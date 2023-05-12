Aurubis : Further fatality after serious industrial accident at Aurubis in Hamburg

Following a serious industrial accident at multimetal company Aurubis' plant in Hamburg at around 2:30 a.m. on May 11, 2023, one more worker has succumbed to his injuries in the hospital yesterday evening. Immediately following yesterday's accident, a first worker died shortly after arriving at the hospital. A third worker remains hospitalized and continues to be in critical condition. The colleagues who provided first aid on site are receiving counseling.

A nitrogen leak occurred during regular maintenance at the RWO. The three Aurubis employees were directly affected. Rescue workers and the Plant Fire Department were immediately deployed. At no time was there any danger to the neighbors or the environment.

"We are extremely saddened by this tragic accident," Aurubis CEO Roland Harings said. "Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to their loved ones for this terrible loss we all share. We are doing everything in our power to assist their families at this difficult time and offer them our full support."

Aurubis is working closely with the authorities as they conduct a complete and detailed investigation into the root cause of the accident. An update will be provided soon as the investigation is complete and reliable information is available.