HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The analyst firm Warburg Research has downgraded Aurubis from "Buy" to "Hold" and lowered its target price from 95 to 80 euros. The increasing investments in the coming years are likely to weigh on the cash development of the copper group, analyst Stefan Augustin wrote in a study published on Thursday. However, the rising copper and precious metal prices are supporting the share price./gl/tih

