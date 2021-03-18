Aus Tin Mining : Cleansing Statement

ASX Announcement

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW)

17 March 2021

Share Issue - Section 708A Notice

Notice is hereby given by the Company under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act in relation to the issue of 111,111,111 fully paid ordinary shares today by the Company without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

(a) the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

(b) it is not aware of any excluded information within the meaning of Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

This announcement has been authorized by the Company Secretary Karl Schlobohm

