CMS: Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

11/21/2022 | 07:27am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Share buyback 2nd Interim Report
Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

21.11.2022 / 13:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – share buyback 2nd Interim Report

 

On November 08, 2022 Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of November 07, 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Between November 14 and November 18, 2022, a total of 33,500 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from November 14, 2022 to November 18, 2022 the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

 

Date     Total number of shares   
bought back		 Weighted average share   
price (EUR)		 Aggregated volume   
(EUR)
14.11.2022 6,000 77.4729 € 464,837.40 €
15.11.2022 7,000 75.2354 € 526,647.80 €
16.11.2022 6,500 75.4646 € 490,519.90 €
17.11.2022 7,000 74.3085 € 520,159.50 €
 18.11.2022   7,000   74.6571 €   522,599.70 €
       
Total 33,500 75.37 € 2,524,764.30 €

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 08, 2022 through, and including, November 18, 2022 amounts to 59,000.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.

 

Hamburg, November 2022

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board


21.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492557  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
