Copper slips as Russia-Ukraine jitters weigh on sentiment

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as investors were cautious amid growing uncertainty surrounding Russia-Ukraine tensions, while the dollar firmed making greenback-denominated metals more expensive.

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours. It was not immediately clear how serious the incidents were.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.6% to $9,936 a tonne, as of 0650 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.4% to 71,100 yuan ($11,226.73) a tonne.

"Metals will remain volatile on headlines surrounding the situation in Ukraine," said Kshitij Purohit, product head at Mumbai-based CapitalVia Global Research, adding if copper could sustain above $9,950 on the LME it could try to breach $10,000.

"Once the news flow around the Ukraine issue stops we could see a good run up in metals since the demand is increasing."

The dollar index rose 0.1%, while Asian stocks retreated as tensions in eastern Ukraine sent investors scurrying for safety.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium dipped 0.9% to $3,226.5 a tonne, nickel was flat at $23,400, lead eased 0.3% to $2,332, zinc fell 0.4% to $3,568 and tin was 0.2% lower at $43,620.

* ShFE aluminium rose 0.4% to 22,615 yuan a tonne, nickel was steady at 173,000 yuan, zinc fell 0.7% to 24,915 yuan, lead gained 0.9% to 15,465 yuan and tin was unchanged at 333,090 yuan.

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials last month agreed that it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data, according to the minutes of the Jan. 25-26 policy meeting.

* Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it plans to build a 70 million euro ($79.5 million) recycling plant in Belgium to expand production of recycled nickel along with copper.

($1 = 6.3331 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)