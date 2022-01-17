Log in
    AUN   AU0000110850

AURUMIN LIMITED

(AUN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/16 11:58:44 pm
0.17 AUD   +3.03%
05:55pAURUMIN : Proposed issue of securities - AUN
PU
01/14AURUMIN : Update - Proposed issue of securities - AUN
PU
01/14AURUMIN : Prospectus
PU
Aurumin : Proposed issue of securities - AUN

01/17/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AURUMIN LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

AUN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

24,810,106

Ex date

20/1/2022

+Record date

21/1/2022

Offer closing date

10/2/2022

Issue date

17/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AURUMIN LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

639427099

1.3

ASX issuer code

AUN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

4

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded up to the next

24,810,106

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Shares will only be issued pursuant to the Top Up Offer if the Entitlement Offer is undersubscribed and will only be issued

to the extent necessary to make up any shortfall in subscriptions.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Directors reserve the right to issue to an Applicant a lesser number of Shares pursuant to the Top Up Offer than the

number for which the Applicant applies, or to reject an Application, or to not proceed with the Top Up Offer

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

21/1/2022

3C.2 Ex date

20/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

3C.4 Record date 21/1/2022

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

27/1/2022

only

3C.6 Offer closing date

10/2/2022

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

7/2/2022

use

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

11/2/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

17/2/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

personal

18/2/2022

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

22/2/2022

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

No

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

Yes

3E.2a Who are the underwriter(s)?

For

Lazarus Corporate Finance Pty Ltd

3E.2b What is the extent of the underwriting (ie the amount or proportion of the offer that is underwritten)?

The Entitlement Offer is partially underwritten by Lazarus Corporate Finance Pty Ltd (Lazarus) for up to 10,000,000

shares equating to $2,000,000 (before costs).

3E.2c What fees, commissions or other consideration are payable to them for acting as underwriter(s)?

  1. an underwriting fee of 6% of the Underwritten Amount, with all third party selling and/or sub-underwriting fees to be paid by the Underwriter from this fee;
  2. a selling fee of 6% of the gross proceeds received from the sale of all of the Remaining Shortfall Shares placed by

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurumin Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
