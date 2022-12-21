Excel tables can be downloaded directly from the download center.
Aurubis · Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22
2
Q4
Fiscal year
Aurubis Group production figures
2021/22
2020/21
Change
2021/22
2020/21
Change
Multimetal Recycling segment
Copper scrap/blister copper input1
1,000 t
80
74
8 %
325
332
-2 %
Other recycling materials1
1,000 t
126
133
-5 %
492
493
0 %
Cathode output
1,000 t
128
130
-2 %
513
508
1 %
Beerse
1,000 t
6
6
0 %
25
25
0 %
Lünen
1,000 t
40
38
5 %
152
149
3 %
Olen
1,000 t
82
86
-5 %
336
334
1 %
Custom Smelting & Products segment
Concentrate throughput
1,000 t
649
434
50 %
2,429
2,250
8 %
Hamburg
1,000 t
287
304
-6 %
987
1,117
-12 %
Pirdop
1,000 t
362
130
> 100 %
1,442
1,133
27 %
Copper scrap/blister copper input1
1,000 t
49
46
7 %
215
215
0 %
Other recycling materials1
1,000 t
9
14
-36 %
32
47
-32 %
Sulfuric acid output
1,000 t
603
401
50 %
2,296
2,107
9 %
Hamburg
1,000 t
239
266
-10 %
841
962
-13 %
Pirdop
1,000 t
364
135
> 100 %
1,455
1,145
27 %
Cathode output
1,000 t
143
146
-2 %
598
605
-1 %
Hamburg
1,000 t
86
94
-9 %
373
384
-3 %
Pirdop
1,000 t
57
52
10 %
225
221
2 %
Wire rod output
1,000 t
205
211
-3 %
880
869
1 %
Shapes output
1,000 t
47
45
4 %
218
187
17 %
Flat rolled products and specialty wire
40
176
output
1,000 t
42
-5 %
191
-8 %
1 Prior-year figures have been adjusted.
Q4
Fiscal year
Aurubis Group sales volumes
2021/22
2020/21
Change
2021/22
2020/21
Change
Gold
t
11
11
0 %
47
51
-8 %
Silver
t
207
253
-19 %
911
949
-4 %
Lead
t
10,824
10,760
1 %
44,016
40,717
8 %
Nickel
t
850
928
-8 %
3,863
3,900
-1 %
Tin
t
2,230
2,338
-5 %
9,340
10,043
-7 %
Zinc1
t
3,589
4,469
-20 %
13,917
18,243
-24 %
Base metals
t
179
174
3 %
867
977
-11 %
Platinum group metals (PGMs)
kg
1,943
1,603
21 %
9,514
8,722
9 %
1 Prior-year figures have been adjusted.
Aurubis · Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22
3
"We are very pleased with the result. This provides a solid foundation for successfully driving forward our ambitious strategic growth course. The anticipated investments will be financed with our own funds."
RO L A N D H A RIN G S , Chief Executive Officer
CONTENTS
2 At a Glance
Economic Development Fiscal Year 2021/22
Selected Financial Information
Glossary
Dates and Contacts
Aurubis · Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22
4
Economic Development
Fiscal Year 2021/22⁜
The Aurubis Group increased its operating earnings before taxes (EBT) significantly to € 532 million in fiscal year 2021/22 (previous year: € 381 million), achieving the best result in company history. Operating return on capital employed (ROCE) was 19.0 % (previous year: 16.6 %). The recommended dividend for 2021/22 is € 1.80 (previous year: € 1.60). The payout ratio would therefore be 18 % (previous year: 26 %) related to the operating consolidated net result, which was € 433 million (previous year: € 284 million). The dividend yield based on the Xetra closing price of € 53.98 as at September 30, 2022 would amount to 3.3 % (previous year: 2.5 %). IFRS earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to € 935 million (previous year: € 825 million).
The Aurubis Group generated revenues of € 18,521 million during the first half of FY 2021/22 (previous year: € 16,300 million). This positive development was due in particular to substantially increased copper prices compared to the same period of the previous year. Stronger demand for copper products, among other factors, had an impact as well.
The gross margin includes the main components of the Aurubis Group's earnings, i.e., the metal result Glossary, page 23, treatment and refining charges treatment and refining charges Glossary, page 23, and premiums and products.
Graphic
Proportion of main earnings components in the Aurubis Group
as at September 30 FY 2021/22 (prior-year figures)
28 % (34 %)
Treatment charges
for concentrates +
38 % (36 %)
recycling materials
~ € 2,240 million*
Metal result
(~ € 1,916 mil-
34 % (30 %)
Premiums and Products
Gross margin = Total of the earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges, and premiums and products.
Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) - as one of our
» very good operating performance at our Pirdop
site, with
corporate control parameters - was € 532 million (previous
increased concentrate throughputs, and
year: € 381 million) and, compared to the previous year, was
» higher refining charges for other recycling materials.
positively influenced by:
An opposite effect was caused by:
» A substantially higher metal result with increased metal
prices, especially for industrial metals (copper, tin, nickel)
» The extension of the planned maintenance shutdown at
» significantly higher sulfuric acid revenues due to a
our site in Hamburg,
significant increase in sales prices,
» Significantly lower refining charges for copper scrap,
» significantly higher demand for copper products, with
» Significantly higher energy costs, particularly for
higher product surcharges,
electricity and natural gas.
Aurubis · Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.