  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ausgold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUC   AU000000AUC7

AUSGOLD LIMITED

(AUC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/25 11:45:45 pm EDT
0.0720 AUD   -5.26%
04/25AUSGOLD : AUC Regional Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold
PU
04/21AUSGOLD : General Meeting Corporate Presentation
PU
04/21AUSGOLD : March 2022 Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
PU
Ausgold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AUC

04/26/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name AUSGOLD LIMITED

Date of this announcement Tuesday April 26, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted Options

15,000,000

22/04/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity AUSGOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code AUC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 26/4/2022

Registration number 67140164496

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Issue of 15 million unlisted options

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

New +securities

ASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security descriptionUnlisted Options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 22/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06000000

31/3/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

Ordinary fully paid share

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Further to a placement announced to ASX on 4 March 2022, Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd and Euroz Hartley's Securities Ltd as Co-Lead managers will receive 10 million and 5 million options respectively under the terms of their mandate.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The options are exercisable at $0.06 each and expire 31 March 2025

For personal use only

Issue details

Number of +securities

15,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency was the cash consideration being paid?

What was the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00010000

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ausgold Limited published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -3,51 M -2,51 M -2,51 M
Net cash 2021 7,41 M 5,30 M 5,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 74 574x
EV / Sales 2021 52 877x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AUSGOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ausgold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSGOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Greentree Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Richard Arthur Lockwood Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Christian Fearis Independent Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Michael Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Denis Ivan Rakich Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSGOLD LIMITED61.70%108
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%178 225
RIO TINTO PLC9.81%121 432
GLENCORE PLC19.84%80 332
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.88%53 984
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)68.15%43 312