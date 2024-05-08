Interim Report

First 6 Months 2023/24

Conference Call on May 8, 2024

Executive summary of first 6 months 2023/24

Operating EBT 6M 2023/24 of

€ 243 million

(PY: € 239 million 1)

Net cash flow

€ 5 million

(PY: € 19 million)

Operating ROCE

10.0 %

(PY: 14.1 %)

Confirmed forecast

range for FY 2023/24

€ 380-480 million

op. EBT

Aurubis' positive development continued in the second quarter 2023/24

Operating EBT positively influenced by increased TC/RCs for concentrates, a higher metal result, a significant rise in the Aurubis copper premium coupled with ongoing high demand for wire rod and lower energy costs, counteracted by decreased sulfuric acid revenues, lower income from refining charges, and higher costs.

Prior-yearfigures restated due to the financial impact of the criminal activities

Strong operating performance at our smelter in Hamburg

ROCE (rolling EBIT last four quarters) reduced because of the negative closing quarter of the previous year and ongoing investment activity

Net cash flow low due to high payments for the build-up of inventories in preparation for the shutdown in Hamburg

We are confirming our forecast of € 380-480 million operating EBT for 2023/24

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

2

Aurubis with positive results development after 6 months of FY 2023/24

6M

6M

Change vs.

(operating)

2023/24

2022/23

prior year

Revenues

€m

8,249

8,784

-6 %

Gross profit

€m

876

787

11 %

EBITDA

€m

338

331

2 %

EBIT

€m

240

234

3 %

EBT

€m

243

239

2 %

Consolidated net income

€m

195

189

3 %

Operating ROCE

(%)

10.0

14.1

-

(operating EBIT last 4 quarters)

Prior-year figures restated.

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

Market conditions in first HY 2023/24

Trend in significant market prices and refining charges

100 % = Sept. 2020

600%

Sulfuric acid price

500%

(spot CFR Brazil)

Copper price (settlement)

400%

Exchange rate (US$/€)

300%

European refining charges

200%

for copper scrap no. 2

Copper premium

100%

TC/RCs for copper

concentrates (contract)

0%

Sep 20

Dez 20

Mrz 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dez 21

Mrz 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dez 22

Mrz 23

Jun 23

Sep 23

Dez 23

Mrz 24

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

4

Gross margin for the Group in 2023/24

Breakdown of income components in the Aurubis Group 6M 2023/24 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)

32 % (32 %)

Treatment charges

32 % (31 %)

for concentrate +

recycling input

Metal result

  • € 1,105 million* (~ € 1,069 million*)

36 % (37 %) Premiums + products

Prior-yearfigures restated.

* Gross margin = Total of earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges for concentrate + recycling input, and premiums + products

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

Overview of Group costs - further decrease in energy costs

Overview of cost/expense positions

6M 2023/24 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)

10 % (10 %) Depreciation and amortization

11 % (13 %) Consumables

12 % (13 %) External services

11 % (15 %) Energy costs

33 % (31 %) Personnel costs

  • € 971 million* (~ € 928 million*)

22 % (18 %) Other operating expenses

Prior-year figures restated.

* Figures adjusted by energy compensations and hedging transactions

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

Significantly lower energy costs in the first HY

Breakdown of energy costs 6M 2023/24 (YTD prior-year figures)

66 % (59 %) Electricity

incl. oxygen27 % (36 %) Natural gas

~€ 109 million*

(~€ 135 million*)

5 % (4 %)

Liquid fuels

2 % (1 %)

Other energy

  • Figures adjusted by energy compensations and hedging transactions Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

Key influencing factors for reduction of energy costs in 6M 2023/24:

  • Active energy management/hedging transactions
  • Indirect CO2 compensation (annual payment)
  • Lower commodity prices for electricity and natural gas

7

Aurubis' financial position enables strategy

6M

6M

2023/24

2022/23

ROCE1

%

10.0

14.13

Equity ratio

%

54.2

56.6

(equity / total assets)

Debt coverage2

0.2

-0.2

Additional KPIs

6M

6M

2023/24

2022/23

Capital expenditure

€m

317

179

Capital employed

€m

3,683

3,176

(balance sheet date)

Net cash flow

€m

5

19

  1. Rolling EBIT last 4 quarters.
  2. Net financial liabilities/rolling EBITDA last 4 quarters.
  3. Prior-yearfigures restated.

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

Multimetal Recycling segment

6M

6M

Operating results

2023/24

2022/23

EBIT

€m

72

102

EBT

€m

75

103

ROCE1

%

10.3

15.5

Quantities

Copper scrap / blister copper

mt

144

173

Other recycling materials

mt

267

268

Cathodes

mt

253

263

1 Rolling EBIT last 4 quarters.

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

Breakdown of income components in MMR segment 6M 2023/24 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)

46 % (49 %)

45% (44 %)

Refining charges

for recycling input

Metal result

~€ 318 million* (~€ 328 million*)

9 % (7 %) Premiums + products

  • Gross margin = Total of earnings components metal result, refining charges for recycling input, and premiums + products

9

Custom Smelting & Products segment

6M

6M

Operating results

2023/24

2022/23

EBIT

€m

234

168

EBT

€m

235

171

ROCE1

%

14.2

17.2

Quantities

Concentrates

mt

1,291

1,262

Copper scrap / blister copper

mt

105

101

Sulfuric acid

mt

1,191

1,183

Cathodes

mt

304

305

Rod

mt

446

445

Shapes

mt

84

95

Flat rolled products and

mt

62

67

specialty wire

1 Rolling EBIT last 4 quarters. Prior-year figures restated.

Aurubis Analyst Conference Call on May 8, 2024

Breakdown of income components in CSP segment 6M 2023/24 YTD (YTD prior-year figures)

27 % (25 %)

Treatment charges

27 % (25 %)

for concentrate +

recycling input

Metal result

~€ 787 million* (~€ 741 million*)

46 % (49 %) Premiums + products

  • Gross margin = Total of earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges for concentrate + recycling input, and premiums + products

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 06:28:05 UTC.