Aurubis : Non-Financial Report 2021/22

Aurubis will expand its industry leadership in sustainability by implementing its 2030 sustainability targets.
Health and safety
Energy and climate
Future-oriented employer
Environmental
Training and education
protection
Social engagement
People Environment
Economy
Metals for Progress:
Driving Sustainable Growth
Governance and ethics
Recycling solutions
Responsible supply
chain
54 Sustainability
Introduction
Aurubis' sustainability targets
Sustainability is a significant part of the Aurubis Group's conduct, enshrined in our company strategy, and therefore key to our business activities. We pursue the company's mission of responsibly transforming raw materials into metals for an innovative and sustainable world. A responsible approach to employees, suppliers, customers, and neighbors is a matter of course for us, whether in direct business operations or in the surrounding areas. The same applies to the environment, as we are aware of the limits of natural resources of our planet.
With this Non-Financial Report (NFR), Aurubis fulfills its obligation to disclose non-financial information for fiscal year 2021/22 pursuant to Sections 315b and 315c in conjunction with Sections 289b to 289e of the German Commercial Code (HGB). We use the Sustainability Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as a guide in describing the concepts and selected KPIs Glossary, page 233.
The NFR also comprises the contents required by the EU Taxonomy Regulation (EU) 2020/852 Glossary, page 232. Aurubis supports the work on the EU Action Plan on Sustainable Finance Glossary, page 234 at a European level and the corresponding approaches and measures. With respect to the Taxonomy Regulation EU taxonomy, page 59, for example, these deal with the implementation of increasing reporting requirements and political issues, such as the assessment of the non-ferrous metals sector regarding a classification of sustainable economic activities and products.
The main external factors influencing business development are described in the Risk and Opportunity Report of the Combined Management Report, page 133. Risks related tonon-financialaspects beyond the company boundaries are also mentioned there. Non- financial risks were assessed in accordance with Section 289c (3) of the German Commercial Code (HGB). In the process, no non- financial risks were identified that were very likely to cause a serious negative impact on employee and environmental matters, on respect for human rights, on the prevention of corruption and bribery, or on social matters.
Our corporate strategy, "Metals for Progress: Driving Sustainable Growth," was updated and adopted in fiscal year 2020/21. We adopted this strategy to secure and strengthen our core business, pursue growth options, and expand our industry leadership in sustainability.
This integrates our sustainability aspirations even more strongly into all areas and activities of the company as a result. The Aurubis Management System (AMS), which was subsequently developed and implemented, is designed to ensure that Aurubis successfully implements the corporate strategy. The Sustainability department is part of the AMS organization and works in the strategic committees.
The key element of the strategy "expanding industry leadership in sustainability" includes the focus areas of people, the environment, and the economy, with our nine action areas for sustainability. We have defined targets until 2030 for each action area. The previous Sustainability Strategy, with its2018-2023targets, was assimilated as a milestone into the Group strategy for 2030 Aurubis' 2030 sustainability targets, page 55. The updated strategy, including the sustainability targets, was adopted by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. During the reporting period, the Sustainability department continued to drive forward the implementation of the sustainability targets and the distribution of the targets to functions and sites, and took additional steps towards implementing the targets. The 2030 sustainability targets are featured at the beginning of each chapter in this report, and their status of implementation is described in that chapter.
We also foster responsibility throughout the value chain and we seek to verify our own sustainability performance with an external certification from an independent body and receive suggestions for further improvement, which we then pursue with concrete action plans. That is why we are part of the sector solution "The Copper Mark". The Copper Mark is an initiative that entails a review of the sustainability standards of copper production sites, including mines, smelters, and refineries. The Copper Mark covers the 32 sustainability criteria of the Risk Readiness Assessment of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), including topics such as
Aurubis 2030 Sustainability Targets
Action area
Ambition
2030 targets
2022/23 milestones
Economy
Governance & ethics
We uphold the principles of
responsible corporate governance.
Recycling solutions
We offer comprehensive value chain
50 % recycled content in copper
solutions for the circular economy.
cathodes
Responsibility in
We minimize negative impacts on
No suppliers with
» Human rights, environmental
the supply chain
people and the environment in our
a very high risk
protection, and safety clauses in
supply chains.
100 % of long-term contracts for
primary raw materials
» Continued rollout of Aurubis
Business Partner Screening
Environment
Energy and climate
We will be carbon-neutral
-50%absolute Scope1 and Scope2
» ISO 50001 at all production sites
well before 2050.
emissions (base year 2018)
-24 % Scope 3 emissions per ton of
copper cathodes1 (base year 2018)
Environmental
We produce with the smallest
protection
environmental footprint in
our sector.
-15% specific dust emissions in g/t multimetal copper equivalent (base year 2018)
-25% specific metal emissions
to water in g/t of multimetal copper equivalent (base year 2018)
ISO 14001 at all production sites
Reducing specific metal emissions to water by 50 % in g/t of copper output (Cu)
(base year 2012)
Reducing specific dust emissions by 15 % in g/t of Cu output (base year 2012)
People
Health and safety
We prevent work-related accidents,
LTIFR ≤1.0
» ISO 45001 certifications
injuries, and illnesses (Vision Zero).
at all production sites
Future-oriented
We create a work environment for
100 % of the relevant employees
employer
close collaboration and promote
are trained on unconscious bias
diversity and commitment. We
passionately work for the progress
>40 %2 of employees take part in
of the company and society.
job rotation or job shadowing, with
diversity being promoted at the
same time
At least 75 %2 of the employees
surveyed participate in pulse checks
and feedback measures
Training and
We provide high-quality vocational
100 % fulfillment of the continuing
» 18 training hours per employee
education
training and invest in forward-looking
education allotment in hours. The
per year on average
qualifications for employees.
continuing education allotment is
18 hours per year for each employee
Social
We are a reliable partner locally and
engagement
internationally, one that makes a
long-term contribution to a livable
environment.
90 % long-term partners
» Developing impact monitoring to
(percentage of total budget)
evaluate projects supported
0.8 % of operating EBT (five-year
average) as annual budget for social
engagement, but at least € 2 million
Refers to copper cathode as an internal production.
Over the period FY 2021/22 to 2029/30.
compliance, child labor, environmental protection, and occupational safety. The Copper Mark is also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Glossary, page 234. As of August 2022, 20 % of the copper produced worldwide comes from sites that have been awarded the Copper Mark seal. Aurubis Bulgaria was awarded the Copper Mark seal in 2021 and the two Aurubis AG sites in Hamburg and Lünen (Germany) followed suit in 2022. The Belgian site in Olen committed to the Copper Mark in July and has begun the certification process.
Aspects relevant for Aurubis
When selecting the aspects for the Non-Financial Report, we were guided by both the main sustainability action areas of the company and the non-financial topics that are required to understand the business development, the business result, the company's position, and the impacts of our activities on these aspects.
To identify the relevant report content, we updated our materiality analysis in the reporting year with the assistance of internal experts Glossary, page 234. This was based on a revised list of potentially material topics based on the existing list of material topics to which we added new and increasingly relevant sustainability aspects in our industry.
We identified three new material issues in the materiality analysis: "Workplace flexibility and sustainable working conditions" and "Water use and withdrawal" for our own operations, and "Land use, biodiversity protection and nature reserves" in the supply chain. At the same time, however, the materiality analysis in sustainability also revealed that a few topics are no longer classified as material, such as "Data protection and IT security." Since Aurubis primarily processes employee data and the law has formulated strict rules for this data, the criterion "Impact of our activities on the topic" was assessed as below the materiality threshold here. Similarly, any potential negative impact of our business model on third-party IT security was rated as low. The Executive Board confirmed the results.
The topics identified as material in this process are assigned to the action areas of Sustainability in the Non-Financial Report. We present topics that have the same management approach
in a consolidated format below Overview of material topics in the NFR, page 57.
The materiality analysis indicated once again that the topic of social engagement has no direct impact on our business development, but is of considerable importance for us and our stakeholders. That is why it is part of this report and labeled as such under the topic "Social matters."
Overview of material topics in the NFR
Requirements under the
German Commercial Code
Material topic
Sustainability action areas
Page in NFR
Employee-related matters
Diversity and equal opportunity
Future-oriented employer
64
Workplace flexibility and sustainable working
Future-oriented employer
65
conditions
Training and education
Training and education
66
Health and occupational safety
Health protection and occupational safety,
68, 82
Responsible supply chain
Environmental matters
Energy use and CO₂ emissions
Energy and climate, Responsible supply chain
71, 82
Renewable energy
Energy and climate, Responsible supply chain
72, 82
Maintaining air, water, and soil quality
Environmental protection, Responsible supply
74, 82
chain
Waste handling
Environmental protection, Responsible supply
74, 82
chain
Water use and withdrawal
Environmental protection, Responsible supply
74, 82
chain
Land use, biodiversity protection and nature
Responsible supply chain
82
reserves
Efficient use of raw materials in
Recycling solutions
77
production
Products for a sustainable transformation
Recycling solutions
77
Social matters
Work in associations and political lobbying
Governance and ethics
79
Social engagement1
Social engagement
80
Human rights
Human rights and labor and social standards
Governance and ethics, Responsible supply chain
80, 82
Anti-corruption
Corruption and anti-competitive behavior
Governance and ethics, Responsible supply chain
84, 82
Another material aspect
Product safety
/
85
1 Not material within the meaning of the German Commercial Code (HGB), but for Aurubis.
