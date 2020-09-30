Aus Tin Mining : Full Year Statutory Accounts
AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES
ABN: 84 122 957 322
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS AT AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED
30 JUNE 2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 30 June 2020
2020
2019
Notes
$
$
Revenue
2
69,940
-
Cost of sales
(61,147)
-
Gross profit
8,793
-
Other income
2
44,046
643
Other expenses
3
(2,295,819)
(4,853,846)
Loss before income tax and net finance expenses
(2,242,980)
(4,853,203)
Finance income
2
12,246
11,174
Financial expenses
3
(5,702)
(1,566)
Loss before income tax expense
(2,236,436)
(4,843,595)
Income tax expense
4
(8,804)
(65,222)
Loss for the year attributable to owners of the
Company
(2,245,240)
(4,908,817)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to
owners of the Company
(2,245,240)
(4,908,817)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the
Cents per share
Cents per share
Company
Basic earnings per share
8
(0.1)
(0.3)
Diluted earnings per share
8
(0.1)
(0.3)
The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2020
2020
2019
Notes
$
$
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
9
4,066
470,230
Trade and other receivables
10
18,282
63,636
Inventories
11
-
61,147
Other current assets
12
37,023
180
Total current assets
59,371
595,193
Non-current assets
Other financial assets
13
746,777
745,789
Property, plant and equipment
15
334,458
825,912
Exploration and evaluation assets
16
11,363,661
11,096,054
Total non-current assets
12,444,896
12,667,755
Total assets
12,504,267
13,262,948
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
2,735,196
1,394,994
Borrowings
18
2,607,905
3,941,004
Total current liabilities
5,343,101
5,335,998
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
19
628,335
628,335
Total non-current liabilities
628,335
628,335
Total liabilities
5,971,436
5,964,333
Net assets
6,532,831
7,298,615
Equity
Issued capital
20
23,884,271
22,404,815
Reserves
1,707,182
1,707,182
Accumulated losses
(19,058,622)
(16,813,382)
Total equity attributable to owners of
Aus Tin Mining Ltd
6,532,831
7,298,615
The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
