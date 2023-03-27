Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aurubis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS AG

(NDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:13 2023-03-27 am EDT
82.04 EUR   +1.01%
01:51aSalzgitter expects weaker year - but encouraging start to the year
DP
03/16EU tags copper and nickel as strategic, but industry wants more
RE
03/07Aurubis : starts construction of recycling plant for nickel and copper in Belgium
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salzgitter expects weaker year - but encouraging start to the year

03/27/2023 | 01:51am EDT
SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Steel group Salzgitter < DE000620200> expects a significant drop in profits this year due to the difficult economic environment. The thyssenkrupp rival thus expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 750 million to 850 million euros in 2023. However, analysts had expected even less. Before taxes, 300 million to 400 million euros should remain, the company announced in Salzgitter on Monday. Sales are expected to reach around 13 billion euros, representing slight growth. The first quarter is looking better than expected at the end of 2022, said CFO Burkhard Becker.

The shares rose in the morning at the broker Lang & Schwarz compared to the Xetra closing by a good two and a half percent. However, they also came under strong pressure at the end of last week in the wake of general market turbulence and economic concerns.

According to the information provided, demand picked up again at the start of the year. In mid-November, in view of high inflation and rising energy prices, especially in Europe, Salzgitter had assumed that the environment would continue to deteriorate and had held out the prospect of a subdued business performance in the coming quarters.

In the past year, the environment had increasingly deteriorated from the second half of the year. Steel prices, which had still risen significantly in the first six months, fell rapidly. Thanks to the high prices in the first half of the year, Salzgitter was, however, able to significantly increase sales and profit in 2022. External sales rose by almost a third to 12.6 billion euros. Operating profit increased from just under 1.3 billion to 1.6 billion euros.

Before taxes, Salzgitter earned 1.25 billion euros, significantly more than the previous year's figure of just under 706 million euros, thanks among other things to savings. The company thus reached the upper end of its forecast and was in line with what analysts had previously estimated. Salzgitter's stake in the Aurubis copper group brought in 156 million euros, less than the previous year's figure of around 217 million euros.

Below the line, profits rose from around 586 million euros to just under 1.1 billion euros. Shareholders are therefore to receive a higher dividend. A payment of 1.00 euros per share is proposed, compared with 0.75 euros a year earlier. The direct profit share is thus higher than experts had expected./nas/zb/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS AG -2.24% 81.22 Delayed Quote.6.36%
SALZGITTER AG -3.80% 31.38 Delayed Quote.10.03%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -3.32% 6.234 Delayed Quote.9.45%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 765 M 19 110 M 19 110 M
Net income 2023 381 M 410 M 410 M
Net cash 2023 263 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,78x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 3 539 M 3 806 M 3 806 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 963
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AURUBIS AG
Duration : Period :
Aurubis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 81,22 €
Average target price 103,21 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUBIS AG6.36%3 806
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD0.79%13 059
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.7.19%6 326
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-13.97%5 504
IMERYS5.78%3 496
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD7.06%3 193
