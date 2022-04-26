Ausgold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AUC

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name AUSGOLD LIMITED

Date of this announcement Tuesday April 26, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Unlisted Options 15,000,000 22/04/2022 to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity AUSGOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code AUC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 26/4/2022

Registration number 67140164496

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Issue of 15 million unlisted options

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

New +securities

ASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security descriptionUnlisted Options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 22/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Options Details

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.06000000 31/3/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

Ordinary fully paid share

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Further to a placement announced to ASX on 4 March 2022, Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd and Euroz Hartley's Securities Ltd as Co-Lead managers will receive 10 million and 5 million options respectively under the terms of their mandate.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The options are exercisable at $0.06 each and expire 31 March 2025

For personal use only

Issue details

Number of +securities

15,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency was the cash consideration being paid?

What was the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00010000

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7