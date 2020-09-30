Log in
Aus Tin Mining : Full Year Statutory Accounts

09/30/2020

AUS TIN MINING LIMITED

AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN: 84 122 957 322

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS AT AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED

30 JUNE 2020

CONTENTS

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME...............................

3

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .......................................................................................

4

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ........................................................................................

5

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ....................................................................................................

6

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...................................................................................

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 30 June 2020

2020

2019

Notes

$

$

Revenue

2

69,940

-

Cost of sales

(61,147)

-

Gross profit

8,793

-

Other income

2

44,046

643

Other expenses

3

(2,295,819)

(4,853,846)

Loss before income tax and net finance expenses

(2,242,980)

(4,853,203)

Finance income

2

12,246

11,174

Financial expenses

3

(5,702)

(1,566)

Loss before income tax expense

(2,236,436)

(4,843,595)

Income tax expense

4

(8,804)

(65,222)

Loss for the year attributable to owners of the

Company

(2,245,240)

(4,908,817)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to

owners of the Company

(2,245,240)

(4,908,817)

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the

Cents per share

Cents per share

Company

Basic earnings per share

8

(0.1)

(0.3)

Diluted earnings per share

8

(0.1)

(0.3)

The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Aus Tin Mining Limited financial report for the year ended 30 June 2020

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2020

2020

2019

Notes

$

$

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

9

4,066

470,230

Trade and other receivables

10

18,282

63,636

Inventories

11

-

61,147

Other current assets

12

37,023

180

Total current assets

59,371

595,193

Non-current assets

Other financial assets

13

746,777

745,789

Property, plant and equipment

15

334,458

825,912

Exploration and evaluation assets

16

11,363,661

11,096,054

Total non-current assets

12,444,896

12,667,755

Total assets

12,504,267

13,262,948

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

17

2,735,196

1,394,994

Borrowings

18

2,607,905

3,941,004

Total current liabilities

5,343,101

5,335,998

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

19

628,335

628,335

Total non-current liabilities

628,335

628,335

Total liabilities

5,971,436

5,964,333

Net assets

6,532,831

7,298,615

Equity

Issued capital

20

23,884,271

22,404,815

Reserves

1,707,182

1,707,182

Accumulated losses

(19,058,622)

(16,813,382)

Total equity attributable to owners of

Aus Tin Mining Ltd

6,532,831

7,298,615

The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Aus Tin Mining Limited financial report for the year ended 30 June 2020

4

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 04:04:07 UTC
