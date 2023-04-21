Advanced search
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:06:31 2023-04-21 am EDT
85.24 EUR   -0.95%
10:40aAurubis : achieves strong quarterly result above market expectations and raises full-year forecast
PU
10:21aAurubis AG exceeds market expectations for the second quarter 2022/23 and increases full-year forecast
EQ
04/20Copper industry warns of looming supply gap without more mines
RE
Aurubis : achieves strong quarterly result above market expectations and raises full-year forecast

04/21/2023 | 10:40am EDT
Aurubis AG is continuing on its growth course: According to preliminary figures, the multimetal company generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 166 million in Q2 of fiscal year 2022/23 (previous year adjusted: € 168 million). This corresponds to the high level of the previous year. With these results, Aurubis has considerably exceeded market expectations for Q2 of fiscal year 2022/23, which ended on March 31, 2023. Aurubis achieved an operating EBT for the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 of € 291 million (previous year adjusted: € 331 million).

The main reasons for the very strong quarterly result were considerably increased treatment and refining charges for concentrates, a significantly higher Aurubis copper premium and very high demand for wire rod at higher prices. These positive effects more than offset a drop in sulfuric acid revenues.

Based on the findings from the first half year, Aurubis is increasing its forecast for fiscal year 2022/23 and currently anticipates an operating EBT between € 450 and 550 million. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between € 400 and 500 million.

Roland Harings, Aurubis CEO:

We are seeing constant demand for our metal products. Now more than ever, Aurubis metals are needed for the transformation to realizing a climate-neutral society. Given the continuing geopolitical tensions and recessive tendencies in Europe, such as strong half-year result was not expected when we generated our forecast. We also successfully managed and offset our energy costs in the first half of fiscal year 2022/23.

The following factors are expected to have a particularly positive impact on the full-year result in the second half of fiscal year 2022/23: higher treatment and refining charges and an increased Aurubis copper premium compared to the previous year along with continued high demand for copper wire rod.

Aurubis will release the final results for the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 on May 11, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 356 M 20 133 M 20 133 M
Net income 2023 364 M 400 M 400 M
Net cash 2023 231 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 3 749 M 4 113 M 4 113 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 963
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AURUBIS AG
Duration : Period :
Aurubis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 86,06 €
Average target price 101,64 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUBIS AG12.70%4 113
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-1.31%12 777
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.0.00%5 921
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-16.65%5 329
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD15.32%3 950
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-13.56%2 455
