Aurubis : Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22

Aurubis Group at a Glance

Key Aurubis Group figures Q4 Fiscal year 2021/22 2021/22 Operating 2020/21 Change 2020/21 Change Revenue €m 4,243 4,120 3 % 18,521 16,300 14 % Gross margin1 €m 567 458 24 % 2,240 1,916 17 % Gross profit €m 403 351 15 % 1,647 1,458 13 % EBITDA €m 181 128 41 % 753 593 27 % EBIT €m 102 69 48 % 533 394 35 % EBT2 €m 106 643 66 % 532 3813 40 % Consolidated net income €m 103 41 > 100 % 433 284 52 % Earnings per share € 2.36 0.94 > 100 % 9.91 6.51 52 % Net cash flow €m 283 480 -41 % 288 812 -65 % Capital expenditure €m 134 119 12 % 362 256 41 % Net financial position (reporting date) €m - - - 379 383 -1 % ROCE2 % - - - 19.0 16.6 - Multimetal Recycling segment Revenues €m 1,401 1,315 7 % 5,960 5,128 16 % Gross margin1 €m 188 190 -1 % 710 679 5 % EBIT €m 20 75 -73 % 206 260 -21 % EBT €m 20 75 -73 % 205 256 -20 % ROCE % - - - 25.7 35.4 - Capital employed €m - - - 796 728 9 % Custom Smelting & Products segment Revenue €m 4,343 4,003 9 % 18,570 16,273 14 % Gross margin1 €m 379 268 41 % 1,529 1,237 24 % EBIT €m 94 -2 > 100 % 388 184 > 100 % EBT €m 100 1 > 100 % 390 185 > 100 % ROCE % - - - 18.7 11.2 - Capital employed €m - - - 2,128 1,759 21 %

Gross margin = Total of the earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges, and premiums and products. Corporate control parameters. Prior-year figures have been adjusted. Selected Financial Information, Page 18

Key Aurubis Group figures Q4 Fiscal year 2021/22 2021/22 IFRS 2020/21 Change 2020/21 Change Revenue €m 4,243 4,120 3 % 18,521 16,300 14 % Gross profit €m 440 499 -12 % 2,041 1,914 7 % EBITDA €m 219 276 -21 % 1,148 1,049 9 % EBIT €m 139 197 -29 % 928 830 12 % EBT €m 143 194 -26 % 935 825 13 % Consolidated net income €m 126 128 -2 % 715 613 17 % Earnings per share € 2.89 2.94 -2 % 16.37 14.03 17 % Number of employees (average) 7,185 7,153 0 % 7,163 7,172 0 %

This report may include slight deviations in disclosed totals due to rounding.

