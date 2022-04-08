Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. AusGroup Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5GJ   SG1R38924838

AUSGROUP LIMITED

(5GJ)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/08 03:20:24 am EDT
0.0220 SGD    0.00%
03:41aAUSGROUP : 2021 Reconciliation Retrospective
PU
03/16AusGroup Limited Announces Change of Address
CI
02/18AUSGROUP : Response to SGX Query on second quarter financial results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AusGroup : 2021 Reconciliation Retrospective

04/08/2022 | 03:41am EDT
We are currently planning our 2022 National Reconciliation Week activities at AusGroup. As we plan various events and activities for the week in May, we reflect on our Reconciliation achievements in 2021, which include:

- $2.6M 2021 Spend with ATSI Organisations
- TIWI Islands Football League principle sponsor
- Apprentice of the year award sponsor at the NT NAIDOC Ball and Awards
- 2021 Perth Walk for reconciliation

We are proud of our 2021 achievements in Reconciliation. In 2022, and beyond, it will remain a core focus for the AusGroup business and we look forward to building on our 2021 achievements.

Click on the attached PDF for full details.

Disclaimer

AGL - AusGroup Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 195 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2021 1,20 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
Net Debt 2021 71,4 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,5 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,8%
Managers and Directors
Shane Francis Kimpton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Christian Andrew Robin Johnstone Chief Financial Officer
Yu Liang Wu Non-Executive Chairman
Warren Puvanendran General Manager-Operations
Andrew Horsfield General Manager-Maintenance Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSGROUP LIMITED-4.35%50
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED36.16%57 230
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY50.12%34 552
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.06%33 636
NOV INC.42.95%7 567
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%4 268