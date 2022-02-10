Aurumin : Mt Dimer 2022 Regional Exploration Activity - Iron Ore

Australian gold exploration company with advanced projects.
MT DIMER 2022 REGIONAL EXPLORATION ACTIVITY TO INCLUDE IRON ORE
Aurumin Limited (ASX: AUN) ("Aurumin" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that exploration targeting iron ore will be included as part of 2022 regional exploration activity at its 100% owned Mt Dimer Project. Located 120km north-east of Southern Cross in Western Australia, Mt Dimer is a historical high-grade production centre, having produced over 125,000 ounces of gold, including open pit and underground production of 600,000 tonnes @ 6.4 g/t Au.
The region around the Mt Dimer Project is a well know producer of high- grade Direct Shipping Iron Ore (DSO) with mining having occurred at the Carina deposit, located to the south-east of the Mt Dimer Mining Centre (Figure 1). In addition to Carina, exploration along strike has identified the Chameleon and Hunt Range DSO deposits.
Aeromagnetic imagery indicates multiple Banded Iron Formation (BIF) units within Aurumin's Mt Dimer Project area to be the same BIF units which host known iron ore deposits. Historical data collected from WAMEX shows some of these BIF units have high-grade (>58% Fe) rock chips, within Aurumin's tenure, that have not been fully tested by drilling.
Aurumin has commenced 2022 exploration at Mt Dimer with a soil sampling programme across multiple targets, targeting gold and utilising the CSIRO Ultrafine sampling method (assays outstanding). In addition we have commenced drone reconnaissance on selected iron ore targets and for general access purposes.
Managing Director, Brad Valiukas, commented:
"Exploration this year at Mt Dimer will include more regional activity, as we step out from the historical mining centre.In some locations gold and iron ore exploration activity will be complementary and we are pleased to add this extra dimension to Mt Dimer for 2022.
"Regional exploration activity will run in parallel with near mine works and we will continue to make progress around our known, high-grade, gold deposits.
"The Sandstone acquisition remains in progress and will be a significant step for the Company, with an existing 784koz Au Mineral Resource and substantial infrastructure. Our immediate priority at Sandstone will be defining the underground potential of the Shillington - Two Mile Complex."
Aurumin Limited
11 February 2022
ASX:AUN
MT DIMER IRON ORE TARGETS
Figure 1 - Mt Dimer project area showing DSO iron ore target areas with historical rock chip sampling and drill collars (targeting iron ore) (refer to Annexure B for data sources) underlain by GSWA aeromagnetic 40m merged image.
aurumin.com.au
2
11 February 2022
ASX:AUN

In the northern area of the project magnetic anomalism indicates multiple undercover BIF units that are the continuation of along strike of high-grade (>60% Fe) outcropping BIF rock chip samples located to the north. The magnetics also indicate folding and faulting of interpreted BIF units which is encouraging for potential hypogene (high-grade) mineralisation.
Aurumin plans to acquire high resolution magnetics to improve targeting and incorporate ground and drone reconnaissance programmes in parallel with regional gold exploration programmes. Targets will be assessed and further exploration conducted once additional information is compiled and prospectivity assessed.
Authorisation for release
The Aurumin Board has authorised this announcement for release.
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results, data quality and geological interpretations for the Mt Dimer Project is based on information compiled by Shane Tomlinson, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a full-time employee of Aurumin Limited. Mr Tomlinson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Tomlinson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
aurumin.com.au
3
11 February 2022
ASX:AUN
Annexure A - Southern Cross Projects Location Map - Mt Dimer, Mt Palmer and Johnson Range

aurumin.com.au
4
11 February 2022
ASX:AUN
Annexure B - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Mt Dimer Project Area - Historical Iron Ore Rock Chip Samples
