    5GJ   SG1R38924838

AUSGROUP LIMITED

(5GJ)
AusGroup : Positive feeback for AusGroup coatings team

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
AusGroup is proud to produce the highest quality painting and coating technologies from our Kwinana Operations. A recent Humidur Coating refresher course was facilitated by ex-AGC employee Luke Starkey at the Matrix Facility in Henderson. We received this feedback from one of the course attendees.

"I have recently completed a refresher course for Humidur Coatings at Matrix facility in Henderson and was taken back by the way this was conducted. The instructor, Luke Starkey, was very clear and knowledgeable on all aspects of the product and its application and he kept all trainees focused and asking questions.

This training has reflected back to AGC (AusGroup) Kwinana Operations where Ray Street and Robert Smith are producing quality work which has been noticed and praised by our clients."

AGL - AusGroup Limited published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 195 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2021 1,20 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net Debt 2021 71,4 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,9 M 61,4 M 61,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,0%
Duration : Period :
AusGroup Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUSGROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shane Francis Kimpton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Christian Andrew Robin Johnstone Chief Financial Officer
Yu Liang Wu Non-Executive Chairman
Warren Puvanendran General Manager-Operations
Andrew Horsfield General Manager-Maintenance Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSGROUP LIMITED28.57%61
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED55.75%47 547
HALLIBURTON COMPANY37.62%23 162
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY28.97%22 278
NOV INC.9.18%5 857
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED23.01%4 644