Aus Tin Mining : Quarterly Activities Report 0 10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Release: 30 October 2020 Quarterly Activities Report - Period Ended 30 September 2020 Aus Tin Mining Ltd ("the Company") ASX CODE: ANW At Time of Publication Shares on Issue 3,651 million Unlisted Options 106 million Market Capitalisation $3.6M (at $0.001/share) DIRECTORS Brian Moller (Chairman) Nick Mather Richard Willson CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Peter Williams COMPANY SECRETARY Karl Schlobohm CONTACT DETAILS Level 27, 111 Eagle Street Brisbane QLD 4000 Tel: +61 7 3303 0611 Fax: +61 7 3303 0681 www.austinmining.com.au REVIEW OF ACTIVITIES 2020 Strategy During the quarter the Company released a revised four point plan for improved shareholder value that included leverage to global economic recovery post COVID-19 through exposure to metallurgical coal whilst retaining exposure to minerals for future electrification. Ashford Coking Coal and Mackenzie Coal Projects During the last four months the Company executed binding term sheets to acquire the Ashford Coking Coal Project located in northern NSW, and the Mackenzie Coal Project located in Queensland's Bowen Basin. Both projects have reported JORC resources and metallurgical coal quality. The Company will seek to finalise both acquisitions before 31 January 2021 and in the interim the Company and respective vendors will continue to progress work on the projects. Taronga Tin Project / Torrington Exploration Project During the quarter the Company commenced an internal review to evaluate options for selective mining of higher grade zones within the orebody. The Company has also commenced a program of test work to evaluate the application of High Pressure Grinding Rolls that may facilitate a lower capital cost option for development. Lachlan Fold Belt Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between Queensland and NSW work on the Lachlan Fold Belt project was limited to desktop digitisation of historical data. Corporate During the quarter the Company announced a 1:1 entitlement offer to raise up to $3.0 million. The offer was subsequently extended to accommodate the evaluation and eventual execution of the binding term sheet for the Mackenzie Coal Project and will close at 5pm AEST on Friday 30th October. The Company has been approached by parties wanting to subscribe to shortfall shares, and the Directors of the Company have three months in which to conclude the raising. Ashford Coking Coal Project (NSW) and Mackenzie Coal Project (Queensland) During the quarter the Company executed a binding term sheet to acquire the Ashford Coking Coal Project (Ashford) located 50km from the Company's Taronga Tin Project in northern NSW, and subsequent to quarter end, executed a binding term sheet to acquire the Mackenzie Coal Project (Mackenzie) located in Queensland's Bowen Basin. Both projects have reported JORC resources and metallurgical coal quality. As reported previously the Company has agreed with Laneway Resources Ltd (Laneway) to acquire its interest in Ashford. Ashford comprises two granted Exploration Licenses (EL 6234, EL 6428) located approximately 10km north of the Ashford township in northern NSW and approximately 100km west of the Inland Rail's proposed route. Ashford has a resource of 14.8Mt within EL6234 comprising 6.5Mt of Indicated Resources and 8.3Mt of Inferred Resources and coal quality studies found the resources could qualify as semi-hard coking coal1. Work undertaken by Laneway has indicated of the total resource, 9.4Mt is likely to be accessible by conventional open cut methods to a 15:1 vertical waste to in-situ coal tonnes stripping ratio cut off. A further 5.4Mt is expected to be mined via high wall mining methods. On Friday 23rd October the Company announced it had agreed with Resources and Energy Investments Pty Ltd the acquisition of its interests in Mackenzie. Mackenzie comprises Mineral Development Licence (MDL 503) and Exploration Permit Coal (EPC 1445) both located approximately 30km north-east of Blackwater in the Bowen Basin (Figure 1) which is well serviced by road, rail and port infrastructure at Gladstone. Mackenzie is adjacent to producing coal mines at Jellinbah2and Yarrabee3 with collective coal production of approximately 8.4Mt in 2019, of which the quality is primarily a low volatile PCI for export markets. Mackenzie is also proximate to coal projects subject to notable transactions including Curragh (Wesfarmers sold to Coronado Coal in 2018 for $700M) and MDL162 (Peabody sold to Wesfarmers in 2014 for $70M). A previous owner of the tenements, Moreton Resources Ltd, announced an Indicated and Inferred JORC Resource for Mackenzie of 138.1Mt1 of potential low volatile PCI coal quality. The resource is reportedly based on 31 drill holes targeting four main seams (Aries, Castor, Pollux and Pisces) occurring at depths of between 250m and 450m. Moreton Resources reported the "resource contains semi-soft metallurgical coking coal and low volatile PCI coal properties throughout"4. Coking (or metallurgical) coal, as distinct from thermal coal, is primarily used to produce steel. The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources5 report Australia is the world's number 1 exporter of metallurgical coal and in 2019 exported 184Mt with an estimated value of A$35 billion. Notwithstanding recent Chinese restrictions on the import of Australian coal, Argus Media report that Australian coal shipments are holding up in October. They report that Queensland coal shipments are tracking in line with September and those from NSW are ahead of September, bolstered by increased demand from economies outside of China that are reopening following Covid-19 lockdowns.6 Refer Laneway Resources Limited ASX Announcement dated 20 November 2017 Source Jellinbah Group Pty Ltd website Source: 2019 Annual Report for Yancoal Australia Ltd Refer ASX Announcement for Moreton Resources Limited dated 2 September 2015. Source: Department of Industry, Science, Energy & Resources; Resources and Energy Quarterly, June 2020 Source: Argus Media Australian coal exports hold up despite China ban https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news/2153846-australian-coal-exports-hold-up-despite-china-ban 2 Aus Tin Mining Limited - Quarterly Activities Report Figure 1 - Location of Mackenzie Coal Project (Queensland) 3 Aus Tin Mining Limited - Quarterly Activities Report Taronga Tin Project / Torrington Exploration Project During the quarter the Company commenced an internal review to evaluate options for selective mining of higher grade zones within the orebody. The Company has also commenced a program of test work to evaluate the application of High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR) that may facilitate a lower capital cost options for development. HPGR are a relatively new technology with respect to hard rock mining operations and are increasingly being used to replace ball mills, especially in large operations, because of their efficiency in reducing sizes from around 10mm to 2mm (significantly lower power and wear costs). Given the style of sheeted vein mineralisation at Taronga, it is possible that HPGR could preferentially "crack" the host rock and expose the coarse cassiterite (tin mineral) and shear it into a high grade intermediate product. Previous metallurgical testwork has pointed to the potential upgrade achieved through comminution alone, including an average ore grade upgraded from 0.15 to 0.47%Sn (3.2 x)7. Delivery of a higher grade product to a processing plant could reduce the scale and capital cost of the overall project. A sample has been dispatched to a Perth laboratory specialising in HPGR testing. Lachlan Fold Belt (NSW) Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between Queensland and NSW work on the Lachlan Fold Belt project was limited to desktop digitisation of historical data. Granville Tin Project (Tasmania) During the quarter the Company progressed discussions with several parties on the sale of the Granville Tin Project. In the interim the project remained on care & maintenance. Corporate On 14th August the Company provided an updated 2020 Strategy comprising a four point plan targeting improved shareholder value and is available in full at www.austinmining.com.au/asx-announcements During the quarter the Company announced a 1:1 entitlement offer to raise up to $3.0 million. The offer was subsequently extended to accommodate the evaluation and eventual execution of the binding term sheet for the Mackenzie Coal Project and will close at 5pm AEST on Friday 30th October. The Company has been approached by parties wanting to subscribe to shortfall shares, and the Directors of the Company have three months in which to conclude the raising. No Directors Fees were paid during the quarter. The Company's Directors and CEO lent the Company, on aggregate, $26,000 during the quarter, which is intended to be repaid from the proceeds of the Company's entitlement offer. Cash expenditure related to exploration and evaluation for the quarter amounted to $61,704, including wages capitalised into eligible project expenditure. Tenement Management The Company's interest in tenements for the quarter are outlined in the attached Appendix 1. During the Quarter the Company relinquished two Group 2 exploration licences previously held for the exploration of zinnwaldite (lithium bearing mica), however retains the underlying Group 1 exploration licences for the continued exploration of numerous minerals including lithium as well as tin, copper, silver and tungsten. 7 Refer ASX Announcement dated 24 October 2018 4 Aus Tin Mining Limited - Quarterly Activities Report This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

0 All news about AUS TIN MINING LIMITED 05:10a AUS TIN MINING : Quarterly Cashflow Report PU 05:10a AUS TIN MINING : Quarterly Activities Report PU 04:10a AUS TIN MINING : Annual Report to shareholders PU 10/23 AUS TIN MINING : Cleansing Statement PU 10/23 AUS TIN MINING : Appendix 2A PU 10/23 AUS TIN MINING : Appendix 3G PU 10/22 AUS TIN MINING : Acquisition of Mackenzie Coal Project in Bowen Basin PU 10/01 AUS TIN MINING : Cleansing Statement PU 09/30 AUS TIN MINING : Appendix 2A PU 09/30 AUS TIN MINING : Full Year Statutory Accounts PU