Aurumin : Proposed issue of securities - AUN

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
AUN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
24,810,106
Ex date
18/1/2022
+Record date
19/1/2022
Offer closing date
8/2/2022
Issue date
15/2/2022
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Convertible Notes
21,378,263
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
10,000,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
2,500,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted options
2,000,000
confirmed
AUN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
42,500,000
Proposed +issue date
15/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
AURUMIN LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
639427099
1.3
ASX issuer code
AUN
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
16/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)
A placement or other type of issue
1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Renounceable
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can
proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities
proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
AUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
If the entity has quoted company
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
options, do the terms entitle option
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
holders to participate on exercise?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
AUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
For
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue
(if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
The quantity of additional +securities to be issued
For a given quantity of +securities held
1
4
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)
Fractions rounded up to the next
24,810,106
whole number
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the retail offer?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.20000
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?
Yes
Describe the limits on over-subscription
None set at this stage. The Board retains discretion on the limits on over-subscription.
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
No
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 3C - Timetable
For
3C.1 +Record date
19/1/2022
3C.2 Ex date
18/1/2022
3C.3 Date rights trading commences
18/1/2022
