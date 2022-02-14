Aurumin : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AUN
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AURUMIN LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday February 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2025 EX $0.40
1,633,333
09/02/2022
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AURUMIN LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
639427099
1.3
ASX issuer code
AUN
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2025 EX $0.40
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
9/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,333,333
Bradley Valiukas
Bradley Tristan Jurganas Valiukas
Bradley Valiukas
100,000
Shaun Day
West End Ventures Pty Ltd
Shaun Day
100,000
Darren Holden
Mrs Leigh Sinclair
Darren Holden
100,000
Piers Lewis
Piers Lewis
Consulting A/C>
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220107/pdf/454tqnvmj0bf94.pdf
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.40000000
31/7/2025
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
AUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220107/pdf/454tqnvmj0bf94.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Number of +securities
1,633,333
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
