    539289   INE898S01029

AURUM PROPTECH LIMITED

(539289)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
125.55 INR   -1.26%
Aurum Proptech : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Aurum Proptech : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/18Transcript : Aurum PropTech Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2022
CI
Aurum PropTech : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

12/10/2022 | 05:23am EST
Date: December 10, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra East,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 539289

NSE Symbol: AURUM

Sub: Intimation of Investors/Analysts Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company's Management had a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Institutional Investor as per details given below:

Date

Interaction with

Discussion

Venue

December 10, 2022

Mission Holdings

Industry/

Company

Virtual

specific

developments

already

in public

domain

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Aurum PropTech Limited

KHUSHBU DILIP RAKHECHA

Digitally signed by

KHUSHBU DILIP RAKHECHA Date: 2022.12.10 15:25:31 +05'30'

Khushbu Rakhecha

Compliance Officer

www.aurumproptech.in

Aurum PropTech Limited

www.aurumventures.in

(formerly known as Majesco Limited)

investors@aurumproptech.in

CIN: L72300MH2013PLC244874

+91-22-3000 1700

Office Address: Aurum Q1, Aurum Q Parć,

Thane Belapur Road, Navi Mumbai 400710, India

Disclaimer

Aurum Proptech Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
