    AUN   AU0000110850

AURUMIN LIMITED

(AUN)
Aurumin : Assay Results up to 90.70g/t au from Mt Dimer Drilling

12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
17 December 2021 onlyASX:AUN

ABOUT AURUMIN

Aurumin Limited (ACN 639 427 099)

(Aurumin or Company) is an

Australian gold exploration company with advanced projects.

useBOARD & MANAGEMENT

Piers Lewis

Non Executive Chairman

Brad Valiukas

Managing Director

personalSh un Day

Non Executive Director

Darren Holden

Non Executive Director

Mark Rowbottam

Manager - Corporate Development

Shane Tomlinson

Manager - Exploration

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

86.7 million shares

13.5 million options

PROJECTS

For

Mt Dimer

Mt Palmer

J hnson Range

Karramindie

CONTACT US

  1. +61 8 6555 2950
  1. admin@aurumin.com.au
  1. www.aurumin.com.au
  1. PO Box 446, Subiaco WA 6904

ASSAY RESULTS UP TO 90.70g/t Au FROM MT DIMER DRILLING

Aurumin Limited (ASX: AUN) ("Aurumin" or "the Company") is pleased to announce high-grade assays have been received from the November Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its 100% owned Mt Dimer Project, located 120km north-east of Southern Cross in Western Australia. Mt Dimer is a historical high-grade production centre, having produced over 125,000 ounces of gold, including open pit and underground production of 600,000 tonnes @ 6.4 g/t Au.

RC drilling occurred at four deposits at Mt Dimer. Highlights from ech deposit (1m samples) include:

Lightning:

MD_LT_RC_21_0009

8m @ 15.00g/t Au from 71m

incl

1m

@ 90.70g/t Au from 72m

Frodo:

MD_FO_RC_21_0002

2m @ 28.94g/t Au from 106m

incl

1m

@ 50.10g/t Au from 106m

LO3:

MD_L3_RC_21_0014

4.0m @ 2.58/t Au from 52m

incl

1m

@ 8.98g/t Au from 52m

T12:

MD_XP_RC_21_0066

7.0m @ 2.50/t Au from 51m

incl

1m

@ 7.51g/t Au from 55m

Aurumin's Managing Director, Brad Valiukas, commented:

"We have received more high-grade intercepts at the historically high- grade Mt Dimer production centre.

"We will continue to advance our Southern Cross assets (Mt Dimer and Mt Palmer) in parallel with Sandstone Project acquisition (subject to completion)."

Aurumin Limited

17 December 2021

ASX:AUN

For personal use only

LIGHTNING DEPOSIT

Lightning is a high-grade unmined deposit at Mt Dimer. Mineralisation consists of multiple narrow high-grade quartz bearing ore shoots plunging steeply to the north, within a northerly trending structure primarily hosted by granite.

Four holes were drilled in the November programme to follow up the northerly extensions of the deposit surrounding Aurumin's July intercept of 4m @ 48.69g/t Au, including 1m @ 153.50g/t Au (LTRC2106 - ASX release 01/09/2021).

MD_LT_RC_21_0009 returned 8m @ 15.00g/t Au including 2m @ 57.35g/t Au and 1m @ 90.70g/t Au from this work.

Additionally, three holes were drilled perpendicular to the ultramafic contact to test for mineralisation running along the lithological contact (not pictured on long section). These holes returned broad lower grade mineralisation, including 5m @ 0.81g/t Au in MD_LT_RC_21_0013.

Figure 1 - Mt Dimer Project - Lightning Deposit - Long Section

aurumin.com.au

2

17 December 2021

ASX:AUN

For personal use only

LO3 DEPOSIT

The LO3 deposit is one of the three LO deposits mined in the mid 1990's at Mt Dimer. It has an open pit of similar scale to LO1 and LO2, however, unlike LO1 and LO2, has limited underground workings. The orebody has not been closed off along strike or below the underground workings and remnant potential exists directly below the open pit.

Five holes were drilled in the November programme testing northerly extensions and depth extensions of high grade shoots.

Highlights of the latest round of drilling include 4.0m @ 2.58/t Au including 1m @ 8.98g/t Au in MD_L3_RC_21_0014, located within a potential new structure parallel to the main ore body (not pictured on long section) and 2m @ 3.11g/t Au on the target structure in MD_L3_RC_21_0013.

These results confirm the potential for future further extensions to the north and at depth, and also offer opportunity to follow up the potential new parallel structure. The southern extension of LO3 was not tested during this round of drilling and is still considered an attractive target.

Figure 2 - Mt Dimer Project - LO3 Deposit - Long Section

aurumin.com.au

3

17 December 2021

ASX:AUN

For personal use only

FRODO DEPOSIT

Frodo is a high-grade deposit at Mt Dimer previously mined as an open pit and has had limited underground work. Mineralisation consists of multiple narrow high-grade quartz bearing ore shoots plunging to the south, within a northerly trending structure primarily hosted by granite.

Three holes were drilled during the November work, testing depth extensions. MD_FO_RC_21_0002 returned 2m @ 28.94g/t Au including 1m @ 50.10g/t Au. The remaining two holes did not return significant results, this has led to a review of the interpreted orientation of the mineralisation and a refining of high grade plunges targets.

Figure 3 - Mt Dimer Project - Frodo Deposit - Long Section

aurumin.com.au

4

17 December 2021

ASX:AUN

For personal use only

T12 DEPOSIT

The T12 target was previously identified by Aurumin using a SAM survey and first pass drilling. After the successful five hole programme in July (TMDRC2102 - 8m @ 2.58g/t Au and TMDRC2101 - 4m @ 2.76g/t Au - see ASX release 01/09/2021) Aurumin followed up with 13 additional holes.

This round of drilling confirmed the tenor of mineralisation at T12 with MD_XP_RC_21_0066 returning 7m

  • 2.50g/t Au including 1m @ 7.51g/t Au. Additionally, broad zones of lower grade material were returned with 8m @ 1.08g/t Au in MD_XP_RC_21_0067 and 6m @ 0.88g/t Au in MD_XP_RC_21_0065.

Aurumin believes there is potential for discovery of additional higher grade zones to complement the broad lower grade material. The interpretation of the T12 structure will be revised and additional targets generated.

Figure 4 - Mt Dimer Project - T12 Deposit - Long Section

aurumin.com.au

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurumin Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
