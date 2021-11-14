Ausmon Resources : Presentation at 2021 AGM

Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Ausmon Resources Limited and its projects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements:

Are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Ausmon Resources Limited, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;

Involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and

forward-looking statements; and May include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of production, prices, operating costs, results, capital expenditures, reserves and resources, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.

Ausmon Resources Limited disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

The information in this presentation relates to exploration results and is based on information compiled by Mr Mark Derriman, Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientist. Mr Derriman has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.