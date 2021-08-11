PRESS RELEASE: Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Additional purchase price information

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Disposal Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Additional purchase price information 2021-08-11 / 09:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Additional purchase price information Hamburg, August 11, 2021 - Aurubis AG makes reference to the press release dated August 9, 2021 regarding the partial sale of its flat rolled products segment (FRP): In line with the requirements of the Italian stock exchange supervisory authorities, the buyer of the FRP plant in Zutphen (Netherlands) and the slitting centers in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Dolný Kubín (Slovakia), and Mortara (Italy), INTEK Holding, has released additional information about the purchase price today. It is expected to be approximately ? 8 million plus the value of the net working capital at the time of closing (reference value as at June 30, 2021: about ? 67 million). The net working capital will be settled through the repayment of company loans to Aurubis in the same amount. Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy. "Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value" - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has about 7,200 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive service and distribution system in Europe, Asia, and North America. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX and the Global Challenges Index (GCX). Further information at www.aurubis.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Aurubis AG Hovestrasse 50 20539 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78 Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30 E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com Internet: www.aurubis.com ISIN: DE0006766504 WKN: 676650 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1225526 End of News DGAP News Service -------------

