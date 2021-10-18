AusGroup : Positive feeback for AusGroup coatings team

AusGroup is proud to produce the highest quality painting and coating technologies from our Kwinana Operations. A recent Humidur Coating refresher course was facilitated by ex-AGC employee Luke Starkey at the Matrix Facility in Henderson. We received this feedback from one of the course attendees.

"I have recently completed a refresher course for Humidur Coatings at Matrix facility in Henderson and was taken back by the way this was conducted. The instructor, Luke Starkey, was very clear and knowledgeable on all aspects of the product and its application and he kept all trainees focused and asking questions.

This training has reflected back to AGC (AusGroup) Kwinana Operations where Ray Street and Robert Smith are producing quality work which has been noticed and praised by our clients."