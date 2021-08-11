Log in
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE: Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Additional purchase price information

08/11/2021 | 03:40am EDT
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Disposal 
Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Additional purchase price information 
2021-08-11 / 09:38 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Additional purchase price information 
Hamburg, August 11, 2021 - Aurubis AG makes reference to the press release dated August 9, 2021 regarding the partial 
sale of its flat rolled products segment (FRP): 
In line with the requirements of the Italian stock exchange supervisory authorities, the buyer of the FRP plant in 
Zutphen (Netherlands) and the slitting centers in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Dolný Kubín (Slovakia), and Mortara 
(Italy), INTEK Holding, has released additional information about the purchase price today. It is expected to be 
approximately ? 8 million plus the value of the net working capital at the time of closing (reference value as at June 
30, 2021: about ? 67 million). 
The net working capital will be settled through the repayment of company loans to Aurubis in the same amount. 
Aurubis - Metals for Progress 
Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The 
company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, 
and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper 
cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat 
rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious 
metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid 
and iron silicate. 
Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy. "Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value" 
- following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. 
This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, 
and sensible, healthy growth. 
Aurubis has about 7,200 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive service and distribution 
system in Europe, Asia, and North America. 
Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX and the 
Global Challenges Index (GCX). 
Further information at www.aurubis.com 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Aurubis AG 
              Hovestrasse 50 
              20539 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30 
E-mail:       a.seidler@aurubis.com 
Internet:     www.aurubis.com 
ISIN:         DE0006766504 
WKN:          676650 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225526 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225526 2021-08-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225526&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 03:39 ET (07:39 GMT)

AURUBIS AG 0.73% 74.36 Delayed Quote.15.83%
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. -0.19% 59.2 Delayed Quote.29.97%
