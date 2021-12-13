Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ausgold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUC   AU000000AUC7

AUSGOLD LIMITED

(AUC)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ausgold : Corporate Presentation December 2021

12/13/2021 | 05:48pm EST


ASX: AUC FRA:AU4

Corporate Presentation December 2021

Disclaimer

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this statement that relates to the Mineral Resource Estimates is based on work done by Mr Michael Cunningham of Sonny Consulting Pty Ltd, Daniel Guibal of Condor Consulting Pty Ltd and Mr Michael Lowry of SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd and Dr Matthew Greentree of Ausgold Limited in 2021.

onlyDr Greentree is Managing Director and is a Shareholder in Ausgold Limited. Dr Greentree takes responsibility for the integrity of the Exploration Results including sampling, assaying, QA/QC, the preparation of the geological interpretations and Exploration Targets. Dr Michael Cunningham is an option holder in Ausgold takes responsibility for the Mineral resource Estimate for the Dingo, Jackson and Olympia deposits and Mr Daniel Guibal takes responsibility for the Jinkas and White Dam Resources. Mr Michael Lowry takes responsibility for the Mineral Resource Estimates for Datatine deposits.

Dr Cunningham, Mr Guibal, Mr Lowry and Dr Greentree are Members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity they are undertaking, to qualify as Competent Persons in terms of The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, 2012 edition). The Competent Persons consent to the inclusion of such information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

References

useThis presentation does not contain any new information. Any exploration results referenced in the document have previously been released to the ASX. The following is a summary of relevant

information and announcements: Datatine (01/06/18, 13/12/17, 23/03/17,14/02/17 & 11/04/17), Jackson (28/05/18, 23/03/18 & 28/05/2019, 23/06/2021), Jinkas (16/11/18, 18/05/18, 14/05/18, 03/04/18, 6/03/18, 28/05/2019 & 16/07/2019, 26/01/20,20/03/20, 31/08/20, 09/07/20, 9/10/20, 29/03/21, 12/05/21, 12/05/21; 23/06/2021; 1/10/2021; 9/10/2021), White Dam (1/9/20; 1/10/2021), Lukin (28/03/18), Rifle Range (17/03/21) and Woodanilling (9/04/21) Dingo (12/05/21; 23/06/2021; 20/07/2021; 27/08/2021; 1/10/2021).

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource and a Scoping Study based on information announced to the ASX on 1 November 2019. Ausgold confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by Ausgold Limited and contains background information about Ausgold Limited current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form nd does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale f shares. This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an

investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, Ausgold Limited and its officers, employees, agents and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statement, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this p esentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

Investment Highlights

Katanning - An Outstanding Whole of Belt Exploration Play



Foundation

Scale

Optionality

Critical Mass - Large established Resource

  • 1.84Moz @ 1.24g/t gold Resource
  • >1.2Moz now in the Measured and Indicated category
  • 635,000 oz added during 2021
  • Stand-alonegold operation +100kozpa - PFS commences Q1 2022
  • Low EV of $35 per Resource Oz - significant discount to peers
  • Resource on granted Mining Licenses
  • Tenements on freehold land, not subject to Native Title

Potential for Large Near-Term Scale discovery

  • Funded high-impact > 60,000m of drilling program now underway
  • Resource upgrade expected Q1 2022
  • Numerous untested high-grade targets adjacent to current Resource areas over 17 km of strike - genuine multi-million-ounce potential
  • Regional potential for gold and Ni-PGE across 4,200 Km2 in SW Yilgarn

Other High value projects

Woodanilling Nickel-Copper-PGE

Doolgunna JV Copper/Gold;

prospectivity

Cracow Gold/Copper; and

Yamarna JV Nickel/Copper/Cobalt;

Lake Magenta Gold

3

Corporate

Capital Structure

Share Price

at 13 December 2021

45

Volume

$0.0650

Shares on Issue

1,614m

15%

40

Price

$0.0600

Directors

35

30

$0.0550

Unlisted Options (@ A$0.06)

26.7m

50%

(M)

$0.0500

25

Performance Rights	29m

29m

Top 20

35%

20Volume

$0.0450

Other

Share

Shareholders

Share Price

A$0.046

15

$0.0400



10

Market Capitalisation

A$74.3m

5

$0.0350

Cash (at 30 November 2021)

A$4.6m

0

$0.0300

Jan 2021

Feb 2021 Mar 2021

Apr 2021 May 2021

Jun 2021

Jul 2021

Aug 2021

Sep 2021

Oct 2021

Board of Directors

Richard Lockwood

Dr Matthew Greentree

Denis Rakich

Geoff Jones

Neil Fearis

Tim Kestell

Non-Executive

Managing Director

Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Chairman

& Company Secretary

Career in mining

20 years' experience over 60

Extensive knowledge &

Engineer with 30 years'

Leading corporate lawyer

25 years of capital markets

investment, stockbroking,

mineral projects, specialist in

experience in exploration &

experience in project

specializing in mergers, capital

experience including working

funds management with

exploration targeting &

mineral production with

development, construction,

raisings and corporate

for HSBC, Paterson Securities

active involvement in

structural geology, team

special expertise in

mineral processing globally -

reconstructions with a

Limited and Euroz Securities

development in several

leadership. Member of the

management of resource

extensive gold experience as

particular focus on the mining

Limited.

mining groups & numerous

Australian Institute for Mining

companies.

project development engineer

and resources sector. Advisor

mining projects globally

and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and

at Resolute Mining and various

to some of the largest

the Australian Institute of

engineering groups. Currently

corporate transactions

Geoscientists (AIG)

MD of GR Engineering.

undertaken in Australia.

4



Background



Critical mass foundation established

1.84Moz @ 1.24g/t

Supports a stand-alone gold operation >100kozpa

Large Exploration

Upgraded Resource

Project Infrastructure

Program

Recent high-impact drilling program focused on the Central, returned high-grade results, including:

• 28m @ 11.3 g/t from 90m

• 26m @ 6.6 g/ t from 117m

• 20m @ 7.6 g/ t from 96m

• 13m @ 11.3 g/t from 7m

• 28m @ 4.8 g/ t from 49m

• 20m @ 6.5 g/ t from 93m

• 20m @ 15.6 g/t from 97m

Resource upgrade Q1 2022 with additional 60,000m of planned drilling

635,000 oz added during

2021 at low discovery cost of $10 per Resource oz

Gold ounces 1.84moz,

54% increase from 1.20moz

Gold grade increased 14%

to 1.24g/t (from 1.1g/t)

M+I Resource over 1.2moz @

1.29g/t

Pre-feasibility studies to commence Q1 2022

  • +4,000km2 landholding covering 130km strike length
  • Excellent infrastructure with:
    • access to grid power
    • sealed roads
    • nearby towns
  • Resource on granted Mining Licences
  • Tenements on freehold land, not subject to Native Title

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ausgold Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -3,51 M -2,50 M -2,50 M
Net cash 2021 7,41 M 5,29 M 5,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,5 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 74 574x
EV / Sales 2021 52 877x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart AUSGOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ausgold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSGOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Greentree Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Richard Arthur Lockwood Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Christian Fearis Independent Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Michael Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Denis Ivan Rakich Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSGOLD LIMITED0.00%52
BHP GROUP-3.28%144 024
RIO TINTO PLC-13.09%103 955
GLENCORE PLC57.90%63 830
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.27%47 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%34 280