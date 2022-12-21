Aurubis : Financial Statements of Aurubis AG 2020/21

The Management Report of Aurubis AG is combined with the Management Report of the Aurubis Group in accordance with Section 315 (3) of the German Commercial Code (Handels- gesetzbuch, HGB) and is presented in the Aurubis Group's Annual Report.
The annual financial statements and the Combined Management Report of Aurubis AG for fiscal year 2021/22 are published in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).
Contents
3 Balance Sheet
Income Statement
Notes to the Financial Statements 6 General Disclosures
6 Accounting Policies
9 Notes to the Balance Sheet
16 Notes to the Income Statement
19 Other Disclosures
Changes in Fixed Assets
Investments
Independent Auditor's Report
Responsibility Statement
Aurubis AG Financial Statements 2021/22
Balance Sheet Financial Statements
3
Balance Sheet
as at September 30
Assets
in € thousand
Note
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Fixed assets
Purchased concessions, industrial property rights, and similar rights and assets, and
84,001
licenses for such rights and assets
91,490
Goodwill
0
0
Payments on account
4,405
1,808
Intangible assets
88,406
93,298
Land and buildings
225,840
213,929
Technical equipment and machinery
310,053
262,541
Other equipment, factory and office equipment
27,669
28,495
Payments on account and assets under construction
119,497
103,298
Property, plant, and equipment
683,059
608,263
Share interests in affiliated companies
1,744,917
1,746,795
Investments
3,212
3,212
Securities classified as fixed assets
3,816
37,740
Other loans
1
1
Financial fixed assets
1,751,946
1,787,748
1
2,523,411
2,489,309
Current assets
Raw materials and supplies
484,988
312,797
Work in process
513,688
470,154
Finished goods, merchandise
186,636
167,381
Payments on account
22
29
Inventories
2
1,185,334
950,361
Trade accounts receivable
382,205
305,411
Receivables from affiliated companies
236,408
399,432
Receivables from companies in which investments are held