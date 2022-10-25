Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aurubis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:31 2022-10-25 am EDT
60.55 EUR   +0.48%
08:11aLMEWEEK-Aurubis urges LME to ban Russian copper as customers shun it
RE
07:16aAURUBIS AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:02aAURUBIS AG : Upgraded to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LMEWEEK-Aurubis urges LME to ban Russian copper as customers shun it

10/25/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, wants the London Metal Exchange to impose an immediate ban on Russian metal due to risk of warehouses filling up as consumers shun it, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, but so far there are no restrictions on buying Russian metal.

But there are concerns in the industry that because consumers are avoiding Russian metals, supplies could flood into LME warehouses.

"The supply of Russian (copper) cathode into LME stocks has to be stopped because we see from our customer base there is no interest, even if there are no sanctions, to take Russian metal," Chief Executive Roland Harings said.

"We have the concern that stocks would pile up in LME warehouses and would distort the functionality of the LME system," he said in an interview.

"Quick action is required because some contracts with Russian suppliers are going to end this calendar year."

The LME has already launched a discussion paper on the possibility of banning Russian aluminium, nickel and copper from being traded and stored in its system.

Russia in 2021 supplied the European Union with nearly 292,000 tonnes of copper, based on data from Trade Data Monitor, which showed EU copper imports totalling more than 801,000 tonnes last year.

Industry sources say consumers shunning metal from Russia is part of the reason for an increase in demand for metal from other sources.

ENERGY CRISIS

Aurubis had no concerns about the energy crisis because it had already secured supplies for the coming year, Harings said.

"We are very confident that we will not have a situation in our company that due to the energy crisis, a lack of natural gas or something, that we will have to slow down or shut down our production," he said."

Energy markets have been in turmoil since the Ukraine conflict began in February because of reduced supplies to Europe from Russia leading to surging prices and concerns about shortages.

Aurubis uses some natural gas to produce some products, but new contracts had a clause that passes on any rise in those prices to the consumer, Harings added.

Despite an expected recession in Europe, demand for copper was strong, allowing the company to lift the premium it charges European customers by 85% to $228 per tonne for deliveries next year.

There has been some slowdown in demand from the construction sector, but that is more than made up for by higher demand for the renewable energy sector and electric vehicles, Harings said.

"What we hear from our customers is the order books of the car manufacturers are full, if you want to buy an electric car you have to go on a waiting list."

In August, Aurubis posted a near 24% jump in its quarterly profit and confirmed its earnings estimates for full financial year despite rising energy costs.

Harings confirmed its forecast that full-year operating earnings before taxes (EBT) would come in at 500-600 million euros.

"We have closed our books in September, so even though we cannot tell the number, the 500-600 (million) is confirmed," Harings said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS AG 0.66% 60.56 Delayed Quote.-31.57%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.64% 138.9242 Real-time Quote.-21.41%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.11% 277.6009 Real-time Quote.46.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.12% 61.65 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
All news about AURUBIS AG
08:11aLMEWEEK-Aurubis urges LME to ban Russian copper as customers shun it
RE
07:16aAURUBIS AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:02aAURUBIS AG : Upgraded to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
10/24AURUBIS AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/21Aurubis Ag : Decarbonizing production - Aurubis begins test series for the use of blue amm..
EQ
10/21Aurubis tests ammonia for low-carbon copper product output
RE
10/14Record European copper premiums as buyers shut out ..
RE
10/13Codelco offers 2023 European copper premiums at record high -sources
RE
10/13Aurubis To Raise Premium Copper Charge For 2023 Amid High Demand
MT
09/25Germany inks LNG deal as chancellor visits Gulf to secure energy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURUBIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 265 M 18 050 M 18 050 M
Net income 2022 490 M 485 M 485 M
Net cash 2022 411 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,85x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 2 631 M 2 600 M 2 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 163
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AURUBIS AG
Duration : Period :
Aurubis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 60,26 €
Average target price 76,86 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUBIS AG-31.57%2 600
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-32.21%12 668
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.21.21%7 515
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.31.36%6 059
IMERYS4.00%3 175
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.84%2 938