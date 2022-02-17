Copper slips as Russia-Ukraine jitters weigh on sentiment

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as
investors were cautious amid growing uncertainty surrounding
Russia-Ukraine tensions, while the dollar firmed making
greenback-denominated metals more expensive.
Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused
government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory
four times in the last 24 hours. It was not immediately clear
how serious the incidents were.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) fell 0.6% to $9,936 a tonne, as of 0650 GMT, while the
most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange eased 0.4% to 71,100 yuan ($11,226.73) a tonne.
"Metals will remain volatile on headlines surrounding the
situation in Ukraine," said Kshitij Purohit, product head at
Mumbai-based CapitalVia Global Research, adding if copper could
sustain above $9,950 on the LME it could try to breach $10,000.
"Once the news flow around the Ukraine issue stops we could
see a good run up in metals since the demand is increasing."
The dollar index rose 0.1%, while Asian stocks
retreated as tensions in eastern Ukraine sent investors
scurrying for safety.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium dipped 0.9% to $3,226.5 a tonne,
nickel was flat at $23,400, lead eased 0.3% to
$2,332, zinc fell 0.4% to $3,568 and tin was
0.2% lower at $43,620.
* ShFE aluminium rose 0.4% to 22,615 yuan a tonne,
nickel was steady at 173,000 yuan, zinc fell
0.7% to 24,915 yuan, lead gained 0.9% to 15,465 yuan
and tin was unchanged at 333,090 yuan.
* U.S. Federal Reserve officials last month agreed that it
was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions
would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and
other data, according to the minutes of the Jan. 25-26 policy
meeting.
* Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer,
said on Wednesday it plans to build a 70 million euro ($79.5
million) recycling plant in Belgium to expand production of
recycled nickel along with copper.
($1 = 6.3331 Chinese yuan renminbi)
