AusNet Services : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Underwrite

11 November 2020

Dividend Reinvestment Plan Underwrite

AusNet Services Ltd (AusNet Services) has announced an FY2021 interim dividend of 4.75 Australian cents per share (2021 Interim Dividend) and the details of the operation of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) in relation to the 2021 Interim Dividend, including the partial underwrite of the DRP.

Eligible shareholders wishing to make, or change, an election to participate in the DRP in relation the 2021 Interim Dividend must do so by 5.00 pm (Australian Eastern Daylight Time), on 18 November 2020 (Election Date). Shares will be issued under the DRP at 2% discount to the average trading price. The average trading price will be the average of the volume weighted average price of shares sold in ordinary market transactions on the ASX between 19 November 2020 and 4 December 2020 (inclusive).

Further information about participation and operation of the DRP is available at www.ausnetservices.com.au.

AusNet Services has entered into an agreement with UBS AG, Australia Branch (Underwriter) to underwrite the DRP up to 50% of the total amount of the FY2021 Interim Dividend (Underwriting Agreement). AusNet Services has agreed to pay the Underwriter a fee of 0.15% (exclusive of GST) of the Shortfall Amount1 to the Underwriter. A summary of the significant events that could lead to the Underwriting Agreement being terminated is included in the Attachment to this announcement.

Naomi Kelly

Company Secretary

This announcement was authorised for release by the Disclosure Committee of AusNet Services Ltd.