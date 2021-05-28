DGAP-DD: Aurubis AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.05.2021 / 14:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Heiko Last name(s): Arnold 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Aurubis AG b) LEI 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006766504 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 76.26 EUR 61008.00 EUR 76.18 EUR 15236.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 76.2440 EUR 76244.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-28; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Aurubis AG Hovestrasse 50 20539 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.aurubis.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

67910 28.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)