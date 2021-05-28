Log in
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/28 09:01:25 am
76.27 EUR   +0.89%
DGAP-DD: Aurubis AG english

05/28/2021 | 08:52am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
28.05.2021 / 14:51 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Heiko 
 
 Last name(s):  Arnold 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Aurubis AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006766504 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 76.26 EUR      61008.00 EUR 
 
 76.18 EUR      15236.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 76.2440 EUR   76244.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-28; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Tradegate 
 
 MIC:           TGAT 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aurubis AG 
              Hovestrasse 50 
              20539 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.aurubis.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

67910 28.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)

