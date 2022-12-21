Aurubis : Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22

Advanced search
Aurubis : Financial Statements of Aurubis AG 2020/21
PU
Aurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Annual Report 2021/22
PU
Aurubis : Non-Financial Report 2021/22
PU
Company Release

FISCAL YEAR 2021/22

1. October 2021 to 30 September 2022

Aurubis Group at a Glance

Key Aurubis Group figures

Q4

Fiscal year

2021/22

2021/22

Operating

2020/21

Change

2020/21

Change

Revenue

€m

4,243

4,120

3 %

18,521

16,300

14 %

Gross margin1

€m

567

458

24 %

2,240

1,916

17 %

Gross profit

€m

403

351

15 %

1,647

1,458

13 %

EBITDA

€m

181

128

41 %

753

593

27 %

EBIT

€m

102

69

48 %

533

394

35 %

EBT2

€m

106

643

66 %

532

3813

40 %

Consolidated net income

€m

103

41

> 100 %

433

284

52 %

Earnings per share

2.36

0.94

> 100 %

9.91

6.51

52 %

Net cash flow

€m

283

480

-41 %

288

812

-65 %

Capital expenditure

€m

134

119

12 %

362

256

41 %

Net financial position (reporting date)

€m

-

-

-

379

383

-1 %

ROCE2

%

-

-

-

19.0

16.6

-

Multimetal Recycling segment

Revenues

€m

1,401

1,315

7 %

5,960

5,128

16 %

Gross margin1

€m

188

190

-1 %

710

679

5 %

EBIT

€m

20

75

-73 %

206

260

-21 %

EBT

€m

20

75

-73 %

205

256

-20 %

ROCE

%

-

-

-

25.7

35.4

-

Capital employed

€m

-

-

-

796

728

9 %

Custom Smelting & Products segment

Revenue

€m

4,343

4,003

9 %

18,570

16,273

14 %

Gross margin1

€m

379

268

41 %

1,529

1,237

24 %

EBIT

€m

94

-2

> 100 %

388

184

> 100 %

EBT

€m

100

1

> 100 %

390

185

> 100 %

ROCE

%

-

-

-

18.7

11.2

-

Capital employed

€m

-

-

-

2,128

1,759

21 %

  1. Gross margin = Total of the earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges, and premiums and products.
  2. Corporate control parameters.
  3. Prior-yearfigures have been adjusted. Selected Financial Information, Page 18

Key Aurubis Group figures

Q4

Fiscal year

2021/22

2021/22

IFRS

2020/21

Change

2020/21

Change

Revenue

€m

4,243

4,120

3 %

18,521

16,300

14 %

Gross profit

€m

440

499

-12 %

2,041

1,914

7 %

EBITDA

€m

219

276

-21 %

1,148

1,049

9 %

EBIT

€m

139

197

-29 %

928

830

12 %

EBT

€m

143

194

-26 %

935

825

13 %

Consolidated net income

€m

126

128

-2 %

715

613

17 %

Earnings per share

2.89

2.94

-2 %

16.37

14.03

17 %

Number of employees (average)

7,185

7,153

0 %

7,163

7,172

0 %

This report may include slight deviations in disclosed totals due to rounding.

The full Annual Report is available on our website at annualreport2021-22.aurubis.com.

Excel tables can be downloaded directly from the download center.

Aurubis · Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22

2

Q4

Fiscal year

Aurubis Group production figures

2021/22

2020/21

Change

2021/22

2020/21

Change

Multimetal Recycling segment

Copper scrap/blister copper input1

1,000 t

80

74

8 %

325

332

-2 %

Other recycling materials1

1,000 t

126

133

-5 %

492

493

0 %

Cathode output

1,000 t

128

130

-2 %

513

508

1 %

Beerse

1,000 t

6

6

0 %

25

25

0 %

Lünen

1,000 t

40

38

5 %

152

149

3 %

Olen

1,000 t

82

86

-5 %

336

334

1 %

Custom Smelting & Products segment

Concentrate throughput

1,000 t

649

434

50 %

2,429

2,250

8 %

Hamburg

1,000 t

287

304

-6 %

987

1,117

-12 %

Pirdop

1,000 t

362

130

> 100 %

1,442

1,133

27 %

Copper scrap/blister copper input1

1,000 t

49

46

7 %

215

215

0 %

Other recycling materials1

1,000 t

9

14

-36 %

32

47

-32 %

Sulfuric acid output

1,000 t

603

401

50 %

2,296

2,107

9 %

Hamburg

1,000 t

239

266

-10 %

841

962

-13 %

Pirdop

1,000 t

364

135

> 100 %

1,455

1,145

27 %

Cathode output

1,000 t

143

146

-2 %

598

605

-1 %

Hamburg

1,000 t

86

94

-9 %

373

384

-3 %

Pirdop

1,000 t

57

52

10 %

225

221

2 %

Wire rod output

1,000 t

205

211

-3 %

880

869

1 %

Shapes output

1,000 t

47

45

4 %

218

187

17 %

Flat rolled products and specialty wire

40

176

output

1,000 t

42

-5 %

191

-8 %

1 Prior-year figures have been adjusted.

Q4

Fiscal year

Aurubis Group sales volumes

2021/22

2020/21

Change

2021/22

2020/21

Change

Gold

t

11

11

0 %

47

51

-8 %

Silver

t

207

253

-19 %

911

949

-4 %

Lead

t

10,824

10,760

1 %

44,016

40,717

8 %

Nickel

t

850

928

-8 %

3,863

3,900

-1 %

Tin

t

2,230

2,338

-5 %

9,340

10,043

-7 %

Zinc1

t

3,589

4,469

-20 %

13,917

18,243

-24 %

Base metals

t

179

174

3 %

867

977

-11 %

Platinum group metals (PGMs)

kg

1,943

1,603

21 %

9,514

8,722

9 %

1 Prior-year figures have been adjusted.

Aurubis · Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22

3

"We are very pleased with the result. This provides a solid foundation for successfully driving forward our ambitious strategic growth course. The anticipated investments will be financed with our own funds."

RO L A N D H A RIN G S , Chief Executive Officer

CONTENTS

2 At a Glance

  1. Economic Development Fiscal Year 2021/22
  1. Selected Financial Information
  1. Glossary
  2. Dates and Contacts

Aurubis · Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22

4

Economic Development

Fiscal Year 2021/22⁜

The Aurubis Group increased its operating earnings before taxes (EBT) significantly to € 532 million in fiscal year 2021/22 (previous year: € 381 million), achieving the best result in company history. Operating return on capital employed (ROCE) was 19.0 % (previous year: 16.6 %). The recommended dividend for 2021/22 is € 1.80 (previous year: € 1.60). The payout ratio would therefore be 18 % (previous year: 26 %) related to the operating consolidated net result, which was € 433 million (previous year: € 284 million). The dividend yield based on the Xetra closing price of € 53.98 as at September 30, 2022 would amount to 3.3 % (previous year: 2.5 %). IFRS earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to € 935 million (previous year: € 825 million).

The Aurubis Group generated revenues of € 18,521 million during the first half of FY 2021/22 (previous year: € 16,300 million). This positive development was due in particular to substantially increased copper prices compared to the same period of the previous year. Stronger demand for copper products, among other factors, had an impact as well.

The gross margin includes the main components of the Aurubis Group's earnings, i.e., the metal result Glossary, page 23, treatment and refining charges treatment and refining charges Glossary, page 23, and premiums and products.

Graphic

Proportion of main earnings components in the Aurubis Group

as at September 30 FY 2021/22 (prior-year figures)

28 % (34 %)

Treatment charges

for concentrates +

38 % (36 %)

recycling materials

~ € 2,240 million*

Metal result

(~ € 1,916 mil-

34 % (30 %)

Premiums and Products

  • Gross margin = Total of the earnings components metal result, treatment and refining charges, and premiums and products.

Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) - as one of our

» very good operating performance at our Pirdop­

site, with

corporate control parameters - was € 532 million (previous

increased concentrate throughputs, and

year: € 381 million) and, compared to the previous year, was

» higher refining charges for other recycling materials.

positively influenced by:

An opposite effect was caused by:

» A substantially higher metal result with increased metal

prices, especially for industrial metals (copper, tin, nickel)

» The extension of the planned maintenance shutdown at

» significantly higher sulfuric acid revenues due to a

our site in Hamburg,

significant increase in sales prices,

» Significantly lower refining charges for copper scrap,

» significantly higher demand for copper products, with

» Significantly higher energy costs, particularly for

higher product surcharges,

electricity and natural gas.

Aurubis · Company Release Fiscal Year 2021/22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
