Aurumin : Mt Dimer 2022 Regional Exploration Activity - Iron Ore

Aurumin Limited (ASX: AUN) ("Aurumin" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that exploration targeting iron ore will be included as part of 2022 regional exploration activity at its 100% owned Mt Dimer Project. Located 120km north-east of Southern Cross in Western Australia, Mt Dimer is a historical high-grade production centre, having produced over 125,000 ounces of gold, including open pit and underground production of 600,000 tonnes @ 6.4 g/t Au.

The region around the Mt Dimer Project is a well know producer of high- grade Direct Shipping Iron Ore (DSO) with mining having occurred at the Carina deposit, located to the south-east of the Mt Dimer Mining Centre (Figure 1). In addition to Carina, exploration along strike has identified the Chameleon and Hunt Range DSO deposits.

Aeromagnetic imagery indicates multiple Banded Iron Formation (BIF) units within Aurumin's Mt Dimer Project area to be the same BIF units which host known iron ore deposits. Historical data collected from WAMEX shows some of these BIF units have high-grade (>58% Fe) rock chips, within Aurumin's tenure, that have not been fully tested by drilling.

Aurumin has commenced 2022 exploration at Mt Dimer with a soil sampling programme across multiple targets, targeting gold and utilising the CSIRO Ultrafine sampling method (assays outstanding). In addition we have commenced drone reconnaissance on selected iron ore targets and for general access purposes.

Managing Director, Brad Valiukas, commented:

"Exploration this year at Mt Dimer will include more regional activity, as we step out from the historical mining centre.In some locations gold and iron ore exploration activity will be complementary and we are pleased to add this extra dimension to Mt Dimer for 2022.

"Regional exploration activity will run in parallel with near mine works and we will continue to make progress around our known, high-grade, gold deposits.

"The Sandstone acquisition remains in progress and will be a significant step for the Company, with an existing 784koz Au Mineral Resource and substantial infrastructure. Our immediate priority at Sandstone will be defining the underground potential of the Shillington - Two Mile Complex."

