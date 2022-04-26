Ausgold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AUC

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name AUSGOLD LIMITED
Date of this announcement Tuesday April 26, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
New class - code
|
Unlisted Options
|
15,000,000
|
22/04/2022
|
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity AUSGOLD LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code AUC
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 26/4/2022
Registration number 67140164496
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
Issue of 15 million unlisted options
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
ASX +security code
New class - code to be confirmed
+Security descriptionUnlisted Options
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 22/4/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Options Details
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.06000000
|
31/3/2025
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
Ordinary fully paid share
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Further to a placement announced to ASX on 4 March 2022, Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd and Euroz Hartley's Securities Ltd as Co-Lead managers will receive 10 million and 5 million options respectively under the terms of their mandate.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
The options are exercisable at $0.06 each and expire 31 March 2025
Issue details
Number of +securities
15,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency was the cash consideration being paid?
What was the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00010000
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
