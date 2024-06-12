HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The start of a trial for a multi-million fraud at the Hamburg copper producer Aurubis, originally planned for Thursday, has been postponed. The indictment against three men for joint commercial fraud, bribery and corruptibility as well as aiding and abetting them must first be adjusted, a court spokeswoman announced on Wednesday. The background to this is that the regional court only partially followed the indictment in its opening decision.

As the amended indictment could not be served to the defendants by Thursday in time, the trial is now expected to begin at the beginning of July, she said.

According to the public prosecutor's office, two of the defendants are accused of defrauding Aurubis of more than 15 million euros between 2012 and 2016. A 63-year-old is alleged to have manipulated the value of electronic scrap delivered to the company by adding gold and silver powder to the samples. In return, he allegedly received bribes of over 100,000 euros and two gold bars from the supplier.

The 63-year-old and the 70-year-old supplier have been charged with fraud in a particularly serious case and bribery. The 45-year-old son of the supplier is accused of aiding and abetting fraud./fi/let/DP/zb