Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Aus Tin Mining Limited    ANW   AU000000ANW0

AUS TIN MINING LIMITED

(ANW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.0015 AUD   +50.00%
05:10aAUS TIN MINING : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
05:10aAUS TIN MINING : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
04:10aAUS TIN MINING : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aus Tin Mining : Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Aus Tin Mining Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

84 122 957 322

30 September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2 Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(62)

(62)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(13)

(13)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(103)

(103)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

1

1

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(1)

(1)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

7

7

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(171)

(171)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation

-

-

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

-

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

223

223

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

26

26

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

249

249

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

(15)

(15)

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(171)

(171)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

-

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

249

249

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

63

63

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

63

(15)

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

63

(15)

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

Nil

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

Nil

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

2,150

2,150

-

-

-

-

2,150

2,150

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

0

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

Aus Tin Mining Ltd entered into a Convertible Security Funding Agreement (CFSA) with The Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP for an aggregate of $3.5 million that had a face value of $4.2 million. The Convertible Notes issued under the CFSA are secured by a General Security Agreement over the Company and guarantee and indemnities from its wholly owned subsidiaries. Since the series of drawdowns, the CFSA has been partially repaid via the allotment of shares. As at 30 September 2020, the balance outstanding on the facility was $2.15 million.

On 31 July 2020 Aus Tin Mining Ltd appointed Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (BCP) as Lead Manager for an issue of convertible notes. BCP mayprocure a up to $550,000 in face value to provide general working capital and finance the costs of the Rights Issue (BCP Facility). To date the Company has drawn $300,000 under the BCP Facility.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(147)

8.2

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing

-

activities) (item 2.1(d))

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(147)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

63

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

0

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

63

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by

(0.43)

item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
05:10aAUS TIN MINING : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
05:10aAUS TIN MINING : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
04:10aAUS TIN MINING : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
10/23AUS TIN MINING : Cleansing Statement
PU
10/23AUS TIN MINING : Appendix 2A
PU
10/23AUS TIN MINING : Appendix 3G
PU
10/22AUS TIN MINING : Acquisition of Mackenzie Coal Project in Bowen Basin
PU
10/01AUS TIN MINING : Cleansing Statement
PU
09/30AUS TIN MINING : Appendix 2A
PU
09/30AUS TIN MINING : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -2,25 M -1,57 M -1,57 M
Net Debt 2020 2,60 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,65 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 78,5x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aus Tin Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William Peter Williams Chief Executive Officer
Brian Gerry Moller Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Kidd General Manager-Operations
Priyanka Sampath Jayasuriya Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Mather Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUS TIN MINING LIMITED0.00%3
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.61%39 751
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-20.95%37 409
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.33.23%24 499
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-15.27%11 770
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.38%8 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group