AusNet Half Year 2022 Results Release and Presentation

ASX Announcement

11 November 2021

AusNet Services Half Year 2022 Results

AusNet Services Limited (AusNet) reported its half year results for the period ended 30 September 2021 (HY2022), announcing a total dividend of 4.75cps (unfranked), in line with full year 2022 dividend guidance of 9.5cps, unfranked.

On 31 October 2021, AusNet agreed the terms of a binding proposal and entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) under which a consortium of investors, led by Brookfield is to acquire all the shares in AusNet for cash consideration by means of a scheme of arrangement (the Scheme) for $2.65 per share. Further details are contained on page 3 of this release.

The six months to 30 September 2021 have presented a challenging operating environment. Victoria has continued to endure various COVID-19 restrictions, including three separate lockdowns. Despite these challenges, our employees have been able to adapt, manage and respond quickly and safely, maintaining a strong focus on health and wellbeing while seeking to minimise disruptions to customers.

In addition, Victoria experienced severe weather events in June and October 2021, when strong winds and storms had a damaging impact on our distribution network. The June storm was the largest event we have ever responded to on our network. In both storm events, concerted emergency response effort from AusNet and delivery partners restored supply, with the safety of our employees and the community remaining a priority at all times. As part of this effort, we worked closely with the Victorian State Government to facilitate Government relief payments and provide other support measures to impacted customers.

We also announced the single corridor for the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project (WVTNP), an important step toward determining the final proposed route. This is a major infrastructure project for the State of Victoria which aims to reduce congestion on the existing transmission network and enable future growth in renewable generation for the National Electricity Market. We will continue to engage constructively with landowners and local communities as we progress through the Environmental Effects Statement process.

Tony Narvaez, Managing Director of AusNet said, "Our response to the significant challenges during the period continues to highlight the resilience of our people. We continue to adapt our organisation to capitalise on growth opportunities arising from the energy transition. Our portfolio of energy transmission and distribution assets puts AusNet at the epicentre of this energy transition which will require additional infrastructure to accommodate new sources of renewable energy. AusNet will play a pivotal role in the decarbonisation and development of the energy sector in Victoria."

A$M HY 2022 HY 2021 Variance Revenues 1,031.8 1,039.4 ↓0.7% EBITDA 636.4 661.6 ↓3.8% EBITDA after lease income (EBITDAaL) 653.7 679.5 ↓3.8% Earnings before interest and tax 402.0 429.7 ↓6.4% Profit before income tax 244.1 303.6 ↓19.6% Net profit after tax 177.5 225.7 ↓21.4% Cash flow from operations 403.0 430.9 ↓6.5% Capital Expenditure 392.5 379.1 ↑3.5% Dividend (cps) 4.75 4.75 0.0% Franking 0% 40%

