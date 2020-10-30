Aus Tin Mining : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end 0

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

Aus Tin Mining Ltd entered into a Convertible Security Funding Agreement (CFSA) with The Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP for an aggregate of $3.5 million that had a face value of $4.2 million. The Convertible Notes issued under the CFSA are secured by a General Security Agreement over the Company and guarantee and indemnities from its wholly owned subsidiaries. Since the series of drawdowns, the CFSA has been partially repaid via the allotment of shares. As at 30 September 2020, the balance outstanding on the facility was $2.15 million.

On 31 July 2020 Aus Tin Mining Ltd appointed Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (BCP) as Lead Manager for an issue of convertible notes. BCP mayprocure a up to $550,000 in face value to provide general working capital and finance the costs of the Rights Issue (BCP Facility). To date the Company has drawn $300,000 under the BCP Facility.

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (147) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing - activities) (item 2.1(d)) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (147) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 63 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) 0 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 63 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by (0.43) item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.