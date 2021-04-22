Cablo GmbH: EU clears Aurubis and TSR joint venture

-
Commission clearance enables formation of the joint venture (TSR 60 %, Aurubis 40 %)
-
Cablo GmbH will sustainably close material cycles ('closing the loop') and further develop special cable recycling processes
Today, the European Commission issued merger control clearance for the planned joint venture of Aurubis AG (Aurubis) and TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG (TSR). In November 2020, the two companies announced their intention to form a joint venture to unite the cable dismantling activities of Aurubis subsidiary Cablo Metall-Recycling und Handel GmbH in Fehrbellin (Cablo) and those of TSR in Gelsenkirchen with the objective of recovering copper granules and plastics.
The joint venture will go by the name Cablo GmbH. TSR will hold 60 % of the joint venture as a partner, Aurubis AG 40 %. All of the employees of Aurubis subsidiary Cablo in Fehrbellin, located in the German state of Brandenburg, and the employees working in cable pre-processing at the TSR site in Gelsenkirchen, located in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, will be part of the new joint venture.
Cablo has specialized in recycling copper and aluminum cable since 1949 and produces a wide variety of metal granules. The company also fabricates plastic products from cable insulation. The TSR branch in Gelsenkirchen operates two cable granulators and processes various types of cable, likewise recovering different qualities of copper granules.
Bernd Fleschenberg, COO of TSR: 'By bundling the cable recycling expertise of Aurubis and TSR, we're fully focusing on pre-processing cable in this joint venture, particularly copper cable with a broad range of qualities. We are hoping for an even stronger boost in the quality of pre-processing, because copper and plastic recycling makes a significant contribution to protecting resources and the climate. Together, we're in a position to close material cycles along the entire value chain even more effectively in this sub-segment. This enables us to make a crucial contribution to enhancing the circular economy - and serves as a role model for other material flows as well.'
'I emphatically welcome the decision made by the European Commission today, which directly supports Aurubis' recycling strategy,' affirms Roland Harings, CEO of Aurubis AG. 'A world that needs more raw materials requires more capacities, as well as technologies to recycle these raw materials from products at the end of their respective lifespans. With Cablo GmbH, we will increase the volume of input materials on the one hand and create new solutions for the accumulated plastic materials on the other.' He continued: 'Ultimately, the purpose of Cablo GmbH is to strengthen the circular economy with the know-how of both companies and to contribute to the European Green Deal.'
The closing of the transaction is planned for early June of this year. The management of the future Cablo GmbH will consist of three members.
Die Aurubis AG ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Nichteisenmetallen und einer der größten Kupferrecycler der Welt. Das Unternehmen verarbeitet komplexe Metallkonzentrate, Altmetalle und metallhaltige Recyclingstoffe zu Metallen mit höchster Qualität. Aurubis produziert jährlich mehr als 1 Mio. Tonnen Kupferkathoden und daraus diverse Produkte aus Kupfer oder Kupferlegierungen wie Gießwalzdraht, Stranggussformate, Profile oder Flachwalzprodukte. Darüber hinaus erzeugt Aurubis viele andere Metalle wie Edelmetalle, Selen, Blei, Nickel, Zinn oder Zink. Zum Portfolio gehören auch weitere Produkte wie Schwefelsäure oder Eisensilikat.
Nachhaltigkeit ist elementarer Bestandteil der Aurubis-Strategie. 'Aurubis schafft aus Rohstoffen verantwortungsvoll Werte' - dieser Maxime folgend integriert das Unternehmen nachhaltiges Handeln und Wirtschaften in die Unternehmenskultur. Dies beinhaltet den sorgsamen Umgang mit natürlichen Ressourcen, ein verantwortungsvolles soziales und ökologisches Handeln im operativen Geschäft und ein Wachstum in sinnvollem und gesundem Maß.
Aurubis beschäftigt rund 7.400 Mitarbeiter, verfügt über Produktionsstandorte in Europa und den USA sowie über ein ausgedehntes Service- und Vertriebssystem in Europa, Asien und Nordamerika.
Die Aurubis-Aktie gehört dem Prime Standard-Segment der Deutschen Börse an und ist im MDAX sowie dem Global Challenges Index (GCX) gelistet.
TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG
Die TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG - ein Unternehmen der REMONDIS-Gruppe - zählt zu den führenden Unternehmen für das Recycling von Eisen- und Nichteisenmetallen.
An den europaweit 150 Standorten decken rund 3.000 Mitarbeiter alle Aufgaben ab, die beim Thema Metallrecycling anfallen. Neben Ankauf, Verkauf und Aufbereitung erbringt TSR darüber hinaus sämtliche Dienstleistungen für Industrie, Gewerbe und Kommunen rund um die Altmetallverwertung.
Mit 80 Aufbereitungsanlagen recycelt das Unternehmen jährlich rund 7,5 Millionen Tonnen Fe- und etwa 0,5 Millionen Tonnen NE-Metalle und stellt so qualitativ hochwertige Recyclingrohstoffe her, die in der Produktion wieder eingesetzt werden können. Damit ist TSR ein wichtiges Bindeglied der Kreislaufwirtschaft und trägt dazu bei, Ressourcen und Umwelt nachhaltig zu schonen.
Weitere Informationen: www.tsr.eu
Disclaimer
Aurubis AG published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 09:05:02 UTC.