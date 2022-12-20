Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aurubis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:03 2022-12-20 pm EST
77.99 EUR   -1.48%
02:11pCopper smelter Aurubis plans 530 million euros in new investments
RE
01:04pAurubis Ag : Aurubis adopts  530 million investment package to accelerate growth and sustainability
EQ
01:01pAurubis Ag : Supervisory Board approves comprehensive growth package and adjusts dividend policy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper smelter Aurubis plans 530 million euros in new investments

12/20/2022 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Habeck, UAE Industry Minister attend an official ceremony to mark the first ammonia delivery from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe's largest copper smelter Aurubis scrapped its existing dividend policy and announced 530 million euro ($562.44 million) of growth-oriented investments, the company said on Tuesday, expanding plants in the U.S. state of Georgia and in Hamburg, Germany.

Finalising its accounts for fiscal year 2021/22, the company reported operating earnings before tax (EBT) of 532 million euros, up from an adjusted 381 million euros the year before.

In November, the company's CEO Roland Harings told Reuters that strong growth in copper demand from the renewables and electric vehicles sectors had compensated for a fall in demand from the construction sector.

Despite this, the company trimmed its earnings forecast corridor for operating EBT for 2022/23 to 400 to 500 million euros, down from 500-600 million euros the previous year.

The company would pay dividends for 2021/22 of 1.80 euros per share, it said.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS AG 0.10% 79.24 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
All news about AURUBIS AG
02:11pCopper smelter Aurubis plans 530 million euros in new investments
RE
01:04pAurubis Ag : Aurubis adopts  530 million investment package to accelerate growth and sust..
EQ
01:01pAurubis Ag : Supervisory Board approves comprehensive growth package and adjusts dividend ..
EQ
12/15Aurubis Ag : Aurubis starts construction of state-of-the-art recycling plant in Belgium
EQ
12/09AURUBIS AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
12/03Aurubis Ag : Focus on recycling: Aurubis makes the final round of the 15th German Sustaina..
EQ
11/29Cms : Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU..
EQ
11/29AURUBIS AG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/24ASIACOPPERWEEK-Aurubis CEO 'disappointed' LME did not ban Russian metals
RE
11/24Anglo American signs deal with Aurubis for sustainable copper offering
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURUBIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 337 M 19 454 M 19 454 M
Net income 2022 477 M 506 M 506 M
Net cash 2022 412 M 437 M 437 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 3 449 M 3 665 M 3 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 163
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AURUBIS AG
Duration : Period :
Aurubis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 79,16 €
Average target price 78,57 €
Spread / Average Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUBIS AG-10.11%3 659
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-28.12%13 976
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-2.00%6 314
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.27.25%6 102
IMERYS-1.48%3 229
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.12%3 001