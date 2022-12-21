Aurubis : Non-Financial Report 2021/22

Sustainability is a significant part of the Aurubis Group's conduct, enshrined in our company strategy, and therefore key to our business activities. We pursue the company's mission of responsibly transforming raw materials into metals for an innovative and sustainable world. A responsible approach to employees, suppliers, customers, and neighbors is a matter of course for us, whether in direct business operations or in the surrounding areas. The same applies to the environment, as we are aware of the limits of natural resources of our planet.

With this Non-Financial Report (NFR), Aurubis fulfills its obligation to disclose non-financial information for fiscal year 2021/22 pursuant to Sections 315b and 315c in conjunction with Sections 289b to 289e of the German Commercial Code (HGB). We use the Sustainability Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as a guide in describing the concepts and selected KPIs Glossary, page 233.

The NFR also comprises the contents required by the EU Taxonomy Regulation (EU) 2020/852 Glossary, page 232. Aurubis supports the work on the EU Action Plan on Sustainable Finance Glossary, page 234 at a European level and the corresponding approaches and measures. With respect to the Taxonomy Regulation EU taxonomy, page 59, for example, these deal with the implementation of increasing reporting requirements and political issues, such as the assessment of the non-ferrous metals sector regarding a classification of sustainable economic activities and products.

The main external factors influencing business development are described in the Risk and Opportunity Report of the Combined Management Report, page 133. Risks related to non-financialaspects beyond the company boundaries are also mentioned there. Non- financial risks were assessed in accordance with Section 289c (3) of the German Commercial Code (HGB). In the process, no non- financial risks were identified that were very likely to cause a serious negative impact on employee and environmental matters, on respect for human rights, on the prevention of corruption and bribery, or on social matters.