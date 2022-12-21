Advanced search
Aurubis : Non-Financial Report 2021/22

12/21/2022 | 01:07am EST
Sustainability 53

Sustainability

Non-Financial Report

Aurubis will expand its industry leadership in sustainability by implementing its 2030 sustainability targets.

Health and safety

Energy and climate

Future-oriented employer

Environmental

Training and education

protection

Social engagement

People Environment

Economy

Metals for Progress:

Driving Sustainable Growth

Governance and ethics

Recycling solutions

Responsible supply

chain

Annual Report 2021/22 Aurubis

54 Sustainability

Introduction

Aurubis' sustainability targets

Sustainability is a significant part of the Aurubis Group's conduct, enshrined in our company strategy, and therefore key to our business activities. We pursue the company's mission of responsibly transforming raw materials into metals for an innovative and sustainable world. A responsible approach to employees, suppliers, customers, and neighbors is a matter of course for us, whether in direct business operations or in the surrounding areas. The same applies to the environment, as we are aware of the limits of natural resources of our planet.

With this Non-Financial Report (NFR), Aurubis fulfills its obligation to disclose non-financial information for fiscal year 2021/22 pursuant to Sections 315b and 315c in conjunction with Sections 289b to 289e of the German Commercial Code (HGB). We use the Sustainability Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as a guide in describing the concepts and selected KPIs Glossary, page 233.

The NFR also comprises the contents required by the EU Taxonomy Regulation (EU) 2020/852 Glossary, page 232. Aurubis supports the work on the EU Action Plan on Sustainable Finance Glossary, page 234 at a European level and the corresponding approaches and measures. With respect to the Taxonomy Regulation EU taxonomy, page 59, for example, these deal with the implementation of increasing reporting requirements and political issues, such as the assessment of the non-ferrous metals sector regarding a classification of sustainable economic activities and products.

The main external factors influencing business development are described in the Risk and Opportunity Report of the Combined Management Report, page 133. Risks related to non-financialaspects beyond the company boundaries are also mentioned there. Non- financial risks were assessed in accordance with Section 289c (3) of the German Commercial Code (HGB). In the process, no non- financial risks were identified that were very likely to cause a serious negative impact on employee and environmental matters, on respect for human rights, on the prevention of corruption and bribery, or on social matters.

Our corporate strategy, "Metals for Progress: Driving Sustainable Growth," was updated and adopted in fiscal year 2020/21. We adopted this strategy to secure and strengthen our core business, pursue growth options, and expand our industry leadership in sustainability.

This integrates our sustainability aspirations even more strongly into all areas and activities of the company as a result. The Aurubis Management System (AMS), which was subsequently developed and implemented, is designed to ensure that Aurubis successfully implements the corporate strategy. The Sustainability department is part of the AMS organization and works in the strategic committees.

The key element of the strategy "expanding industry leadership in sustainability" includes the focus areas of people, the environment, and the economy, with our nine action areas for sustainability. We have defined targets until 2030 for each action area. The previous Sustainability Strategy, with its 2018-2023targets, was assimilated as a milestone into the Group strategy for 2030 Aurubis' 2030 sustainability targets, page 55. The updated strategy, including the sustainability targets, was adopted by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. During the reporting period, the Sustainability department continued to drive forward the implementation of the sustainability targets and the distribution of the targets to functions and sites, and took additional steps towards implementing the targets. The 2030 sustainability targets are featured at the beginning of each chapter in this report, and their status of implementation is described in that chapter.

We also foster responsibility throughout the value chain and we seek to verify our own sustainability performance with an external certification from an independent body and receive suggestions for further improvement, which we then pursue with concrete action plans. That is why we are part of the sector solution "The Copper Mark". The Copper Mark is an initiative that entails a review of the sustainability standards of copper production sites, including mines, smelters, and refineries. The Copper Mark covers the 32 sustainability criteria of the Risk Readiness Assessment of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), including topics such as

Aurubis Annual Report 2021/22

Sustainability 55

Aurubis 2030 Sustainability Targets

Action area

Ambition

2030 targets

2022/23 milestones

 Economy

Governance & ethics

We uphold the principles of

responsible corporate governance.

Recycling solutions

We offer comprehensive value chain

50 % recycled content in copper

solutions for the circular economy.

cathodes

Responsibility in

We minimize negative impacts on

No suppliers with

» Human rights, environmental

the supply chain

people and the environment in our

a very high risk

protection, and safety clauses in

supply chains.

100 % of long-term contracts for

primary raw materials

» Continued rollout of Aurubis

Business Partner Screening

Environment

Energy and climate

We will be carbon-neutral

-50%absolute Scope1 and Scope2

» ISO 50001 at all production sites

well before 2050.

emissions (base year 2018)

-24 % Scope 3 emissions per ton of

copper cathodes1 (base year 2018)

Environmental

We produce with the smallest

protection

environmental footprint in

our sector.

-15% specific dust emissions in g/t multimetal copper equivalent (base year 2018)

-25% specific metal emissions

to water in g/t of multimetal copper equivalent (base year 2018)

  • ISO 14001 at all production sites
  • Reducing specific metal emissions to water by 50 % in g/t of copper output (Cu)
    (base year 2012)
  • Reducing specific dust emissions by 15 % in g/t of Cu output (base year 2012)

People

Health and safety

We prevent work-related accidents,

LTIFR ≤1.0

» ISO 45001 certifications

injuries, and illnesses (Vision Zero).

at all production sites

Future-oriented

We create a work environment for

100 % of the relevant employees

employer

close collaboration and promote

are trained on unconscious bias

diversity and commitment. We

passionately work for the progress

>40 %2 of employees take part in

of the company and society.

job rotation or job shadowing, with

diversity being promoted at the

same time

At least 75 %2 of the employees

surveyed participate in pulse checks

and feedback measures

Training and

We provide high-quality vocational

100 % fulfillment of the continuing

» 18 training hours per employee

education

training and invest in forward-looking

education allotment in hours. The

per year on average

qualifications for employees.

continuing education allotment is

18 hours per year for each employee

Social

We are a reliable partner locally and

engagement

internationally, one that makes a

long-term contribution to a livable

environment.

90 % long-term partners

» Developing impact monitoring to

(percentage of total budget)

evaluate projects supported

0.8 % of operating EBT (five-year

average) as annual budget for social

engagement, but at least € 2 million

  1. Refers to copper cathode as an internal production.
  2. Over the period FY 2021/22 to 2029/30.

Annual Report 2021/22 Aurubis

56 Sustainability

compliance, child labor, environmental protection, and occupational safety. The Copper Mark is also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Glossary, page 234. As of August 2022, 20 % of the copper produced worldwide comes from sites that have been awarded the Copper Mark seal. Aurubis Bulgaria was awarded the Copper Mark seal in 2021 and the two Aurubis AG sites in Hamburg and Lünen (Germany) followed suit in 2022. The Belgian site in Olen committed to the Copper Mark in July and has begun the certification process.

Aspects relevant for Aurubis

When selecting the aspects for the Non-Financial Report, we were guided by both the main sustainability action areas of the company and the non-financial topics that are required to understand the business development, the business result, the company's position, and the impacts of our activities on these aspects.

To identify the relevant report content, we updated our materiality analysis in the reporting year with the assistance of internal experts Glossary, page 234. This was based on a revised list of potentially material topics based on the existing list of material topics to which we added new and increasingly relevant sustainability aspects in our industry.

We identified three new material issues in the materiality analysis: "Workplace flexibility and sustainable working conditions" and "Water use and withdrawal" for our own operations, and "Land use, biodiversity protection and nature reserves" in the supply chain. At the same time, however, the materiality analysis in sustainability also revealed that a few topics are no longer classified as material, such as "Data protection and IT security." Since Aurubis primarily processes employee data and the law has formulated strict rules for this data, the criterion "Impact of our activities on the topic" was assessed as below the materiality threshold here. Similarly, any potential negative impact of our business model on third-party IT security was rated as low. The Executive Board confirmed the results.

The topics identified as material in this process are assigned to the action areas of Sustainability in the Non-Financial Report. We present topics that have the same management approach

in a consolidated format below Overview of material topics in the NFR, page 57.

The materiality analysis indicated once again that the topic of social engagement has no direct impact on our business development, but is of considerable importance for us and our stakeholders. That is why it is part of this report and labeled as such under the topic "Social matters."

Aurubis Annual Report 2021/22

Sustainability 57

Overview of material topics in the NFR

Requirements under the

German Commercial Code

Material topic

Sustainability action areas

Page in NFR

Employee-related matters

Diversity and equal opportunity

Future-oriented employer

64

Workplace flexibility and sustainable working

Future-oriented employer

65

conditions

Training and education

Training and education

66

Health and occupational safety

Health protection and occupational safety,

68, 82

Responsible supply chain

Environmental matters

Energy use and CO₂ emissions

Energy and climate, Responsible supply chain

71, 82

Renewable energy

Energy and climate, Responsible supply chain

72, 82

Maintaining air, water, and soil quality

Environmental protection, Responsible supply

74, 82

chain

Waste handling

Environmental protection, Responsible supply

74, 82

chain

Water use and withdrawal

Environmental protection, Responsible supply

74, 82

chain

Land use, biodiversity protection and nature

Responsible supply chain

82

reserves

Efficient use of raw materials in

Recycling solutions

77

production

Products for a sustainable transformation

Recycling solutions

77

Social matters

Work in associations and political lobbying

Governance and ethics

79

Social engagement1

Social engagement

80

Human rights

Human rights and labor and social standards

Governance and ethics, Responsible supply chain

80, 82

Anti-corruption

Corruption and anti-competitive behavior

Governance and ethics, Responsible supply chain

84, 82

Another material aspect

Product safety

/

85

1 Not material within the meaning of the German Commercial Code (HGB), but for Aurubis.

Annual Report 2021/22 Aurubis

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
