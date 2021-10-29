Rope Access Project – Mine Site Structural Rectification Works

The AusGroup Rope Access teams have just completed structural repairs at a Pilbara iron ore mine site. A team of 10 Rope Access technicians of various trades conducted structural rectifications and parent metal repairs to restore the mine Dump Pockets.

This type of rectification works had never been attempted with rope access technicians in the past and the team enjoyed the technical challenge of the safe rope set up for this project.

This alternative access approach provided the client with time and cost efficiencies for these rectification works.