LMEWEEK-Aurubis urges LME to ban Russian copper as customers shun it

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe's
biggest copper producer, wants the London Metal Exchange to
impose an immediate ban on Russian metal due to risk of
warehouses filling up as consumers shun it, its CEO told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia since the
invasion of Ukraine, but so far there are no restrictions on
buying Russian metal.
But there are concerns in the industry that because
consumers are avoiding Russian metals, supplies could flood into
LME warehouses.
"The supply of Russian (copper) cathode into LME stocks has
to be stopped because we see from our customer base there is no
interest, even if there are no sanctions, to take Russian
metal," Chief Executive Roland Harings said.
"We have the concern that stocks would pile up in LME
warehouses and would distort the functionality of the LME
system," he said in an interview.
"Quick action is required because some contracts with
Russian suppliers are going to end this calendar year."
The LME has already launched a discussion paper on the
possibility of banning Russian aluminium, nickel and copper from
being traded and stored in its system.
Russia in 2021 supplied the European Union with nearly
292,000 tonnes of copper, based on data from Trade Data Monitor,
which showed EU copper imports totalling more than 801,000
tonnes last year.
Industry sources say consumers shunning metal from Russia is
part of the reason for an increase in demand for metal from
other sources.
ENERGY CRISIS
Aurubis had no concerns about the energy crisis because it
had already secured supplies for the coming year, Harings said.
"We are very confident that we will not have a situation in
our company that due to the energy crisis, a lack of natural gas
or something, that we will have to slow down or shut down our
production," he said."
Energy markets have been in turmoil since the Ukraine
conflict began in February because of reduced supplies to Europe
from Russia leading to surging prices and concerns about
shortages.
Aurubis uses some natural gas to produce some products, but
new contracts had a clause that passes on any rise in those
prices to the consumer, Harings added.
Despite an expected recession in Europe, demand for copper
was strong, allowing the company to lift the premium it charges
European customers by 85% to $228 per tonne for deliveries next
year.
There has been some slowdown in demand from the construction
sector, but that is more than made up for by higher demand for
the renewable energy sector and electric vehicles, Harings said.
"What we hear from our customers is the order books of the
car manufacturers are full, if you want to buy an electric car
you have to go on a waiting list."
In August, Aurubis posted a near 24% jump in its quarterly
profit and confirmed its earnings estimates for full financial
year despite rising energy costs.
Harings confirmed its forecast that full-year operating
earnings before taxes (EBT) would come in at 500-600 million
euros.
"We have closed our books in September, so even though we
cannot tell the number, the 500-600 (million) is confirmed,"
Harings said.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane
Merriman)