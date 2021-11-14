Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Ausmon Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    AOA   AU000000AOA4

AUSMON RESOURCES LIMITED

(AOA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ausmon Resources : Presentation at 2021 AGM

11/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Ausmon Resources Limited and its projects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements:

  • Are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Ausmon Resources Limited, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
  • Involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and
  • May include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of production, prices, operating costs, results, capital expenditures, reserves and resources, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.

Ausmon Resources Limited disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

The information in this presentation relates to exploration results and is based on information compiled by Mr Mark Derriman, Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientist. Mr Derriman has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Exploration Investment Strategy Targeted Commodities

Over short and medium term explore for commodities with strong potential

value accretion from high growth demand and/or supply constraints:

• Minerals that are critical components for renewable energy industry:

e.g. cobalt, lithium, graphite and rare earths.

Gold in uncertain and volatile times

Commodities with diminishing global stockpile and rising demand

e.g. nickel, chromium and copper

Exploration Investment Strategy

Electric Vehicle (EV) Commodities

Source: Commonwealth of Australia Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources

Exploration Investment Strategy Cobalt

Future of cobalt is very positive:

  • EV boom expected from 2022 as consumers gradually overcome hesitancy to embrace the new technology and EV price approach parity to petroleum vehicles
  • High production volume of batteries expected to increase total demand for cobalt even with reduced cobalt intensity in batteries
  • Cobalt supply deficits forecast from 2023 rising substantially each year

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ausmon Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSMON RESOURCES LIMITED
05:59pAUSMON RESOURCES : Presentation at 2021 AGM
PU
09/22Ausmon Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/13AUSMON RESOURCES : Files Exploration License Applications for Two Tenements in South Austr..
MT
09/12Ausmon Resources Limited Announces Applications for Two Tenements for Rare Earths Explo..
CI
09/09AUSMON RESOURCES : Receives Nearly $370,000 in Exploration Credits
MT
08/25Odin Metals Limited acquired Great Western Minerals Pty from Ausmon Resources Limited.
CI
08/18AUSTRALIAN RARE EARTHS : Ausmon resources ltd - application for rare earth elements explor..
AQ
08/12AUSMON RESOURCES : Secures Exploration License Grant for New South Wales Tenement
MT
08/06AUSMON RESOURCES : Secures Exploration License Near Broken Hill Project
MT
04/28Ausmon Resources Limited Reports the Results of the Sampling Program Completed in March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,58 M -0,43 M -0,43 M
Net Debt 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,08 M 4,45 M 4,45 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart AUSMON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ausmon Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Qiang Wang Managing Director & Director
Eric Sam Yue CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Boris Patkin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Derriman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSMON RESOURCES LIMITED14.29%4
BHP GROUP-11.15%137 010
RIO TINTO PLC-16.59%101 370
GLENCORE PLC57.90%64 832
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.24%47 452
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.52%33 072