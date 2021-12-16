Aurumin : Assay Results up to 90.70g/t au from Mt Dimer Drilling
ABOUT AURUMIN
Aurumin Limited (ACN 639 427 099)
(Aurumin or Company) is an
Australian gold exploration company with advanced projects.
Piers Lewis
Non Executive Chairman
Brad Valiukas
Managing Director
Non Executive Director
Darren Holden
Non Executive Director
Mark Rowbottam
Manager - Corporate Development
Shane Tomlinson
Manager - Exploration
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
• 86.7 million shares
• 13.5 million options
PROJECTS
•
Mt Dimer
•
Mt Palmer
•
J hnson Range
•
Karramindie
CONTACT US
+61 8 6555 2950
admin@aurumin.com.au
www.aurumin.com.au
PO Box 446, Subiaco WA 6904
ASSAY RESULTS UP TO 90.70g/t Au FROM MT DIMER DRILLING
Aurumin Limited (ASX: AUN) ("Aurumin" or "the Company") is pleased to announce high-grade assays have been received from the November Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its 100% owned Mt Dimer Project, located 120km north-east of Southern Cross in Western Australia. Mt Dimer is a historical high-grade production centre, having produced over 125,000 ounces of gold, including open pit and underground production of 600,000 tonnes @ 6.4 g/t Au.
RC drilling occurred at four deposits at Mt Dimer. Highlights from ech deposit (1m samples) include:
"We have received more high-grade intercepts at the historically high- grade Mt Dimer production centre.
"We will continue to advance our Southern Cross assets (Mt Dimer and Mt Palmer) in parallel with Sandstone Project acquisition (subject to completion)."
Aurumin Limited
17 December 2021
ASX:AUN
LIGHTNING DEPOSIT
Lightning is a high-grade unmined deposit at Mt Dimer. Mineralisation consists of multiple narrow high-grade quartz bearing ore shoots plunging steeply to the north, within a northerly trending structure primarily hosted by granite.
Four holes were drilled in the November programme to follow up the northerly extensions of the deposit surrounding Aurumin's July intercept of 4m @ 48.69g/t Au, including 1m @ 153.50g/t Au (LTRC2106 - ASX release 01/09/2021).
MD_LT_RC_21_0009 returned 8m @ 15.00g/t Au including 2m @ 57.35g/t Au and 1m @ 90.70g/t Au from this work.
Additionally, three holes were drilled perpendicular to the ultramafic contact to test for mineralisation running along the lithological contact (not pictured on long section). These holes returned broad lower grade mineralisation, including 5m @ 0.81g/t Au in MD_LT_RC_21_0013.
The LO3 deposit is one of the three LO deposits mined in the mid 1990's at Mt Dimer. It has an open pit of similar scale to LO1 and LO2, however, unlike LO1 and LO2, has limited underground workings. The orebody has not been closed off along strike or below the underground workings and remnant potential exists directly below the open pit.
Five holes were drilled in the November programme testing northerly extensions and depth extensions of high grade shoots.
Highlights of the latest round of drilling include 4.0m @ 2.58/t Au including 1m @ 8.98g/t Au in MD_L3_RC_21_0014, located within a potential new structure parallel to the main ore body (not pictured on long section) and 2m @ 3.11g/t Au on the target structure in MD_L3_RC_21_0013.
These results confirm the potential for future further extensions to the north and at depth, and also offer opportunity to follow up the potential new parallel structure. The southern extension of LO3 was not tested during this round of drilling and is still considered an attractive target.
Frodo is a high-grade deposit at Mt Dimer previously mined as an open pit and has had limited underground work. Mineralisation consists of multiple narrow high-grade quartz bearing ore shoots plunging to the south, within a northerly trending structure primarily hosted by granite.
Three holes were drilled during the November work, testing depth extensions. MD_FO_RC_21_0002 returned 2m @ 28.94g/t Au including 1m @ 50.10g/t Au. The remaining two holes did not return significant results, this has led to a review of the interpreted orientation of the mineralisation and a refining of high grade plunges targets.
The T12 target was previously identified by Aurumin using a SAM survey and first pass drilling. After the successful five hole programme in July (TMDRC2102 - 8m @ 2.58g/t Au and TMDRC2101 - 4m @ 2.76g/tAu - see ASX release 01/09/2021) Aurumin followed up with 13 additional holes.
This round of drilling confirmed the tenor of mineralisation at T12 with MD_XP_RC_21_0066 returning 7m
2.50g/t Au including 1m @ 7.51g/t Au. Additionally, broad zones of lower grade material were returned with 8m @ 1.08g/t Au in MD_XP_RC_21_0067 and 6m @ 0.88g/t Au in MD_XP_RC_21_0065.
Aurumin believes there is potential for discovery of additional higher grade zones to complement the broad lower grade material. The interpretation of the T12 structure will be revised and additional targets generated.
