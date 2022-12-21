Advanced search
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-12-20 am EST
79.24 EUR   +0.10%
Aurubis : Financial Statements of Aurubis AG 2020/21
PU
Aurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Annual Report 2021/22
PU
Aurubis : Non-Financial Report 2021/22
PU
Aurubis : Financial Statements of Aurubis AG 2020/21

12/21/2022 | 01:07am EST
Financial Statements of

Aurubis AG

2021/22

The complete Annual Report is available at

annualreport2021-22.aurubis.com

2

The Management Report of Aurubis AG is combined with the Management Report of the Aurubis Group in accordance with Section 315 (3) of the German Commercial Code (Handels- gesetzbuch, HGB) and is presented in the Aurubis Group's Annual Report.

The annual financial statements and the Combined Management Report of Aurubis AG for fiscal year 2021/22 are published in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Contents

3 Balance Sheet

  1. Income Statement
  2. Notes to the Financial Statements 6 General Disclosures
    6 Accounting Policies
    9 Notes to the Balance Sheet
    16 Notes to the Income Statement

19 Other Disclosures

  1. Changes in Fixed Assets
  1. Investments
  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Responsibility Statement

Aurubis AG Financial Statements 2021/22

Balance Sheet Financial Statements

3

Balance Sheet

as at September 30

Assets

in € thousand

Note

9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Fixed assets

Purchased concessions, industrial property rights, and similar rights and assets, and

84,001

licenses for such rights and assets

91,490

Goodwill

0

0

Payments on account

4,405

1,808

Intangible assets

88,406

93,298

Land and buildings

225,840

213,929

Technical equipment and machinery

310,053

262,541

Other equipment, factory and office equipment

27,669

28,495

Payments on account and assets under construction

119,497

103,298

Property, plant, and equipment

683,059

608,263

Share interests in affiliated companies

1,744,917

1,746,795

Investments

3,212

3,212

Securities classified as fixed assets

3,816

37,740

Other loans

1

1

Financial fixed assets

1,751,946

1,787,748

1

2,523,411

2,489,309

Current assets

Raw materials and supplies

484,988

312,797

Work in process

513,688

470,154

Finished goods, merchandise

186,636

167,381

Payments on account

22

29

Inventories

2

1,185,334

950,361

Trade accounts receivable

382,205

305,411

Receivables from affiliated companies

236,408

399,432

Receivables from companies in which investments are held

12,859

14,462

Other assets

80,720

36,837

Receivables and other assets

3

712,192

756,142

Cash and bank balances

4

681,183

920,915

2,578,709

2,627,418

Prepaid expenses and deferred charges

3,820

563

Total assets

5,105,940

5,117,290

Financial Statements 2021/22 Aurubis AG

4 Financial Statements Balance Sheet

Equity and liabilities

in € thousand

Note

9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Equity

Issued capital

Subscribed capital

115,089

- Conditional capital € 11,509 thousand (previous year: € 57,545 thousand)

115,089

Less nominal value of treasury shares

-3,322

-3,322

111,767

111,767

Additional paid-in capital

349,086

349,086

Revenue reserves

Legal reserve

6,391

6,391

Other revenue reserves

1,177,012

1,114,412

Unappropriated earnings

211,600

218,677

5

1,855,856

1,800,333

Provisions and accrued liabilities

Pension provisions and similar obligations

225,398

168,759

Provisions for taxes

5,616

3,694

Other provisions and accruals

257,491

237,677

6

488,505

410,130

Liabilities

Bank borrowings

- of which with a residual term up to one year: € 106,541 thousand

274,565

(previous year: € 126,866 thousand)

527,395

Advance payments received on orders

- of which with a residual term up to one year: € 0 thousand

0

(previous year: € 1,947 thousand)

1,947

Trade accounts payable

- of which with a residual term up to one year: € 892,207 thousand

892,207

(previous year: € 888,278 thousand)

888,278

Payables to affiliated companies

- of which with a residual term up to one year: € 808,594 thousand

1,539,594

(previous year: € 529,455 thousand)

1,468,455

Payables to companies with participating interests

- of which with a residual term up to one year: € 2,963 thousand

2,963

(previous year: € 0 thousand)

0

Other liabilities

- of which for taxes: € 4,266 thousand (previous year: € 7,940 thousand)

- of which for social security obligations: € 4,081 thousand (previous year: € 3,715 thousand)

- of which with a residual term up to one year: € 48,085 thousand

48,085

(previous year: € 17,481 thousand)

17,481

7

2,757,414

2,903,556

Deferred income

4,165

3,271

Total equity and liabilities

5,105,940

5,117,290

Aurubis AG Financial Statements 2021/22

Income Statement Financial Statements

5

Income Statement

for the period from October 1 to September 30

in € thousand

Note

2021/22

2020/21

Revenues

10

13,163,506

11,611,843

Increase in inventories of finished goods and work in process

62,789

31,285

Own work capitalized

11

8,119

9,037

Other operating income

12

92,809

124,393

Cost of materials:

13

a) Cost of raw materials, supplies, and merchandise

12,283,958

10,846,501

b) Cost of purchased services

463,730

282,048

12,747,688

11,128,549

Personnel expenses:

14

a) Wages and salaries

248,392

239,552

b) Social security contributions, pension, and other benefit expenses

98,762

- of which for pensions: € 56,406 thousand (previous year: € 16,784 thousand)

57,754

347,154

297,306

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and amortization of intangible assets

15

67,918

65,578

Other operating expenses

16

209,980

155,012

Income from investments and write-ups of share interests in affiliated companies

155,053

- of which from affiliated companies € 155,122 thousand (previous year: € 145,404 thousand)

17

145,404

Income from other securities and loans classified as financial fixed assets

- of which deriving from securities classified as fixed assets € 31,601 thousand

31,794

(previous year: € 0 thousand).

18

12,283

Other interest and similar income

11,902

- of which from affiliated companies: € 6,328 thousand (previous year: € 6,741 thousand)

19

8,924

Write-downs of financial assets and securities classified as current assets

20

2,764

8,439

Interest and similar expenses

21,953

- of which to affiliated companies: € 5,343 thousand (previous year: € 4,050 thousand)

21

23,071

Income taxes

22

1,964

32,645

Earnings after income taxes

126,551

232,569

Other taxes

1,174

1,135

Net income for the year

125,377

231,434

Retained profit brought forward from the prior year

148,823

102,943

Allocations to other revenue reserves

62,600

115,700

Unappropriated earnings

211,600

218,677

Financial Statements 2021/22 Aurubis AG

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 06:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
