    AOA   AU000000AOA4

AUSMON RESOURCES LIMITED

(AOA)
Ausmon Resources : Addendum to ASX release of 8 March 2022

03/09/2022 | 12:11am EST
For personal use only

9 March 2022

ASX Market Announcements

ADDENDUM TO "FIELD EXPLORATION COMMENCES AT TENEMENTS NEAR BROKEN HILL STIRLING VALE AND KANBARRA" OF 8 MARCH 2022.

The following addendum is to be included in the "Field exploration commences at tenements near Broken Hill Stirling Vale and Kanbarra" release of 8 March 2022:

Authorised by:

Eric Sam Yue

Executive Director / Company Secretary

Contact telephone: +61 2 9264 6988

AUSMON RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 88 134 358 964

'World Tower" Suite 1312, 87-89 Liverpool Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia.

PO BOX 20188 World Square, NSW 2002 Australia

Tel: 61 2 9264 6988 Fax: 61 2 9283 7166 Email: office@ausmonresources.com.au

www.ausmonresources.com.au ASX code: AOA

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Exploration Commences at Stirling Vale and Kanbarra near Broken Hill- March 2022

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

only

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or

The magnetic images included in this report are open file datasets

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

obtained from the NSW Government Minview Website

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma

The magnetic digital data was processed by Perth based Geophysical

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

consultancy Southern Geoscience and delivered to New Base Metals

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Pty Ltd for review.

use

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

New Base Metals Pty Ltd completed a lithostructural interpretation of

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

the geophysical datasets to determine targets for follow up

used.

exploration based on magnetic linears and areas of high and low

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

magnetic response.

Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required,

personalr

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.,

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

Not applicable as no field-based exploration is being reported

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter,

triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or

other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

recovery

and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

1

r personal use only

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

techniques

taken.

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

preparation

whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the

in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

being sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

assay data

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered

and

partial or total.

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,

tests

the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument

make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

data points

down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

2

r personal use only

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Data line spacing of the ,magnetic images varied from 100-200m.

and

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish

distribution

the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

data in

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering

relation to

the deposit type.

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation

structure

of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a

sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

security

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

Ausmon internally reviewed the data specifications for the

reviews

geophysical data

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

Lithostructural targets were developed inhouse by New Base Metals

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint

Pty Ltd geologists for ELs Stirling Vale, Kanbarra, Mt Darling, Eureka

land tenure

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,

and Enmore …….

status

historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

The tenements are owned by New Base Metals Pty Ltd, a wholly-

settings.

owned subsidiary of Ausmon Resources Limited.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

The tenements are located in New South Wales approximately 10km

known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

west and 50m south of Broken Hill in New South Wales

Broken Hill is the nearest major town.

There are no JVs and Royalties

There are no Native Title claimants

The tenements are located in the Broken Hill Council Area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

North Broken caried out a small drilling program in the mid 1980's

done by other

Normandy Mining completed regolith mapping and drilling of

parties

magnetic highs in the 1990's

Perilya completed an airborne EM survey in the 2000's and a few

3

r personal use only

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

diamond core holes and soil sampling using a hand-held pXRF

CRAE carried out regional geochemical exploration in the 1970's and

1960's

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The exploration targets are cobalt, nickel copper and chromite

mineralisation associated with serpentinised ultramafics of the Coolac

Serpentinite Belt and gold/copper associated with felsic intrusions

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information

for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in

metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from

the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high

methods

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade

results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used

for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

Not applicable as no field based exploration is being reported

between

Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole

widths and

angle is known, its nature should be reported.

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there

lengths

should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true

width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

A map showing the all target areas in relation to the tenements, is

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being

included in the announcement.

reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of

4

A map showing the all target areas in relation to the tenements, is included in the announcement.

Disclaimer

Ausmon Resources Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
