial position enables strategy
6M
6M
2023/24
2022/23
ROCE1
%
10.0
14.13
Equity ratio
%
54.2
56.6
(equity / total assets)
Debt coverage2
0.2
-0.2
Additional KPIs
6M
6M
2023/24
2022/23
Capital expenditure
€m
317
179
Capital employed
€m
3,683
3,176
(balance sheet date)
Net cash flow
€m
5
19
- Rolling EBIT last 4 quarters.
- Net financial liabilities/rolling EBITDA last 4 quarters.
- Prior-yearfigures restated.
Multimetal Recycling segment
6M
6M
Operating results
2023/24
2022/23
EBIT
€m
72
102
EBT
€m
75
103
ROCE1
%
10.3
15.5
Quantities
Copper scrap / blister copper
mt
144
173
Other recycling materials
mt
267
268
Cathodes
mt
253
263
1 Rolling EBIT last 4 quarters.
Breakdown of income components in MMR segment 6M 2023/24 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)
46 % (49 %)
45% (44 %)
Refining charges
for recycling input
Metal result
~€ 318 million* (~€ 328 million*)
9 % (7 %) Premiums + products
- Gross margin = Total of earnings components metal result, refining charges for recycling input, and premiums + products
Custom Smelting & Products segment
6M
6M
Operating results
2023/24
2022/23
EBIT
€m
234
168
EBT
€m
235
171
ROCE1
%
14.2
17.2
Quantities
Concentrates
mt
1,291
1,262
Copper scrap / blister copper
mt
105
101
Sulfuric acid
mt
1,191
1,183
Cathodes
mt
304
305
Rod
mt
446
445
Shapes
mt
84
95
Flat rolled products and
mt
62
67
specialty wire
1 Rolling EBIT last 4 quarters. Prior-year figures restated.
Breakdown of income components in CSP segment 6M 2023/24 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)
27 % (25 %)
Treatment charges
27 % (25 %)
for concentrate +
recycling input
Metal result
~€ 787 million* (~€ 741 million*)
46 % (49 %) Premiums + products
- Gross margin = Total of earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges for concentrate + recycling input, and premiums + products
