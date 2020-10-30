Aus Tin Mining : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
Name of entity
Aus Tin Mining Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
84 122 957 322
30 September 2020
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2 Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation
(62)
(62)
(b)
development
-
-
(c)
production
-
-
(d)
staff costs
(13)
(13)
(e)
administration and corporate costs
(103)
(103)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
1
1
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(1)
(1)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
7
7
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(171)
(171)
activities
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire or for:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
exploration & evaluation
-
-
(e)
investments
-
-
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
-
-
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities
(excluding convertible debt securities)
223
223
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
-
-
securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity
-
-
securities or convertible debt securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
26
26
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
249
249
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
(15)
(15)
period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(171)
(171)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
-
-
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
249
249
(item 3.10 above)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
-
-
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
63
63
period
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
63
(15)
5.2
Call deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
63
(15)
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
Nil
associates included in item 1
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
Nil
associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
7. Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
Loan facilities
Credit standby arrangements
Other (please specify)
Total financing facilities
Total facility
Amount drawn at
amount at quarter
quarter end
end
$A'000
$A'000
2,150
2,150
-
-
-
-
2,150
2,150
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
0
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
Aus Tin Mining Ltd entered into a Convertible Security Funding Agreement (CFSA) with The Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP for an aggregate of $3.5 million that had a face value of $4.2 million. The Convertible Notes issued under the CFSA are secured by a General Security Agreement over the Company and guarantee and indemnities from its wholly owned subsidiaries. Since the series of drawdowns, the CFSA has been partially repaid via the allotment of shares. As at 30 September 2020, the balance outstanding on the facility was $2.15 million.
On 31 July 2020 Aus Tin Mining Ltd appointed Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (BCP) as Lead Manager for an issue of convertible notes. BCP mayprocure a up to $550,000 in face value to provide general working capital and finance the costs of the Rights Issue (BCP Facility). To date the Company has drawn $300,000 under the BCP Facility.
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
(147)
8.2
(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing
-
activities) (item 2.1(d))
8.3
Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)
(147)
8.4
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
63
8.5
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
0
8.6
Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
63
8.7
Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by
(0.43)
item 8.3)
Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.
