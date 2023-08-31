HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper group Aurubis has cancelled its annual forecast due to significant shortfalls in metal inventories. At present, it could not be ruled out that a loss in the low, three-digit million euro range had been incurred, the company announced in Hamburg on Thursday evening. The damage would impact earnings in fiscal 2022/23. The forecast corridor for operating earnings before taxes of 450 to 550 million euros could therefore not be maintained.

Aurubis had identified significant deviations from the target inventory during regular checks of metal inventories, as well as deviations in special samples of certain deliveries of input materials in the recycling sector, it added. Based on this circumstantial evidence, the company now believes that the company has been the subject of additional criminal acts - beyond those disclosed in June 2023. Aurubis has called in the state criminal investigation office, he said.

The extent of the damage that has occurred cannot yet be determined with certainty, according to the information provided. Aurubis had started an extraordinary inventory of metal stocks. The result is expected at the end of September 2023.

On the stock market, the news caused great unrest among investors. Aurubis shares fell by six percent in an initial reaction on the Tradegate trading platform.