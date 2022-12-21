Aurubis : Financial Statements of Aurubis AG 2020/21

2

The Management Report of Aurubis AG is combined with the Management Report of the Aurubis Group in accordance with Section 315 (3) of the German Commercial Code (Handels- gesetzbuch, HGB) and is presented in the Aurubis Group's Annual Report.

The annual financial statements and the Combined Management Report of Aurubis AG for fiscal year 2021/22 are published in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Contents

3 Balance Sheet

Income Statement Notes to the Financial Statements 6 General Disclosures

6 Accounting Policies

9 Notes to the Balance Sheet

16 Notes to the Income Statement

19 Other Disclosures

Changes in Fixed Assets

Investments

Independent Auditor's Report