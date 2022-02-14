Log in
    AUN   AU0000110850

AURUMIN LIMITED

(AUN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 09:26:47 pm
0.17 AUD   +3.03%
Aurumin : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AUN

02/14/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AURUMIN LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday February 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2025 EX $0.40

1,633,333

09/02/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AURUMIN LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

639427099

1.3

ASX issuer code

AUN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2025 EX $0.40

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,333,333

Bradley Valiukas

Bradley Tristan Jurganas Valiukas

<_b26_k valiukas="" family="" trust="">

100,000

Shaun Day

West End Ventures Pty Ltd

End A/C>

100,000

Darren Holden

Mrs Leigh Sinclair

Family A/C>

100,000

Piers Lewis

Cranley Consulting Pty Ltd <>

Consulting A/C>

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220107/pdf/454tqnvmj0bf94.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.40000000

31/7/2025

use only

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

AUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220107/pdf/454tqnvmj0bf94.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities

1,633,333

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurumin Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,06 M -3,63 M -3,63 M
Net cash 2021 3,68 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yew Thai Goh Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Piers Richard Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Independent Non-Executive Director
Darren John Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Arron Canicais Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURUMIN LIMITED-5.56%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.97%51 026
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.69%37 009
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-6.40%22 620
PJSC POLYUS-5.57%21 973
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.40%19 026