Ausmon Resources : Addendum to ASX release of 8 March 2022
9 March 2022
ADDENDUM TO "FIELD EXPLORATION COMMENCES AT TENEMENTS NEAR BROKEN HILL STIRLING VALE AND KANBARRA" OF 8 MARCH 2022.
The following addendum is to be included in the "Field exploration commences at tenements near Broken Hill Stirling Vale and Kanbarra" release of 8 March 2022:
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Exploration Commences at Stirling Vale and Kanbarra near Broken Hill- March 2022
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
only
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or
• The magnetic images included in this report are open file datasets
techniques
specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate
obtained from the NSW Government Minview Website
to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma
• The magnetic digital data was processed by Perth based Geophysical
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
consultancy Southern Geoscience and delivered to New Base Metals
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Pty Ltd for review.
use
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity
• New Base Metals Pty Ltd completed a lithostructural interpretation of
and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems
the geophysical datasets to determine targets for follow up
used.
exploration based on magnetic linears and areas of high and low
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
magnetic response.
Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be
relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1
m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required,
personalr
such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.,
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air
• Not applicable as no field-based exploration is being reported
techniques
blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter,
triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries
• Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
recovery
and results assessed.
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
representative nature of the samples.
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
• Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
1
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
studies.
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or
costean, channel, etc) photography.
• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
Sub-sampling
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core
• Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
techniques
taken.
and sample
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and
preparation
whether sampled wet or dry.
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the
sample preparation technique.
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to
maximise representivity of samples.
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the
in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field
duplicate/second-half sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material
being sampled.
Quality of
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
assay data
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered
and
partial or total.
laboratory
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,
tests
the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument
make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
derivation, etc.
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks,
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels
of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Verification of
• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
assaying
• The use of twinned holes.
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and
Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
data points
down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations
used in Mineral Resource estimation.
• Specification of the grid system used.
• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
2
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Data spacing
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
• Data line spacing of the ,magnetic images varied from 100-200m.
and
• Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish
distribution
the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the
Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
classifications applied.
• Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Orientation of
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of
• Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
data in
possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering
relation to
the deposit type.
geological
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation
structure
of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a
sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
security
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
• Ausmon internally reviewed the data specifications for the
reviews
geophysical data
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
• Lithostructural targets were developed inhouse by New Base Metals
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint
Pty Ltd geologists for ELs Stirling Vale, Kanbarra, Mt Darling, Eureka
land tenure
ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,
and Enmore …….
status
historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
• The tenements are owned by New Base Metals Pty Ltd, a wholly-
settings.
owned subsidiary of Ausmon Resources Limited.
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
• The tenements are located in New South Wales approximately 10km
known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
west and 50m south of Broken Hill in New South Wales
• Broken Hill is the nearest major town.
• There are no JVs and Royalties
• There are no Native Title claimants
• The tenements are located in the Broken Hill Council Area.
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
• North Broken caried out a small drilling program in the mid 1980's
done by other
• Normandy Mining completed regolith mapping and drilling of
parties
magnetic highs in the 1990's
• Perilya completed an airborne EM survey in the 2000's and a few
3
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
diamond core holes and soil sampling using a hand-held pXRF
• CRAE carried out regional geochemical exploration in the 1970's and
1960's
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
• The exploration targets are cobalt, nickel copper and chromite
mineralisation associated with serpentinised ultramafics of the Coolac
Serpentinite Belt and gold/copper associated with felsic intrusions
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
• Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information
for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in
metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from
the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data
• In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
•Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high
methods
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade
results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used
for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of
such aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values
should be clearly stated.
Relationship
• These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
• Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported
between
Exploration Results.
mineralisation
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole
widths and
angle is known, its nature should be reported.
intercept
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there
lengths
should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true
width not known').
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of
• A map showing the all target areas in relation to the tenements, is
intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being
included in the announcement.
reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of
4
