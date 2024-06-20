(new: closing prices, new Executive Board, Baader Bank commentary)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Vague takeover fantasies drove the shares of copper group Aurubis higher on Thursday. At a peak of 78.40 euros, they had again approached their high for the year, which they had reached in May at 80.50 euros. They closed trading at 76.80 euros, up 5.5 percent. This made them the second strongest stock in the fixed MDax. Aurubis' share price is now set to rise again by 3.4 percent in 2024.

A report by "Manager Magazin" was the main tailwind on Thursday. The steel producer Salzgitter holds just under 30 percent of the copper smelter. Nevertheless, when asked, Salzgitter repeated recent statements that it was not planning a takeover of Aurubis.

In the course of this, Aurubis announced the reorganization of the Executive Board in connection with cases of fraud and theft with losses running into millions. As of September 1, Toralf Haag will be responsible for the business as Group CEO and Tim Kurth as Chief Production Officer. The previous Chief Financial Officer Rainer Verhoeven will leave his post on June 30, to be succeeded by Mercedes manager Steffen Hoffmann. As a consequence of the millions in losses due to fraud and theft, the Supervisory Board had already announced in January that almost the entire Board of Management would have to go.

On balance, Aurubis shares hardly reacted to the news of the new Executive Board. The reorganization makes sense, wrote analyst Christian Obst from Baader Bank in an initial assessment. The strategy remains unchanged. In view of the "ideas" described in "Manager Magazin" that Salzgitter could be interested in increasing its stake, Obst believes that this will not happen./mis/ajx/jha/