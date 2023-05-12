Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aurubis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:31:06 2023-05-12 am EDT
76.55 EUR   +0.91%
08:07aAurubis : Further fatality after serious industrial accident at Aurubis in Hamburg
PU
06:54aAnother employee dead after nitrogen spill at Aurubis
DP
05/11Aurubis : Serious incident at Aurubis Hamburg site results in fatality
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aurubis : Further fatality after serious industrial accident at Aurubis in Hamburg

05/12/2023 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following a serious industrial accident at multimetal company Aurubis' plant in Hamburg at around 2:30 a.m. on May 11, 2023, one more worker has succumbed to his injuries in the hospital yesterday evening. Immediately following yesterday's accident, a first worker died shortly after arriving at the hospital. A third worker remains hospitalized and continues to be in critical condition. The colleagues who provided first aid on site are receiving counseling.

A nitrogen leak occurred during regular maintenance at the RWO. The three Aurubis employees were directly affected. Rescue workers and the Plant Fire Department were immediately deployed. At no time was there any danger to the neighbors or the environment.

"We are extremely saddened by this tragic accident," Aurubis CEO Roland Harings said. "Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to their loved ones for this terrible loss we all share. We are doing everything in our power to assist their families at this difficult time and offer them our full support."

Aurubis is working closely with the authorities as they conduct a complete and detailed investigation into the root cause of the accident. An update will be provided soon as the investigation is complete and reliable information is available.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 12:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AURUBIS AG
08:07aAurubis : Further fatality after serious industrial accident at Aurubis in Hamburg
PU
06:54aAnother employee dead after nitrogen spill at Aurubis
DP
05/11Aurubis : Serious incident at Aurubis Hamburg site results in fatality
PU
05/11AURUBIS AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/11Nitrogen leak at copper producer Aurubis - One injured person dies
DP
05/11AURUBIS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/11Aurubis raises annual profit forecast on strong demand
RE
05/11Aurubis : Interim Report First 6 Months 2022/23
PU
05/11Aurubis : Analyst conference call presentation Interim Report First 6 Months 2022/23
PU
05/11Aurubis Ag : Aurubis continues growth course: Multimetal company raises full-year forecast..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURUBIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 453 M 19 058 M 19 058 M
Net income 2023 373 M 408 M 408 M
Net cash 2023 202 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,87x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 3 305 M 3 609 M 3 609 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 963
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AURUBIS AG
Duration : Period :
Aurubis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 75,86 €
Average target price 100,27 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUBIS AG-0.65%3 609
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-4.28%12 258
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-10.15%5 262
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-19.04%5 120
CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO., LTD.0.36%4 659
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD4.26%3 532
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer