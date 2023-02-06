Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aurubis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:56:54 2023-02-06 am EST
99.00 EUR   -2.32%
01:33aAurubis posts quarterly profit drop on high power price, optimistic for full year
RE
01:02aAurubis Ag : Aurubis starts the new fiscal year strong with expected earnings at the upper end of the full-year forecast
EQ
01/30Scholz seeks to secure more critical minerals on South America tour
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aurubis posts quarterly profit drop on high power price, optimistic for full year

02/06/2023 | 01:33am EST
HAMBURG (Reuters) - Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, on Monday posted a fall of about 24% in quarterly earnings as high energy prices and inflation burdened despite strong demand.

The company confirmed upbeat earnings estimates for its full financial year.

Aurubis posted operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) in the first quarter to end-December of its 2022/23 financial year of 125 million euros ($134.95 million) from 164 million in the same year-ago quarter.

But Aurubis confirmed its December forecast of full-year 2022/23 operating EBT of between 400 million and 500 million euros, despite the general economic slowdown and the pressure from rising energy prices.

Aurubis CEO Roland Harings said he said the results were "respectable" in view of pressures from increased costs and expected full-year earnings to be in the upper end of the forecast range.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS AG -0.05% 101.35 Delayed Quote.32.73%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 512 M 19 004 M 19 004 M
Net income 2023 362 M 393 M 393 M
Net cash 2023 133 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 4 416 M 4 792 M 4 792 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 913
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AURUBIS AG
Duration : Period :
Aurubis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 101,35 €
Average target price 93,57 €
Spread / Average Target -7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUBIS AG32.73%4 792
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD18.07%15 517
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.33%6 714
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.14.16%6 640
IMERYS8.97%3 634
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD14.21%3 270