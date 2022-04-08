Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Aus Tin Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    ANW   AU000000ANW0

AUS TIN MINING LIMITED

(ANW)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 02:10:47 am EDT
0.002000 AUD    0.00%
03:39aAUS TIN MINING : Application for quotation of securities - ANW
PU
03/10Aus Tin Mining Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/22Union says Amazon continues to interfere with election at Alabama warehouse
RE
Aus Tin Mining : Application for quotation of securities - ANW

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

AUS TIN MINING LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

ANW

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,050,000,000

08/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity AUS TIN MINING LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ANW

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 84122957322

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 01-Apr-2022 10:05

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - ANW

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

onlyFor personal use

ASX +security code and description ANW : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 8/4/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 1,050,000,000

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted An additional 250,000,000 shares have been issued as oversubscriptions

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00100000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
