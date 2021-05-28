DGAP-DD: Aurubis AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
28.05.2021 / 14:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heiko
Last name(s): Arnold
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Aurubis AG
b) LEI
5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006766504
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.26 EUR 61008.00 EUR
76.18 EUR 15236.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.2440 EUR 76244.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-28; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
67910 28.05.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 28, 2021 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)