Salzgitter expects weaker year - but encouraging start to the year

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Steel group Salzgitter < DE000620200> expects a significant drop in profits this year due to the difficult economic environment. The thyssenkrupp rival thus expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 750 million to 850 million euros in 2023. However, analysts had expected even less. Before taxes, 300 million to 400 million euros should remain, the company announced in Salzgitter on Monday. Sales are expected to reach around 13 billion euros, representing slight growth. The first quarter is looking better than expected at the end of 2022, said CFO Burkhard Becker.

The shares rose in the morning at the broker Lang & Schwarz compared to the Xetra closing by a good two and a half percent. However, they also came under strong pressure at the end of last week in the wake of general market turbulence and economic concerns.

According to the information provided, demand picked up again at the start of the year. In mid-November, in view of high inflation and rising energy prices, especially in Europe, Salzgitter had assumed that the environment would continue to deteriorate and had held out the prospect of a subdued business performance in the coming quarters.

In the past year, the environment had increasingly deteriorated from the second half of the year. Steel prices, which had still risen significantly in the first six months, fell rapidly. Thanks to the high prices in the first half of the year, Salzgitter was, however, able to significantly increase sales and profit in 2022. External sales rose by almost a third to 12.6 billion euros. Operating profit increased from just under 1.3 billion to 1.6 billion euros.

Before taxes, Salzgitter earned 1.25 billion euros, significantly more than the previous year's figure of just under 706 million euros, thanks among other things to savings. The company thus reached the upper end of its forecast and was in line with what analysts had previously estimated. Salzgitter's stake in the Aurubis copper group brought in 156 million euros, less than the previous year's figure of around 217 million euros.

Below the line, profits rose from around 586 million euros to just under 1.1 billion euros. Shareholders are therefore to receive a higher dividend. A payment of 1.00 euros per share is proposed, compared with 0.75 euros a year earlier. The direct profit share is thus higher than experts had expected./nas/zb/mis