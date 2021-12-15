Aurumin : Proposed issue of securities - AUN

Log in
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AURUMIN LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

AUN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

24,810,106

Ex date

18/1/2022

+Record date

19/1/2022

Offer closing date

8/2/2022

Issue date

15/2/2022

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Convertible Notes

21,378,263

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

10,000,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

2,500,000

confirmed

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 17

Proposed issue of securities

New class-code to be

Unquoted options

2,000,000

confirmed

AUN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

42,500,000

Proposed +issue date

15/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 17

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AURUMIN LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

639427099

1.3

ASX issuer code

AUN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

A placement or other type of issue

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 17

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue

(if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

4

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 17

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

Fractions rounded up to the next

24,810,106

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

None set at this stage. The Board retains discretion on the limits on over-subscription.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

No

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3C - Timetable

For

3C.1 +Record date

19/1/2022

3C.2 Ex date

18/1/2022

3C.3 Date rights trading commences

18/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurumin Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
