Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. AusGroup Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5GJ   SG1R38924838

AUSGROUP LIMITED

(5GJ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rope Access Project – Mine Site Structural Rectification Works

10/29/2021 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The AusGroup Rope Access teams have just completed structural repairs at a Pilbara iron ore mine site. A team of 10 Rope Access technicians of various trades conducted structural rectifications and parent metal repairs to restore the mine Dump Pockets.

This type of rectification works had never been attempted with rope access technicians in the past and the team enjoyed the technical challenge of the safe rope set up for this project.

This alternative access approach provided the client with time and cost efficiencies for these rectification works.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AGL - AusGroup Limited published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSGROUP LIMITED
03:49aRope Access Project – Mine Site Structural Rectification Works
PU
10/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AusGroup's subsidiary NT Port and Marine in negotiations with Glob..
PU
10/18AUSGROUP : Positive feeback for AusGroup coatings team
PU
10/07Singapore Shares Rally on Thursday; AusGroup Climbs 4% on Securing New Orders Worth $23..
MT
10/07AUSGROUP : Wins New Orders Worth $23 Million in Australia; Shares Gain 4%
MT
10/07GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AusGroup secures AUD$32 million in new contracts across Australian..
PU
10/07AusGroup Limited Secures AUD 32 Million in New Contracts Across Australian Resources an..
CI
09/29AUSGROUP : FY 2021 Annual Report
PU
09/28AusGroup Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/10AUSGROUP : Stacker Boom Fabrication and Insallation at a Dampier Salt Mine
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 195 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2021 1,20 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net Debt 2021 71,4 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78,7 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart AUSGROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AusGroup Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSGROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shane Francis Kimpton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Christian Andrew Robin Johnstone Chief Financial Officer
Yu Liang Wu Non-Executive Chairman
Warren Puvanendran General Manager-Operations
Andrew Horsfield General Manager-Maintenance Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSGROUP LIMITED23.81%59
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED49.06%46 708
HALLIBURTON COMPANY35.50%22 485
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY21.68%22 071
NOV INC.7.36%5 724
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED20.50%4 580