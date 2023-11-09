In addition to its use as a fuel, ammonia has the ideal properties for serving as a hydrogen carrier. Energy can be efficiently transported over great distances and stored using ammonia, since it offers high energy density with the same volume - taking up less space. The technology used to recover the hydrogen from the ammonia by splitting the gas back into hydrogen and nitrogen is called a cracker. Aurubis is already reviewing the potential for developing an ammonia cracker. This would allow the further expansion of the hydrogen value chain with partners like ADNOC in the future, subject to economic viability.

As part of a joint research project with partners from industry and the scientific community, Aurubis will now focus on the direct use of hydrogen in the copper wire rod production plant. "Through intensive research and development, we will continue to identify the potential of ammonia as a hydrogen carrier - and especially the potential of hydrogen itself - as a carbon-free energy source and further advance its use in our production," Harings said. "The findings from the ammonia test series serve as a valuable foundation here and are another milestone along our path to carbon-neutral production."

Hamburg's Senator for Economic Affairs Melanie Leonhard (Social Democratic Party) described Aurubis' new hydrogen activities as "another important decarbonization step by a key industrial player in our city." The Hamburg Ministry of Economics and Innovation supported the test series at Aurubis. Leonhard continued: "Hamburg wants to develop into Europe's leading hydrogen metropolis. However, this will only work if local companies not only participate in this development, but also drive it forward. Aurubis' commitment is the best example of this."

In 2021, Aurubis showed that hydrogen can be successfully used in copper production. A pilot project at the Hamburg plant used hydrogen instead of natural gas in the production of copper anodes - the first use of hydrogen on an industrial scale. Furthermore, the Hamburg plant will be one of the first copper smelters in the world to use hydrogen instead of natural gas for the reduction process in its anode furnaces: Aurubis is investing € 40 million in new anode furnaces that will be powered by green hydrogen. The tests were carried out as part of the Northern German Living Lab joint project with the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences as a scientific partner.

Aurubis has pursued the strategic goal of consistently minimizing the impacts of production on the environment and climate for a long time. This clear focus on sustainability has paid off: Aurubis produces a number of metals with less than half the average CO2 emissions of its global competitors. The carbon footprint of the main product, copper cathodes, has decreased by 36 % since 2013. Furthermore, the footprint of its plants is more than 60 % lower than the global industry average. The figures for tin are even better: Aurubis is 76 % below the global average. The company's target is for production to be carbon-neutral well before 2050.