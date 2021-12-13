Ausgold : Corporate Presentation December 2021

Disclaimer

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this statement that relates to the Mineral Resource Estimates is based on work done by Mr Michael Cunningham of Sonny Consulting Pty Ltd, Daniel Guibal of Condor Consulting Pty Ltd and Mr Michael Lowry of SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd and Dr Matthew Greentree of Ausgold Limited in 2021.

onlyDr Greentree is Managing Director and is a Shareholder in Ausgold Limited. Dr Greentree takes responsibility for the integrity of the Exploration Results including sampling, assaying, QA/QC, the preparation of the geological interpretations and Exploration Targets. Dr Michael Cunningham is an option holder in Ausgold takes responsibility for the Mineral resource Estimate for the Dingo, Jackson and Olympia deposits and Mr Daniel Guibal takes responsibility for the Jinkas and White Dam Resources. Mr Michael Lowry takes responsibility for the Mineral Resource Estimates for Datatine deposits.

Dr Cunningham, Mr Guibal, Mr Lowry and Dr Greentree are Members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity they are undertaking, to qualify as Competent Persons in terms of The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, 2012 edition). The Competent Persons consent to the inclusion of such information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

References

useThis presentation does not contain any new information. Any exploration results referenced in the document have previously been released to the ASX. The following is a summary of relevant

information and announcements: Datatine (01/06/18, 13/12/17, 23/03/17,14/02/17 & 11/04/17), Jackson (28/05/18, 23/03/18 & 28/05/2019, 23/06/2021), Jinkas (16/11/18, 18/05/18, 14/05/18, 03/04/18, 6/03/18, 28/05/2019 & 16/07/2019, 26/01/20,20/03/20, 31/08/20, 09/07/20, 9/10/20, 29/03/21, 12/05/21, 12/05/21; 23/06/2021; 1/10/2021; 9/10/2021), White Dam (1/9/20; 1/10/2021), Lukin (28/03/18), Rifle Range (17/03/21) and Woodanilling (9/04/21) Dingo (12/05/21; 23/06/2021; 20/07/2021; 27/08/2021; 1/10/2021).

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource and a Scoping Study based on information announced to the ASX on 1 November 2019. Ausgold confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

ersonalForward-Looking Statements

