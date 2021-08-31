Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aurubis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR: Aurubis AG: Release according to -2-

08/31/2021 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BlackRock Asset Management Canada                        %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte.                        %                                    %                     % 
 Ltd. 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                              %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.                            %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK                              %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l. 
 
 BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.                              %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Life Limited                                   %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (UK) Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS AG 1.42% 72.82 Delayed Quote.12.72%
All news about AURUBIS AG
05:53aDGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:53aDGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
05:53aAURUBIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05:53aDGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
08/26AURUBIS : and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future conc..
PU
08/26AURUBIS AG : Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding ..
EQ
08/26PRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understan..
DJ
08/26AURUBIS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
08/19AURUBIS AG : Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis
EQ
08/19PRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability b..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURUBIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 676 M 18 536 M 18 536 M
Net income 2021 321 M 380 M 380 M
Net Debt 2021 26,6 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 3 131 M 3 695 M 3 703 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 172
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart AURUBIS AG
Duration : Period :
Aurubis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 71,76 €
Average target price 75,83 €
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bünger Chief Technology Officer
Heiko Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUBIS AG12.72%3 695
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD79.24%26 811
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA17.77%17 405
GEM CO., LTD.97.14%10 193
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.13.99%6 184
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.50.24%4 655