Aurum PropTech : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Date: December 10, 2022 Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 539289 NSE Symbol: AURUM

Sub: Intimation of Investors/Analysts Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company's Management had a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Institutional Investor as per details given below:

Date Interaction with Discussion Venue December 10, 2022 Mission Holdings Industry/ Company Virtual specific developments already in public domain

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Aurum PropTech Limited