Aus Tin Mining : Full Year Statutory Accounts

AUS TIN MINING LIMITED AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES ABN: 84 122 957 322 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

CONTENTS STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME............................... 3 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ....................................................................................... 4 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ........................................................................................ 5 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .................................................................................................... 6 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS................................................................................... 7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 30 June 2020 2020 2019 Notes $ $ Revenue 2 69,940 - Cost of sales (61,147) - Gross profit 8,793 - Other income 2 44,046 643 Other expenses 3 (2,295,819) (4,853,846) Loss before income tax and net finance expenses (2,242,980) (4,853,203) Finance income 2 12,246 11,174 Financial expenses 3 (5,702) (1,566) Loss before income tax expense (2,236,436) (4,843,595) Income tax expense 4 (8,804) (65,222) Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (2,245,240) (4,908,817) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (2,245,240) (4,908,817) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Cents per share Cents per share Company Basic earnings per share 8 (0.1) (0.3) Diluted earnings per share 8 (0.1) (0.3) The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Aus Tin Mining Limited financial report for the year ended 30 June 2020 3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2020 2020 2019 Notes $ $ Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9 4,066 470,230 Trade and other receivables 10 18,282 63,636 Inventories 11 - 61,147 Other current assets 12 37,023 180 Total current assets 59,371 595,193 Non-current assets Other financial assets 13 746,777 745,789 Property, plant and equipment 15 334,458 825,912 Exploration and evaluation assets 16 11,363,661 11,096,054 Total non-current assets 12,444,896 12,667,755 Total assets 12,504,267 13,262,948 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 17 2,735,196 1,394,994 Borrowings 18 2,607,905 3,941,004 Total current liabilities 5,343,101 5,335,998 Non-current liabilities Provisions 19 628,335 628,335 Total non-current liabilities 628,335 628,335 Total liabilities 5,971,436 5,964,333 Net assets 6,532,831 7,298,615 Equity Issued capital 20 23,884,271 22,404,815 Reserves 1,707,182 1,707,182 Accumulated losses (19,058,622) (16,813,382) Total equity attributable to owners of Aus Tin Mining Ltd 6,532,831 7,298,615 The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Aus Tin Mining Limited financial report for the year ended 30 June 2020 4

