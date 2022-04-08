AusGroup : 2021 Reconciliation Retrospective

We are currently planning our 2022 National Reconciliation Week activities at AusGroup. As we plan various events and activities for the week in May, we reflect on our Reconciliation achievements in 2021, which include:

- $2.6M 2021 Spend with ATSI Organisations

- TIWI Islands Football League principle sponsor

- Apprentice of the year award sponsor at the NT NAIDOC Ball and Awards

- 2021 Perth Walk for reconciliation

We are proud of our 2021 achievements in Reconciliation. In 2022, and beyond, it will remain a core focus for the AusGroup business and we look forward to building on our 2021 achievements.

Click on the attached PDF for full details.