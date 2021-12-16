Aurumin : Assay Results up to 90.70g/t au from Mt Dimer Drilling

LO3 DEPOSIT

The LO3 deposit is one of the three LO deposits mined in the mid 1990's at Mt Dimer. It has an open pit of similar scale to LO1 and LO2, however, unlike LO1 and LO2, has limited underground workings. The orebody has not been closed off along strike or below the underground workings and remnant potential exists directly below the open pit.

Five holes were drilled in the November programme testing northerly extensions and depth extensions of high grade shoots.

Highlights of the latest round of drilling include 4.0m @ 2.58/t Au including 1m @ 8.98g/t Au in MD_L3_RC_21_0014, located within a potential new structure parallel to the main ore body (not pictured on long section) and 2m @ 3.11g/t Au on the target structure in MD_L3_RC_21_0013.

These results confirm the potential for future further extensions to the north and at depth, and also offer opportunity to follow up the potential new parallel structure. The southern extension of LO3 was not tested during this round of drilling and is still considered an attractive target.

Figure 2 - Mt Dimer Project - LO3 Deposit - Long Section