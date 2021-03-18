Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Aus Tin Mining Limited    ANW   AU000000ANW0

AUS TIN MINING LIMITED

(ANW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/18
0.0015 AUD   +50.00%
03:02pAUS TIN MINING  : Cleansing Statement
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Letter to Shareholders (re AGM Materials)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aus Tin Mining : Cleansing Statement

03/18/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW)

17 March 2021

Share Issue - Section 708A Notice

Notice is hereby given by the Company under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act in relation to the issue of 111,111,111 fully paid ordinary shares today by the Company without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

  • (a) the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

  • (b) it is not aware of any excluded information within the meaning of Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

This announcement has been authorized by the Company Secretary Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Email: info@austinmining.com.au

Electronic copies and more information are available on the Company website: www.austinmining.com.au

For further information contact:

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary, Aus Tin Mining Limited Ph: 07 3303 0680

Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261)

Phone: 07 3303 0611, Fax: 07-3303 0681

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
03:02pAUS TIN MINING  : Cleansing Statement
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Letter to Shareholders (re AGM Materials)
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Scheduled Date for AGM and Director Nominations
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : CEO Steps Down
MT
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Resignation of CEO and Strategy Update
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Cleansing Statement
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Appendix 2A
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Deferral of Shortfall Placement
PU
2020AUS TIN MINING  : Management Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07  0,05  0,05 
Net income 2020 -2,25 M -1,75 M -1,75 M
Net Debt 2020 2,60 M 2,03 M 2,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 11,8 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 78 483 958x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aus Tin Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karl M. Schlobohm Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian Gerry Moller Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Kidd General Manager-Operations
John Graham Bovard Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Mather Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUS TIN MINING LIMITED50.00%8
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION14.07%58 576
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.38.78%53 905
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.78%12 085
BOLIDEN AB13.35%10 524
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.45%6 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ